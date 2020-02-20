Wednesday’s results
5A Girls Final
Madison Academy 69, West Point 54
5A Boys Final
Fairfield 71, Jasper 43
3A Girls Final
Lauderdale County 47, Phil Campbell 35
3A Boys Final
Lauderdale County 64, New Hope 42
4A Girls Final
Deshler 54, Rogers 51
4A Boys Final
Brooks 54, West Limestone 48 (OT)
Standout players
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale County – The freshman post was the best player on the floor in a 47-35 win over Phil Campbell that was closer than the score indicates. The tournament MVP had 18 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday, and Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas thought she was the biggest difference in the game.
Eric Fuqua, Lauderdale County – This guy’s just a sophomore? He didn’t look like it Wednesday, totaling 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. When he and Connor Smith combine for 47 points on 64% shooting, that’s tough to handle.
Akilah Crook, Deshler – Though Shamari Thirlkill led Deshler with 17 points, Crook was a matchup problem for an undersized Rogers team. Crook had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Kyler Murks, Brooks – Murks was named tournament MVP and hit one of the bigger shots in recent Brooks basketball history, a stepback 3 in the corner to tie the game at 48 to spur a 9-0 game-ending run. Brooks beat West Limestone 54-48 in overtime.
Quotable
“It was like the adrenaline never came down. It was like 32 minutes of pure adrenaline.” – Deshler girls coach Jana Killen, on her team’s 54-51 win over Rogers
“We hope to get in that same situation. We want people to dread playing Phil Campbell girls basketball. And I feel like we’re starting, we’re getting there.” – Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas, on Lauderdale County’s consistent success
“The look in their eyes, I knew they were capable.” – Brooks coach Brian Wright, regarding his players’ resolve in an overtime win over West Limestone
State semifinals schedule
All games at Legacy Arena (BJCC), Birmingham
Monday
Class 1A girls semifinals
Mars Hill vs. St. Luke’s, noon
Class 2A boys semifinals
Red Bay vs. Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 3A girls semifinals
Lauderdale County vs. Hale County/T.R. Miller winner, noon
Class 3A boys semifinals
Lauderdale County vs. St. Michael’s/Hale County winner, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A girls semifinals
Deshler vs. Greensboro/Sumter Central winner, 6 p.m.
Brooks vs. Sipsey Valley/Williamson winner, 7:30 p.m.
