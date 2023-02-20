Phil Campbell baseball rebounded from a 6-5 walkoff loss against Itawamba (Mississippi) to beat Hamilton 8-4 on Monday.
For the Bobcats (2-1), Cole Pace homered and drove in two runs and Jacob Barnwell had a single and two RBIs to back winning pitcher Koltin Hester.
Joseph Aycock had three hits for Hamilton.
Against Itawamba, Sage Raper had three hits, Robby Robinson drove in two runs with a single and double, and Hunter Baker had two hits for Phil Campbell.
• Sheffield 16-28, Cherokee 6-4: Austin Stutts was 6-for-7 with six RBIs and six runs scored as Sheffield swept Cherokee. In the second game, Skylar Johnston got the win and drove in three runs.
• Rogers 9, Shoals Christian 2: Seven Rogers pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Brock Killen led the Pirates with two hits and three RBIs. Ty Caperton added a double and two RBIs.
• Hatton 21, Belgreen 2: Braden Stafford and Owen Brackin each hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for Hatton. Jace Terry got the win. Will King had two hits and two RBIs for Belgreen.
• Wilson 11, Clements 4: Four freshmen combined on a four-hitter for Wilson (2-1). Cayden McCormack pitched 2 2/3 innings to get the win. Jackson Davis and Jack Inman each had two hits and two RBIs.
Softball
• Hoover 5-9, Brooks 4-8: Hoover scored five runs in the first two innings and withstood Callie McCord’s three-run home run to win the opener. In the second game, Hoover scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win it. Baylee Darby and Abby Herndon each homered for the Lions (2-4).
Girls basketball
• Summertown 51, Loretto 49: The Eagles (22-6) knocked off the Mustangs (19-8) for a second straight year in the playoffs, this time for the 2A, District 10 title. Loretto had won 11 straight since a Jan. 10 loss to Summertown.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 70, Page 64: The Wildcats (22-7) beat the Patriots (19-12) in the 3A, District 8 consolation game.
