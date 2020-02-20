Wednesday’s results

5A Girls Final

Madison Academy 69, West Point 54

5A Boys Final

Fairfield 71, Jasper 43

3A Girls Final

Lauderdale County 47, Phil Campbell 35

3A Boys Final

Lauderdale County 64, New Hope 42

4A Girls Final

Deshler 54, Rogers 51

4A Boys Final

Brooks 54, West Limestone 48 (OT)

Standout players

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale County – The freshman post was the best player on the floor in a 47-35 win over Phil Campbell that was closer than the score indicates. The tournament MVP had 18 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday, and Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas thought she was the biggest difference in the game.

Eric Fuqua, Lauderdale County – This guy’s just a sophomore? He didn’t look like it Wednesday, totaling 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. When he and Connor Smith combine for 47 points on 64% shooting, that’s tough to handle.

Akilah Crook, Deshler – Though Shamari Thirlkill led Deshler with 17 points, Crook was a matchup problem for an undersized Rogers team. Crook had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Kyler Murks, Brooks – Murks was named tournament MVP and hit one of the bigger shots in recent Brooks basketball history, a stepback 3 in the corner to tie the game at 48 to spur a 9-0 game-ending run. Brooks beat West Limestone 54-48 in overtime.

Quotable

“It was like the adrenaline never came down. It was like 32 minutes of pure adrenaline.” – Deshler girls coach Jana Killen, on her team’s 54-51 win over Rogers

“We hope to get in that same situation. We want people to dread playing Phil Campbell girls basketball. And I feel like we’re starting, we’re getting there.” – Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas, on Lauderdale County’s consistent success

“The look in their eyes, I knew they were capable.” – Brooks coach Brian Wright, regarding his players’ resolve in an overtime win over West Limestone

State semifinals schedule

All games at Legacy Arena (BJCC), Birmingham

Monday

Class 1A girls semifinals

Mars Hill vs. St. Luke’s, noon

Class 2A boys semifinals

Red Bay vs. Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 3A girls semifinals

Lauderdale County vs. Hale County/T.R. Miller winner, noon

Class 3A boys semifinals

Lauderdale County vs. St. Michael’s/Hale County winner, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A girls semifinals

Deshler vs. Greensboro/Sumter Central winner, 6 p.m.

Brooks vs. Sipsey Valley/Williamson winner, 7:30 p.m.

