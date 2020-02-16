HANCEVILLE — There won’t be any awards handed out for the aesthetic quality of Phil Campbell’s third-quarter strategy Saturday night.
But the Bobcats don’t care because the only award they want is the Class 3A Northwest Regional title, and they are still in the running for it.
Ahead 29-21, the Bobcats held the ball for nearly four minutes on one possession of a regional semifinal game against New Hope.
Phil Campbell eventually restarted its offense when New Hope moved up defensively, and the Bobcats cruised to a 44-26 win.
The Bobcats (19-6) advanced to play Lauderdale County in the regional final at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas, who remembered last year’s squandered lead in the region semifinal against Winfield, decided he’d rather not attack the 2-3 zone defense New Hope was using and instead wait to see a man-to-man defense.
“That’s not fun basketball to watch,” Thomas acknowledged. “But we’ve got to win.”
New Hope fans booed on a couple occasions during the motionless moments, but the Bobcats didn’t mind.
“It was kind of funny,” junior Olivia Taylor said.
Caitlynn Mills scored 14 points and Taylor 12 for Phil Campbell, which shot 59 percent. The Bobcats took control early with a 17-8 first-quarter advantage.
“It went across my mind. I didn’t want that to happen again,” senior Kallie Allen said of last year’s season-ending loss. “We played better in the first quarter than we usually do. We usually start off slow but we started off strong today.”
Faith Cook had seven points, Allen five, Katie Thomas four and Mackenzie Scott two for Phil Campbell.
New Hope (21-10) got a team-high eight points from seventh-grader Kaylee Yarbrough, a 5-foot-1 guard who handled the ball a lot and showed impressive poise for a 12-year-old.
Thomas said he thinks his guards match up well with Lauderdale County, but he recognizes post Ruthie Smith could cause problems. Phil Campbell seeks a second state tournament berth in three years.
“It’s going to be tougher next week,” Allen said. “They’re bigger, stronger than the other team we just played.”
