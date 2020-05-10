Philip Rivers has always wanted to be a football coach, but a pro career has sort of put that on hold.
The delay is not going to last that much longer. It could end in one or two years.
The question of where it will happen was settled Friday when Rivers, 38, was announced as the future head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope.
Rivers, the son of Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame football coach Steve Rivers, grew up around the football program at Decatur High before playing at Athens High.
“I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season,” Rivers said at a media conference in Fairhope. “The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out.”
After 16 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, Rivers signed a free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts for 2020 with an option for 2021.
After his last season with the Chargers, Rivers moved his family from California to their summer home in Santa Rosa, Fla. Philip’s parents live in Decatur.
St. Michael Catholic was founded in 2016 with 99 students. Its enrollment in 2019 was 321 and is expected to continue to grow. The school has 19 varsity sports and is a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Cardinals are moving up to Class 4A this fall.
The football program has competed on the varsity level for two seasons with a combined record of 3-17 under head coach Scott Phelps, who is stepping aside to be assistant athletic director. The plan is for current athletic director Simon Cortopassi to be the interim head coach until Rivers takes over.
Rivers and his wife Tiffany, who is from Decatur, have nine children. The older of their two sons is Gunner, who will be a sixth grader this fall. His brother Peter is three years younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.