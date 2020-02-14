Thursday’s results
Class 7A girls
Vestavia Hills 54, Austin 49
Spain Park 62, Florence 29
Championship game
Vestavia Hills vs. Spain Park, Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Class 7A boys
Spain Park 60, Austin 46
Mountain Brook 67, Florence 48
Championship game
Spain Park vs. Mountain Brooks, Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.
Class 1A girls
Mars Hill 86, Falkville 33
Phillips 50, Decatur Heritage 46
Championship game
Mars Hill vs. Phillips, Monday, 3 p.m.
Class 1A boys
Decatur Heritage 68, Belgreen 65
Pickens County 74, Covenant Christian 68
Championship game
Monday, 4:45 p.m.
Today’s schedule
Class 6A girls
McAdory (25-7) vs. Muscle Shoals (20-10), 9 a.m.
Carver-Birmingham (28-5) vs. Athens (23-5), noon
Class 6A boys
Bessemer City (15-14) vs. Muscle Shoals (22-7), 10:30 a.m.
Minor (21-9) vs. Hartselle (25-6), 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Altamont (17-8) vs. Hatton (27-5), 3 p.m.
Cold Springs (28-4) vs. Tanner (14-12), 6 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Southeastern-Blount (24-4) vs. Red Bay (21-9), 4:30 p.m.
Vincent (25-2) vs. Tanner (19-7), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A girls
Pleasant Grove (25-4) vs. Madison Academy (28-4), 9 a.m.
Mortimer Jordan (24-9) vs. West Point (28-5), noon
Class 5A boys
Jasper (19-12) vs. Lawrence County (27-4), 10:30 a.m.
Fairfield (25-5) vs. East Limestone (23-7), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A girls
Winfield (23-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (27-5), 3 p.m.
New Hope (22-9) vs. Phil Campbell (19-6), 6 p.m.
Class 3A boys
Winfield (29-4) vs. Lauderdale County (23-7), 4:30 p.m.
New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), 7:30 p.m.
Players of the day
• Lauren Allen, Mars Hill: Though Erika Mitchell (22) and Neely Johns (18) scored more points, the forward Allen also gave the Panthers a helpful boost in numerous ways. She had 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in an 86-33 rout of Falkville. Mars Hill is good enough to talk about competing for a state championship, and it helps to have players like Allen do lots of things well.
• Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park: The guard took over in her team’s 64-29 win over Florence, totaling 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in just 21 minutes. The Georgia commit is one of the state’s top players and set a positive tone for her team.
• Carter Sobera, Mountain Brook: Sobera is not the most prominent member of the reigning 7A state champs, but with teammate Colby Jones in foul trouble Sobera stepped up in a big way against Florence. He had 25 points, five rebounds and two assists as the Spartans won 67-48.
Quotable
“It’s been everything, man. I can’t imagine not wearing it next year, but it’s been fun.”
– Covenant Christian senior Titus Griffin, on what it’s meant to wear the Covenant Christian uniform
“It took us a while to jell together. Now I think we’re finally starting to come together.”
– Phillips senior Ally McCollum, on the challenge of replacing several members of last year’s state championship team
“Sometimes seniors struggle with that when you get a new coach. They bought in since day one. We had a really good season but we’ve got to get the point where we’re like a lot of other teams, like Spain Park and other teams, where you’re not just satisfied with just being here.
– Florence girls coach Will Copeland
