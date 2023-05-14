alert centerpiece spotlight Porter's power fuels Loretto to substate berth Staff reports May 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Loretto’s Caden Porter, shown last season, had a big day Sunday to help the Mustangs qualify for a substate series. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — Caden Porter's highlight Sunday helped Loretto extend its season.Porter, Loretto's leadoff hitter, hit three home runs, scored seven times and had 10 RBIs in two victories in the Class AA, Region 6 tournament.Porter started with a three-homer, nine-RBI effort in a 16-3 win over Fairview and followed by scoring three runs in a 10-0 win over Lewis County.It helped the Mustangs (24-8) advance to a best-of-3 substate series that can begin as soon as Wednesday. Loretto will play at Milan (28-8).Porter was 4-for-4 with two grand slams and a solo blast against Fairview. The grand slams were in the third and fourth innings.Miles Moore walked three times and scored three runs, while Carter Daniel tossed a five-inning four-hitter.Against Lewis County, Mason Tidwell and Kade Lay combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Daniel knocked in three runs, while Lane Ezell and Clint Seymore each scored twice.Porter finished 6-for-7 in Sunday's two games.Loretto, after losing 3-2 to White House Heritage in Saturday's region opener, needed two wins Sunday to advance.• Richland 6, Wayne County 1: Logan Davis knocked in Jesse Dixon in the third inning for Wayne County (11-10), which was eliminated from its region tournament. 