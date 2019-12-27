The recently concluded TimesDaily Classic basketball tournament came off with nary a hitch this season, which in itself is somewhat of a miracle.
Looking back a week later, I’m still not sure how it happened. You see, it was Jeff McIntyre’s annual project to oversee it. He did it like clockwork each season, organizing, overseeing and generally making sure all bases were covered.
When Jeff passed away last June from a quick bout with cancer, he took the secret of running a successful tournament with him. I scoured his desk for notes on what to do and how to do it. All we found was a tattered folder from straight out of the 1980s with a list of past winners and not much else.
You know what they say about it taking a village to raise a child? It also takes a community to help a novice tournament organizer to pull off something overwhelming like a 14-team boys tournament and a six-team girls tournament.
Every year Jeff would write a post-tournament column thanking everybody for helping make the tournament a success. Here’s a little secret that I’m letting out: Every year Jeff would threaten to run the same thank-you column and just change a few of the names of those kind folks who donated their time, food and efforts to make the tournament a success.
I don’t think he ever did, although I told him to let his conscious be his guide.
Now, the thank-you column falls on me to write, and I’m going to do my best to follow in his footsteps.
First, thanks to Anthony Reid and the staff at Florence High School for hosting the first two rounds, and handling all the financials throughout the four-day event. One of the last things Jeff did after he told us he was stepping down to fight a disease that we all know sucks, was to e-mail me a list of schools we thought were committed to play in the tournament. He said Anthony would help us out, and he did. Big time.
As usual, Brian Pounders at Deshler was invaluable, along with Jacob Fowler and Brooks High School, which hosted the early rounds of the girls tournament.
The other MVP is Wes Richardson of North Alabama Bone and Joint. Wes is the driving force behind our self-proclaimed “best hospitality room on the tournament circuit.”
He somehow coaxes local restaurants to donate items to the TD Classic. It features everything from hamburgers, chicken tenders and pizza to barbecue and lasagna, to dessert items. And a whole lot more.
In another life, Wes is probably a party planner. I’m not sure how he does it, but he does with enthusiasm and without complaint.
Next year, if you can sneak past security and get into the hospitality room, you won’t be disappointed. There’s a good chance you won’t want to leave.
Without the merchants who donate to the food fest, there would be no hospitality room. Here’s a list of this year’s donors:
North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic, Chartwells UNA Dining, WalMart Supercenter of Muscle Shoals, Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken, Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, Swamp John’s of Muscle Shoals, Brooks BBQ, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Logan’s Roadhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Zaxby’s of Muscle Shoals, Domino’s, Krystal, The Pie Factory, Ruby Tuesday, Jimmy John’s, Papa John’s, Ricatoni’s Italian Grill, Rosie’s Cantina, Taco Bell of Florence, Chili’s Grill and Bar, Red Lobster, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Jack’s Hamburgers of Florence, Lawler’s BBQ of Killen, Lenny’s of Florence, Taco Mama, Chicken Salad Chick, and Legends Steakhouse.
By the way, Legends always feeds our semifinalists and finalists at an extremely reduced price. It’s a nice touch and an added perk for the teams that make it to Flowers Hall, which hosts the final two rounds.
UNA could not be more hospitable when it comes to allowing the TimesDaily Classic to invade its space around Christmas each year. We love that they let us use Flowers Hall because it gives the tournament a big-time feel. We hope the players and coaches enjoy the atmosphere.
Alexa Moates is the driving force at UNA, and she rocks when it comes to the details. Alexa and her staff get Flowers Hall in working order for the annual invasion of high school teams, and it goes off without a hitch. She makes sure the locker rooms are available, the concession stand is open, the benches and scorer’s table are set up, and a bunch of details we take for granted when attending games in Flowers Hall.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Darrell Sandlin and other folks at the TimesDaily for allowing us to continue the annual tradition that is at 38 years and counting. I say that without having submitted my invoices for the week, though.
Also, a special thank-you to the coaches and players who continue to make the tournament possible. Without teams, there is no tournament and no hospitality room.
This year, the tournament coaches also agreed to make a donation to the Jeff McIntyre scholarship fund at UNA in my former colleague’s memory. They are aware of what a driving force he was for the tournament.
This also is a shameless plug for the scholarship fund. If you would like to make a donation, email gregg.dewalt@timesdaily.com and I will pass along the details.
Jeff had a lasting impact on high school sports coverage, and it’s fitting that the tournament continue.
The dates for next year’s TD Classic are Dec. 17-18, Dec. 21-22.
I’m sure I missed thanking somebody for their contributions, but I’m a rookie at thank-you columns. We lost the pro last June, but he’s not forgotten.
