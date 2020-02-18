Monday’s games
4A Girls semifinals
Rogers 61, Haleyville 17
Deshler 75, Priceville 64
4A Boys semifinals
West Limestone 54, Haleyville 38
Brooks 62, West Morgan 41
1A Girls championship
Mars Hill 56, Phillips 33
1A Boys championship
Pickens County 50, Decatur Heritage 47
--
Tuesday’s schedule
7A Girls championship
Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills, 9 a.m.
7A Boys championship
Spain Park vs. Mountain Brook, 10:45 a.m.
6A Girls championship
McAdory vs. Carver-Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.
6A Boys championship
Bessemer City vs. Hartselle, 2:15 p.m.
2A Girls championship
Hatton vs. Cold Springs, 4 p.m.
2A Boys championship
Red Bay vs. Vincent, 5:45 p.m.
--
Standout players
Lauren Allen, Mars Hill — Allen was effective on both offense and defense inside, neutralizing Phillips’ potential advantage in the paint, but also hit 3-of-4 3-pointers for a game-high 20 points. She was named regional MVP.
Chloe Siegel and Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler — Priceville was concerned with the freshman guard Siegel’s ability to hit an outside shot, but she did most of her damage inside the arc. Thirlkill, meanwhile, also attacked the rim successfully. Deshler needed both to beat Priceville.
Kyler Murks and Carson Daniel, Brooks — Murks, a Mars Hill transfer, had six rebounds to go with a team-high 18 points. Daniel added 17 points and seven rebounds, hitting eight of 12 shots. A blowout win sent Brooks into a regional final rematch with West Limestone.
--
Quotable
"These girls have worked for four years to get here, and been upset and not made Hanceville, lost in Hanceville. So, it's been a journey for them, so I'm proud they're getting to go." — Mars Hill coach Jay Mitchell
--
"That’s really how it’s been all season. Every team that plays us gives us their best shot. So, every time we go out and play we just have to be on our toes, expect it, and just do what we do.” — Rogers sophomore Madie Krieger, on understanding Deshler's eagerness to knock off the state champion Pirates.
“It’s gonna be tough, I know that. We’ve played them three times and they are really, really good and they are about the most solid team you can play. Defensively and offensively, they have our utmost respect and it’s gonna be a tough game Wednesday night.” — Brooks coach Brian Wright, on his team meeting up with West Limestone in the regional final
— Craig Thomas
