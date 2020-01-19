RED BAY — Phil Campbell's seventh straight win resulted in winning the Franklin County girls championship Saturday night.
In what was a physical matchup from the start, it was the Bobcats that prevailed with a a 62-48 victory over Tharptown.
Phil Campbell head coach Craig Thomas knew that the physical atmosphere would only help his team down the road.
“We are not a very physical team, but we know when to turn it on,” Thomas said. “We have to get used to it because if you make it over to Wallace then it can get rough. We don’t back down.”
Phil Campbell took advantage of several turnovers during the first quarter to lead 23-10, with several points coming in transition.
Tharptown had only six active players on its roster. Jaiden Gaston, the only non-starter for Tharptown, along with Shaylee Wieting, helped Tharptown cut the deficit to 36-23.
Gatson finished the half with six of her 12 points while Wieting finished with nine in the half, including two step-back 3-pointers. Wieting finished with 16 points.
Thomas immediately noticed the shift in intensity in his team during the second quarter and quickly reminded them of what they needed to do at the half.
“We weren’t giving our 100 percent effort,” Thomas said. “We just had to fix that. Even when things get bad and we start getting sluggish we have to give our all. Everybody is good when your good, but when your bad you have to adjust.”
The Bobcats responded immediately, holding Tharptown to one field goal in the third quarter and five total in the second half . The offensive end intensified as Kallie Allen scored nine of her 13 points in the second half. Olivia Taylor finished the game with a team-high 16 points.
It was the third consecutive county title for Phil Campbell, a fact not lost on Thomas.
“This is great for our team,” Thomas said. “ It’s our third year in a row to win it so we three-peated. It’s just exciting to be the best team in the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.