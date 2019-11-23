MUSCLE SHOALS — A season of full of promise, accomplishments and memories for the Muscle Shoals football team was cut short Friday by a familiar villain.
Pinson Valley scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and handed Muscle Shoals its only loss of the 2019 season, 26-14 in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Pinson Valley (10-2), which knocked the Trojans out of last year’s playoffs in the second round and seeks a third consecutive 6A state title, advanced to play Oxford in next week’s semifinals.
Muscle Shoals closed its year 12-1.
Muscle Shoals starting quarterback Logan Smothers, the senior Nebraska commit injured last week at Gardendale, played the first third quarters against Pinson Valley.
Luke Peoples replaced him in the fourth quarter because Smothers took a hit on the final drive of the third quarter, head coach Scott Basden said.
“Risk vs. reward, he’s got a big future ahead of him. He wasn’t able to continue,” Basden said of Smothers. “We’re always going to do what’s best for the kid.”
A dual-threat quarterback, Smothers did not appear to have any designed runs all game. He never threw a deep pass, sticking mostly to 6-to-10 yard throws.
“He really couldn’t (throw deep), so we had to sort of tailor the game plan to what we felt like he could do,” Basden said.
The Indians scored their go-ahead touchdown with 11:18 left in the game when B.J. White found Ga’Quincy McKinstry on a slant for a 14-yard touchdown. Pinson Valley led 19-14.
Muscle Shoals got as far as the Pinson Valley 32 on the ensuing drive but got pushed back and eventually punted to the 10.
Pinson Valley drove 90 yards with a 16-play drive that took around 7 ½ minutes. White and running back Kenji Christian were the catalysts, but the biggest play and came on 4th and 2 from the Muscle Shoals 33 with 3:35 to go.
White threw a quick pass to Keyonteze Johnson, who caught a low pass for an eight-yard gain.
“We gave ourselves a shot at times,” Basden said. “Just that last drive, that fourth and (two) where they hit that slant just sort of broke our back there.”
Three players later Pinson Valley ran for a 13-yard gain on third and nine, and four plays after that Christian ran three yards up the middle for a touchdown with 26 seconds to go.
“I think our offensive did a great job second half of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Pinson Valley coach Patrick Nix said. “Running backs ran really well. We made some key throws. Hats off to defense, too, of shutting an offense down that’s been very explosive all year.”
The Trojan crowd fell quiet amid Pinson Valley’s celebration, seemingly sensing a Muscle Shoals team that beat Gardendale in a memorable comeback last week had finally run out of answers and time.
“They’ve got players all over the field. You know, you try to double cover one and the other one hits you. It’s a tremendous group of athletes he’s got,” Basden said of Pinson Valley and Nix. “He’s got a lot of weapons at his disposal and he does a good job with them.”
Mikey McIntosh took a pitch left for a 12-yard score on the Trojans’ first possession of the night, and the Trojans led 7-6 at halftime after a second-quarter downpour.
Rain let up after the break, and Muscle Shoals answered Sharpe’s 12-yard touchdown run with a 61-yard scoring drive.
Jackson Bratton – the senior linebacker committed to Alabama – broke through a couple tackles for a 17-yard touchdown run up the middle, giving Muscle Shoals a 14-13 third-quarter lead.
Bratton excitedly smacked the side of his helmet a few times, as if to further fire up his teammates. But it was the Trojans’ final touchdown of the season.
Basden said Muscle Shoals has 20 seniors. That group went 37-13 over the last four years with six playoff wins. Muscle Shoals coupled its traditionally strong defense with an offense that averaged a program-record 40.7 points per game.
“They’re just a great group of players. I couldn’t be more proud to ever coach a group of young men like this,” Basden said. “They’ve got a lot of class and character about them, and everything they do they always left it on the field.”
