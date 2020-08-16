Adam Lawler did not walk into the easiest coaching situation when he took the Phillips football job last June.
He was hired just over two months before the start of the season, the team returned only three starters and three of its first five games were against Decatur Heritage, Mars Hill and Waterloo. (Have fun!)
Phillips earned wins over Shoals Christian and Cherokee in the second half of the year.
“It boosted everyone’s confidence,” sophomore Bo Green said. “People starting working harder in practice, too, after we got that first win. It was low for a while before we got that win.”
While the two-win total was Phillips’ lowest since 2010, Lawler believes Phillips can have more success this fall.
“Just them getting to know me and my personality, I think the guys are more comfortable, where I was an unknown last year,” Lawler said. “They didn’t have a clue who I was when I came in, so I think that’s really helped getting some more guys out.”
While the Bears learned about Lawler, he learned about them as the season went along, too.
“We had guys in spots to where we knew what they could do,” he said. “Also as a play caller, I was more comfortable in calling plays helping us along the way move the ball up and down the field.
“We had a lot of young guys step up, too. There toward the end of the year we had two eighth-graders and five ninth-graders starting. So those guys got more mature. Those guys got more game reps.”
Offense
Phillips averaged 18 points per game last year — its fewest since 2006 — but returns far more players with significant playing experience than it did last year.
Christian Chambers, a junior Haleyville transfer, is set to play quarterback and — like the graduated quarterback Ken Edwards was last year — might be the best athlete the Bears have.
“He can run. He’s got a big arm,” Lawler said of Chambers. “We’ve just got to work on his accuracy a little bit.”
Green, junior Cain Alexander, junior Jacob Waters, junior Brayden Wallace (another Haleyville transfer) and freshman Cayden Gallardo should all see time on the offensive line. This position became a problem last year as Phillips lost two linemen to injury in the first couple games.
Gallardo is only a freshman but played last year as an eighth-grader.
Hayden Kelly, a sophomore, and freshman Garrett Hyde will play receiver and despite being young have played previously. Cole Dial is the lone senior on the team. The team is still searching for its best running back options.
Defense
Phillips allowed 350 points last year, the most it allowed in a regular season since 2012.
Alexander, Waters, Green and Wallace should start on the defensive line. Lawler hopes to build more depth here so the linemen don’t have to play all the time, but that might depend on who joined the team late and is ready to perform at the start of the year.
Ryan Cordray and Kelly are locked in at linebacker and defensive back, respectively, but after that there are still question marks.
Lawler is also a teacher at Phillips now — taking departed basketball coach Scott Veal’s spot — so that should allow him to get to know students more easily and perhaps convince a few more to play football.
Earlier this summer he suspected a few kids (or their parents) were waiting for the season to get closer before they started practicing, given the coronavirus pandemic made workouts optional. He was optimistic he would end up having 25 to 30 players.
The rest
• Phillips will again play Decatur Heritage — this time as a region opponent — but two-time champ Mars Hill is now in 2A and two-time runner-up Waterloo lost several of its top players.
“We feel like the region as a whole is going to be more even-keeled to where it’s going to be competitive,” Lawler said. “If we put in the work, we should reap the benefits this year.”
• Lawler, who played for Phil Campbell and has coached at Ardmore and Haleyville, understands what it means to be part of a small-town football team.
“I tell them all the time if we don’t have pride in our facilities and our fieldhouse, who’s going to?” he said. “It kind of all comes together. Pride in your school, pride in the community. It all ties together in my mind.
“All of them. I feel like they all understand. It’s just a small town. That’s what you play for. We ain’t gonna get no big-time exposure.”
Bo Green grew up in Bear Creek and Cain Alexander moved in a few years ago, but both take pride in representing the community.
“I love the game, I love the school I play it for,” Alexander said. “I love being around dudes who want to work hard and motivate each other.”
Green relishes the competition and agrees with Alexander.
“A love for the sport, like he said, and the school and the town, really,” he said, when asked what motivates him. “I want to show out for the town, make the town proud, happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.