PIEDMONT — Piedmont was successful at throwing Lauderdale County’s offense out of balance Friday, and the result was a 42-20 triumph for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs in the second round of the Class 3A state high school football playoffs.
Piedmont (11-1) will visit Geraldine next week in the quarterfinals in a rematch of its regular-season finale; it won that game 35-14. Lauderdale County wound up 9-2.
“We knew they (Tigers) had a 1,000-yard rusher, a 2,500-yard quarterback and a 1,000-yard receiver,” Bulldogs’ coach Steve Smith said. “They’d done a good job of spreading it around and being multiple, so we felt we needed to try to take them out of their running game.”
Piedmont was successful there, limiting the visitors to just 70 yards on the ground. Even without a 23-yard team loss on a bad snap on a punt, which the Bulldogs converted into a touchdown, the Tigers wouldn’t have reached 100 yards rushing.
“Our offense struggled to run the ball,” Lauderdale County coach Jeffrey Mason said. “It was just one of those nights where it didn’t come together for us.”
Piedmont set the tone on the game’s first offensive series, driving 85 yards in 13 plays that consumed more than seven minutes, capped by the first of Elijah Johnson’s two touchdowns, on a 5-yard run. That started the Bulldogs off toward a 28-6 halftime lead and they never lost control of the game.
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes completed 8 of 11 passes for 171 yards and touchdowns of 14 yards to Jakari Foster and 74 yards to Maxwell Hanson, and scored on a 1-yard run. Johnson paced Bulldogs rushers with 140 yards on 14 carries and scored another touchdown on a 58-yard run in the second quarter.
Lauderdale County quarterback Slade Brown was 9 for 21 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns - 66 yards to Steven Wisdom and 26 yards to Eric Fuqua. Wisdom ran 16 yards for the Tigers’ other TD.
“Our defense gave up two or three long plays and some third-down plays that hurt us," Mason said. "Piedmont is a great team. They’re faster and aggressive and sound defensively. We knew we couldn’t give up big plays.”
