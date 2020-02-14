Boys
Mountain Brook 67, Florence 48
FLORENCE (48)
Webster 14, Beckwith 13, Anderson 7, Champagne 6, Lee 6, Watson 2
MOUNTAIN BROOK (67)
Sobera 25, Jones 15, Bashinsky 6, Belt 5, Reed 5, Blackwell 5, Haley 4, Wright 2
Halftime: Mountain Brook 37, Florence 26
Records: Florence 17-13; Mountain Brook 30-2
--
Pickens County 74, Covenant Christian 68 (OT)
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (68)
T. Griffin 19, Livingston 19, Z. Griffin 12, Alexander 11, A. Glover 5, Vess 2
PICKENS COUNTY (74)
Petty 20, Latham 20, Belle 15, Spencer 7, Doss 6, Byrd 3, Stevenson 2, McIntosh 1
Halftime: Pickens County 35-26
Records: Covenant Christian 25-3; Pickens County 23-3
--
Decatur Heritage 68, Belgreen 65
BELGREEN (65)
C. Bonner 23, W. Bonner 23, Hubbard 8, Bragwell 5, Willingham 4, Plott 2
DECATUR HERITAGE (68)
Valdez 23, Burks 17, B. Kyle 13, Smith 8, J. Kyle 4, Terry 3
Half: Decatur Heritage 36, Belgreen 31
Records: Belgreen 27-7; Decatur Heritage 22-8
--
Mars Hill 86, Falkville 33
MARS HILL (86)
O’Kelley 3, Allen 14, Mitchell 22, Johns 18, Thigpen 3, Vaughn 11, Bowerman 5, Wright 8, Howton 2
FALKVILLE (33)
Veal 6, Johnson 6, Hill 9, Speegle 3, Fitzgerald 3, Fowler 3, Wallace 2, Lorance 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 51, Falkville 19
Records: Mars Hill 27-7
—
Spain Park 64, Florence 29
SPAIN PARK (64)
Haley 4, Culpepper 9, Barker 24, Mason 6, Chase 5, Haynes 2, Flannery 2, Towson 4, Pooler 8
FLORENCE (29)
Koger 2, Madison Liner 2, Weakley 11, Finch 4, Kennedi Hawkins 6, Thomas 2, Jones 2
Halftime: Spain Park 36, Florence 17
Records: Florence 21-10
—
Phillips 50, Decatur Heritage 46
PHIILLIPS (50)
Hallman 12, McCollum 20, Hyde 5, Temple 11, Veal 2
DECATUR HERITAGE (46)
Wilson 4, Kyle 4, Metzgar 4, Miller 5, Jones 28
Halftime: Decatur Heritage 24, Phillips 21
Records: Phillips 17-12
