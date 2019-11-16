VARSITY GIRLS BOXES
Wilson 50, Clements 30
CLEMENTS 31
Trent 10, Black 9, McElyea 4, Gordon 4, Lovett 3, Anderson 1.
WILSON 50
Liverett 22, Bevis 10, Collier 6, Peters 5, Wilson 3, Risner 2, Marks 2.
Halftime: Clements 18, Wilson 16
--
Rogers 66, Colbert County 26
COLBERT COUNTY 26
Ricks 12, Nalls 10, Tillar 3, Taylor 1.
ROGERS 66
Hankins 15, Jones 13, Brown 8, Pounders 6, Beavers 6, Krieger 5, Biffle 4, Jackson 3, Ahonen 2.
Halftime: Rogers 39, Colbert County 9
--
Shoals Christian 36, Whitesburg Christian 15
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (36)
Turner 14, Edwards 4, A.Rutledge 4, Cole 4, M.Rutledge 4, Owens 3, Davis 2, Manchester 1.
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (15)
Blackstone 5, Comulada 4, McGee 2, Alley 2, Bailey 2.
Halftime: Shoals Christian 23, Whitesburg Christian 6
Records: Shoals Christian 1-0; Whitesburg Christian 0-3
--
Sheffield 49, Cherokee 8
CHEREOKEE (8)
Sanderson 5, Qualls 1, Cole 2.
SHEFFIELD (49)
MacDonald 4, Richardson 12, Flores 6, Steele 9, Wright 3, Brown 12, Reeves 2.
Halftime: Sheffield 26, Cherokee 6.
--
Central 46, Lexington 27
CENTRAL (46)
L. Keener 24, A. Keener 5, Broadfoot 3, Mitchell 3, Fowlkes 3, Shenault 3, Huffaker 3, Ricks 2.
LEXINGTON (27)
Stutts 4, Allen 2, James 6. L Hanback 2, Grosshiem 3, M. Hanback 8.
Halftime: Central 16, Lexington 8
--
Colbert Heights 41, Covenant Christian 36
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (36)
Milligan 4, Ragan 13, James 6, Scott 11, Johnson 2.
COLBERT HEIGHTS (41)
Roberts 5, Fuller 6, Gooch 2, James 4, Williams 16, Jackson 12.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 16, Colbert Heights 15
--
VARSITY BOYS BOXES
Wilson 61, Clements 53
WILSON
Parrish 24, Cagle 10, Haywood 8, Flippo 5, Hetrick 4, Leahy 4, Terry 3, Silva 2, Buerhaus 1.
CLEMENTS
Starnes 21, Patrick 11, Crenshaw 10, Farrar 8, Fleming 3.
Halftime: Wilson 28, Clements 23
Records: Wilson 1-0; Clements n/a
Rogers 47, Colbert County 44
ROGERS (47)
Gray 19, Hendrix 10, Chmura 7, Bradley 6, Peoples 5.
COLBERT COUNTY (44)
Rowell 15, Carter 8, Hampton 7, Ellis 6, Bates 4, Butler 2, Nelms 1, Berryman 1.
Halftime: Colbert County 20, Rogers 19
Records: Rogers 1-0; Colbert County 0-1
Lexington 64, Central 57
LEXINGTON (64)
West 27, Martin 9, Wiseman 7, White 7, Gray 6, Lamar 4, Strickland 2.
CENTRAL (57)
McCay 25, Hall 8, Murphy 5, Montgomery 5, Ka. Brewer 4, Ke. Brewer 6, Dickerson 3, Palmer 1.
Halftime: Lexington 64, Central 57
Records: Lexington 1-2; Central 0-1
--
Hamilton 77, Marion County 32
MARION COUNTY (32)
Belk 8, Nelson 4, Smith 13, King 7.
HAMILTON (77)
Weeks 10, Cross 6, Whitley 9, Metcalf 4, Loving 9, Brumley 8, Crane 6, Steele 21, C. Loving 4.
Halftime: Hamilton 47, Marion County 22
--
Whitesburg Christian 71, Shoals Christian 41
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (71)
Barker 22, Matthews 12, Martin 17, Harper 10, Cook 2, Cox 2, Lloyd 2, Bishop 2, Burns 2.
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (41)
J. Storie 14, S. Storie 12, Edmonds 5, Lovett 5, Gist 3, Deaton 2
Halftime: Whitesburg Christian 33, Shoals Christian 15.
--
Sheffield 90, Cherokee 27
CHEROKEE (27)
Lefan 2, Michael 3, Burress 11, Smith 3, Cox 4, Bass 4.
SHEFFIELD (90)
Smith 21, Jones 11, Doss 10, Goodman 25, Carroll 9, Williams 8, Bowling 7
Halftime: Sheffield 46, Cherokee 11
--
Girls
B-team
Wilson 32, Clements 21
Leading scorers: W – Harleigh Brown 12; C – Taylor Farrar 12
--
7th grade boys
Wilson 28, Clements 14
W – Saelor Pinegar 16
C – C. Turner 5
--
B-Team boys
Wilson 32, Clements 25
W – Mason Buerhaus 10, N. Moon 10
C – N. Ezell 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.