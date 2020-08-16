Two years ago, before Kevin Barnwell coached a game for Phil Campbell High School, he credited team leaders for sticking with football when it wasn’t “the cool thing to do at Phil Campbell right now.”
The coach predicted the younger players at the time would follow that leadership, and they have. And as he enters his third year in charge of the Bobcats, maybe football is closer to becoming the cool thing to do.
“We’re finally turning the program around. It’s a good thing,” said senior wide receiver/linebacker Ridge Raper, who is also a standout baseball player. “Once people see you being successful, they’re going to want to be more of a part of it.
“So, if you’re successful then they’re going to want to play, and that’s where you build depth and finding athletes you never even knew you had.”
The Bobcats sense a few more athletes are on the team now, which should raise Phil Campbell’s ceiling and give the program depth it lacked last year.
“From two years ago it’s a totally different feel,” Barnwell’s son, senior quarterback Luke Barnwell, said.
Phil Campbell has had 18 consecutive losing seasons, but last year’s team scored only 26 fewer points than it allowed — the team’s best scoring margin since that 9-2 season in 2001.
When Kevin Barnwell got to Phil Campbell he asked the Bobcats to imagine wearing toboggans on a cold November night and boarding a bus to play a state semifinal game.
“Everybody thought I was crazy when I said that,” the coach said. “And I may still be crazy, I don’t know. But that’s my vision for these guys.”
Offense
Phil Campbell averaged 24 points per game last year, its most in four years.
Luke Barnwell enters his third straight year as a starting quarterback. Barnwell threw for over 1,100 yards last year with 14 touchdowns. Trey Leindecker returns as the running back after rushing for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Kevin Barnwell said his son has learned to channel his competitiveness, and Leindecker has gotten tougher.
Austen Baker, another senior, will split his time between carrying and catching. Barnwell said he wants to balance the workload Leindecker and Baker have so both are fresh later in the year.
Mason Swinney and Bryant Hyde are two receivers to watch. Andrew Green and Sage Raper can help, too.
Johnson Leath and Boone Swinney will be guards on the offensive line. Grant Rollins will be a tackle, and Eli Smith could shift to tackle if Barnwell finds another center.
Kyle Pace, Cole Pace and Gage Baker could add significant help on the offensive line.
“Last year the first game of the season we played 14 players. You can’t win that way. These guys can stand and punch with anyone, but now we’ve also got to get some depth,” Barnwell said. “My goal is to play 25 to 30 kids every night in significant roles.”
Defense
It’s hard to get a clear picture of Phil Campbell’s defense based on last year. The Bobcats shut out two Class 1A opponents and held another (Hackleburg) to eight. They also held Lexington to seven.
But they surrendered 44 to Clements and more than 50 each to Red Bay, Westminster Christian and Lauderdale County.
JJ Quillen, Austin Douthit, John Randall Herring return as starters on the defensive line, and Gage Baker will also play a significant amount.
Raper, Baker, Swinney and Hackleburg transfer Jeitt Traywick will all see time at linebacker, as will the Pace twins.
Hyde and Swinney will be in the secondary. Gunner Hargett could be a defensive back or a linebacker. Blaine Goodson as third year starter at cornerback. Braxton Goodson is his brother and will also play some in the secondary.
“We’ve got to create some depth,” Barnwell said. “We’ve got to get some assistance from some of these other guys, and a lot of guys have been coming to summer workouts and working hard and proving themselves that they can come in and play that role. That’s how you do it.”
The rest
• Raper said not only does the team have more athletes, but it seems the Bobcats have a little more belief in what they’re doing. His teammates agreed.
“We’re more dedicated this year than we have been in the past,” Baker said.
“Everybody holds each other more accountable to not skip reps,” Leindecker said.
• Phil Campbell’s last winning season was in 2001. Though Lexington — a team Phil Campbell beat last year — has moved out of 3A, the Bobcats will get a region rematch against an East Lawrence team it lost to 21-19 last year.
Elkmont and Danville have left 4A to join the Class 3A, Region 8. Elkmont has won only six games over the last five years. Danville should be a bigger challenge, but its playoff bid last year was its first in a decade.
