Autumn Bragwell scored 21 of her 29 points in the first half as Belgreen toppled Tharptown on Thursday, 64-48.
Emma Dempsey added 15 points and Ansley Tate 13 for the Bulldogs, who led 41-32 at halftime.
Gracie Montgomery led Tharptown with 20 points. Shaylee Wieting and Jaiden Gaston each scored 8 for the Wildcats.
• Lexington 58, Elkmont 33: Sarah Grossheim had 11 points and Lila Beth Turner added 10 as the Golden Bears improved to 2-0.
Audrey Stults and Emma Allen each added 8 points and Sydney James seven for Lexington.
Elkmont's Morgan Morris scored 12 points.
• Tanner 59, Brooks 47: Chloe Patterson scored 19 points and Erin McDaniel added 17, but Brooks (2-1) took its first loss of the year.
The Lions led 34-33 at halftime but were outscored 12-3 in the third quarter. Amiya Redus scored 19 for Tanner, while Shauna Fletcher added 18 and Miracle Scott 10.
• Hueytown 56, Haleyville 48: Molly Gilbert scored 15 points for Haleyville and Kaytee Beth Boyles chipped in 10, but Haleyville felt short against Hueytown.
Six other players scored for the Lions (0-1).
Hueytown improved to 2-1. Hueytown's Kiyah Speight led all scorers with 18 points. Jadyn Powell added 13. Lauryn Hudson and Gha'naye Whitfield-Moss each scored 10.
--
Boys
• Hamilton 61, Lamar County 29: Brandon Metcalf scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds as the Aggies easily took down Lamar County.
Bryant Loving contributed nine points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kenton Steele had eight points and six rebounds.
Braxton Hathcock led Lamar County with 13 points.
• Hueytown 73, Haleyville 71: Clay Blanton hit a 3-pointer for Haleyville with eight seconds left, but Hueytown's Danny Brown made a shot from around halfcourt as time expired to give Hueytown a dramatic win.
Blanton led all scorers with 31 points. Braxton Tollison added 19 for Haleyville (0-1) and five other Lions scored.
Brown had 18 points for Hueytown.
--
Girls
Belgreen 64, Tharptown 48
Tharptown (48) – G. Montgomery 20, Gaston 8, Wieting 8, Borden 6, Vandiver 2, A. Montgomery 2, Daily 2.
Belgreen (64) – Bragwell 29, E. Dempsey 15, Tate 13, Chandler 3, Willingham 2, K. Dempsey 2.
Scores by quarter
Tharptown;18;14;4;12 – 48
Belgreen;20;21;14;9 – 64
--
Tanner 59, Brooks 47
Tanner (59) - Jeanes 4, Scott 10, Redus 19, Fletcher 18, M. Townsend 3, Castlejon 2, S. Townsend 3.
Brooks (47) - Patterson 19, McDaniel 17, McAdams 5, Mullins 2, Alley 2, Partrick 2.
Halftime score: Brooks 34-33
Records: Tanner 1-0; Brooks 2-1
--
Lexington 58, Elkmont 33
Lexington (58) - Grossheim 11, Turner 10, Stults 8, White 2, Allen 8, James 7, L. Hanback 3, M. Hanback 4, Torres 1.
--
Hueytown 56, Haleyville 48
Hueytown (56) - Speight 18, Powell 13, Lavert 9, Moss 10, Hudson 10, Lavert 9, Weldon 2.
Haleyville (48) - Molly Gilbert 15 points, Kaytee beth Boyles 10, E.Carroll 7, M.Boyles 5, Aaron 4, Aldrige 3, K. Carroll 2, Kutis 2
Score by quarter
Hueytown: 6;9;12;19 - 56
Haleyville: 17;12;10;9 - 48
--
Boys
Hamilton 61, Lamar County 28
Lamar County (28) - Hathcock 13, Cribbs 5, Hollis 3, Rendon 3, Hankins 2, Sudduth 2.
Hamilton (61) - Metcalf 13, B. Loving 9, Steele 8, C. Loving 7, Weeks 7, Cross 5, Whitley 4, Gentz 3, Brumley 2, J. Loving 2.
--
Hueytown 73, Haleyville 71
Haleyville (71) - Long 5, Tollison 19, West 3, Blanton 31, Gilbert 1, Yarbrough 6, Dye 6.
--
7th/8th grade girls
Deshler 38, Central 12
Leading scorers: D - Cooper Thompson 17; C - Caroline Lamberts 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.