Cherokee’s Carli Sparks and Destiny Trevino can almost taste it.
The Indians, after two wins Tuesday at the Class 1A North Regional, stand just one win from what is sure to be a festive feat.
How else to describe making the state tournament for the first time in school history?
“It would be awesome,” Trevino said. “That’s something we didn’t know would be possible, so it would be huge.”
The Indians (21-21) have two opportunities Wednesday to clinch a state berth.
They’ll play Waterloo at 1:45 p.m. with the winner sealing a spot in next week’s state tournament at Oxford. The 1:45 p.m. loser gets another shot with a game at 4:45 p.m.
And the Indians won’t have to worry about any classes distracting them from the task at hand.
“I think we talked our principal into letting us out,” Sparks said.
The Indians find themselves in this predicament after two dramatic victories Tuesday.
First was a 13-7 win over Belgreen in which Cherokee trailed 6-0 after two innings. A three-run third and a nine-run fourth reversed that trend.
Second was a 7-6 win over Marion County. Cherokee took a 7-4 lead with a four-run sixth. Marion County scored twice and had two on with one out in the seventh. Sparks came on and retired the final two hitters.
“My heart is still beating fast,” Trevino said. “I’m still feeling the adrenaline.”
Imagine what they could feel Wednesday.
“I don’t think they have any pressure,” second-year Cherokee coach Bill Brand said Tuesday. “We have a couple of opportunities tomorrow and we played well today.”
Sparks and Trevino have already watched Cherokee celebrate athletic success this week.
Braxton Martin, after winning two gold medals at last weekend’s Class 1A track and field championships, sparked a small celebration Monday.
The school put on a school hallway parade with Martin the focus of attention.
If the softball team makes state, Sparks and Trevino have an idea. It goes beyond simply getting out of class.
“A parade through the whole town of Cherokee,” Sparks said. “It wouldn’t have to be that long. Maybe two miles.”
Just one more win.
“It would mean the world to everybody,” Trevino said. “We had such great support today from everybody. To get to state would be a great thing for the community.”
