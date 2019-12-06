Girls
Chloe Patterson
Brooks
Patterson totaled 49 points in wins over West Morgan and Colbert County. "Chloe is turning into a dynamic player and a team leader as a sophomore," coach Jacob Fowler said. "After a double-double against Sheffield, she narrowly missed two more (the next) week, with 22 points and nine rebounds against Colbert County and 27 points and eight rebounds against West Morgan."
Boys
Kane West
Lexington
The senior scored a total of 53 points in wins over Rogers and R.A. Hubbard. "I'm very proud for Kane to earn such an honorable award," Lexington coach David Hill said. "Kane has been a great performer on the court for us, but most of all an incredible teammate. We're so happy for him to see some results from all the hard work he has put in to better himself for our team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Deshler’s Shamari Thirlkill and Covenant Christian’s Madalyn Scott. Boys: Brooks’ Connor Lewis and Mars Hill’s Justus McDaniel.
