Jana Killen has coached 15 Deshler girls basketball teams to regional titles. But the feeling after winning, while always good, is not always the same.
“Usually we’re very business-like,” Killen said. “We win, we clap a little, and we go about our business.”
You’ll excuse the Tigers for a bit more enthusiasm this time around, after they upset a Rogers team that was ranked No. 1 all year, the reigning 4A state champs and had beaten them eight consecutive times.
After time ran out in a 54-51 win Wednesday, the Tigers on the bench sprinted to meet their teammates who finished the game on the floor, and they mobbed each other in celebration.
“When that buzzer went off, it was a lot more hyped up and excitement,” Killen said.
In the days since then, however, it’s been back to business as Deshler prepares to play Sumter Central in the Class 4A state semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BJCC. The Tigers are two wins away from their eighth state championship.
“We had a really good practice today,” Killen said Friday. “They’re focused. They’re not satisfied. They’re ready to move on to something else.”
Something else is a Sumter Central team that beat Greensboro by a point in the Southwest Regional final.
“They’ve got a left-handed girl that sort of reminds you of Shamari (Thirlkill), except Shamari’s like 5-3 and this kid is like 5-9,” Killen said of Sumter Central’s Chardai Watkins.
She said Sumter Central is also a strong, physical team with a good inside presence.
Deshler made it this far with a mix of good play from its top guards (the senior Thirlkill and freshman Chloe Siegel) and interior players (senior Akilah Crook and sophomore Destiny Sanford), with helpful strong moments from players like Hannah Collinsworth, Achia Ramson and Mary Alice Murner.
“I think this team has been tested,” Killen said. “We’ve played extremely hard (opponents) all season. We’ve only had a handful of easy games.”
This is Deshler’s fifth state tournament trip in six years, but among current players only Thirlkill got to play when Deshler finished second in the 2018 state tournament. (Killen brought Siegel, then a 7th grader, along to watch since she knew how much Siegel would play the next year.)
But even this situation isn’t new for Killen. No one on her 2015 team, which won a state championship, had played in a state tournament before as the team’s previous appearance was in 2010.
Of course, the current players have been around Deshler basketball a long time and are used to success.
“They’ve dreamed of being on the big stage, and I think that’ll help,” Killen said.
Lauderdale County vs. T.R. Miller
Lauderdale County’s girls join Deshler to make two local powerhouses that were only away from the state tournament for a year.
In Lauderdale County’s case, it’s in Class 3A, and it comes one year after the Tigers barely finished above .500.
LCHS won both its Northwest Regional games, 47-32 over Winfield and 47-35 over Phil Campbell. Though Lauderdale County led a solid Phil Campbell team the entire time, the Bobcats made a late push to narrow the gap.
Lauderdale County will need to be sharper at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a state semifinal matchup against T.R. Miller.
Coincidentally, T.R. Miller was the team the Tigers beat in their semifinal two years ago before losing to Pisgah in the championship game. LCHS has won 13 state titles.
Freshman post Ruthie Smith, the regional MVP, is Lauderdale County’s most indispensable player. The more involved she is on both ends of the floor, the better the Tigers’ chances are.
Sophomore guard Ryleigh Putman and senior forward Hannah Tate will also play an important role — among other tasks – moving the ball against pressure and preventing turnovers. Senior guard Sydney Maner is a capable outside shooter and is used to big games.
Mars Hill vs. St. Luke’s
Few teams in any of this year’s regionals in any classification were as dominant as Mars Hill was. The Panthers blew past an overmatched Falkville squad by more than 50 and then thumped the reigning state champion Phillips by 23.
Mars Hill has depth beyond the norm for a Class 1A team, and that might come in handy in a noon state semifinal game against St. Luke’s.
Neely Johns and Erika Mitchell, both guards, are consistent scorers. Emily O’Kelley and regional MVP Lauren Allen give Mars Hill experience in the frontcourt, and Kylie Thigpen can handle the ball against pressure. All five are seniors.
The bench, featuring sharpshooting sophomore Riley Vaughn, junior Sadie Killen and freshmen E.K. Wright and Marah Bowerman, can be substituted liberally and still preserve the team's quality of play.
Mars Hill seeks its eighth state championship and first since 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.