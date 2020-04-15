During the summer, Deshler boys basketball coach Brian Pounders isn’t looking at the scoreboard as much as quality of play.
In a competitive loss to a Class 6A school in a scrimmage last summer, rising freshman K.J. Anderson played particularly well for Deshler. Pounders and his assistants knew that day Anderson would be on the varsity by the end of the year.
“That was sort of his coming-out game for us,” Pounders said.
Starting guard Brandon Green tore his ACL around Christmas, and a day later Anderson was called up to the varsity for good.
The late spring and early summer is a critical time for high school basketball teams, who often hold tryouts in May and use late May and much of June to build relationships among players and scrimmage other teams.
But the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting that routine.
With schools closed for the rest of the academic year and no certainty on when athletic competition will resume, it’s unclear what this offseason will look like or how exactly it will affect the upcoming prep basketball season.
“It’s going to be a big headache,” Central boys coach Josh Bryant said.
Setting a roster
The coaches who spoke with the TimesDaily said they all typically have tryouts in May.
Not surprisingly, many have a good idea of who will be on the varsity roster in the upcoming season based on who returns from the previous year.
But a tryout allows them to account for any new players who might have moved to the area, students who are newly interested in basketball and players who have made significant improvement.
As soon as teams are allowed to have athletic activities, having tryouts will be an important early step.
“I had a couple of guys this past year that said ’We’re going to try out next year,’” Colbert Heights boys coach Jacob Walker said, referring to a pair of juniors. “I have no idea if they’re going to be any good, but they’re tall.
“… I want to have a tryout as fast as I can. If they say everything’s open, we’re going to do it.”
Bryant said he can envision a scenario where kids are being moved up and down between the varsity and junior varsity as the season starts. He said players can move between the varsity and JV without restriction as long as they don’t play more than 30 total games.
“It could change over the course of the season,” Bryant said.
Wilson girls coach Eric Oakley said there haven’t been too many roster surprises in the past couple years and he has a pretty good idea of who will play this year, but who makes the varsity is often not clear until fall practices and games get underway.
He thinks that will be the case at lot of schools this year.
“Some of these kids, hopefully they’ll be working on their game and make our jobs a little easier,” Oakley said.
Unfortunately, gyms and workout facilities are closed to the public right now. Players have to use whatever means they have to stay in shape and improve their skills.
Pounders said before school let out, knowing classes would not resume for a while, he gave out three or four basketballs to players who didn’t own one.
Some don’t have a goal they can shoot on at home, but at least they can work on their ball handling.
“We’re going to find out who’s really invested (during) the quarantine and who’s just interested,” Pounders said.
Summer playdates
Several coaches said June is a critical month for developing skills, building relationships and getting players comfortable with each other on the court.
Many coaches like to take teams to other high schools or colleges throughout the region for playdates. Pounders said Deshler might play three games a day on three different days over a couple weeks, playing a total of 25 or so times in the summer.
“You really find out a lot about a kid when it’s hot in a non-air conditioned gym and there’s maybe 15 people in the stands,” Pounders said.
These are low-pressure environments, and students don’t have to worry about classwork yet. Pounders said a couple of his players have asked about the status of playdates because they enjoy seeing how they do against teams from bigger schools.
Pounders’ original plan was to take his Deshler team to Belmont and Lipscomb this summer, but that can only happen once a) the AHSAA gives permission for playdates and b) those colleges confirm they’re still hosting them.
Walker said he doesn’t spend much time in the summer on scheme because he’s found the players — most of whom also play football — don’t retain much of it when they return to hoops in the fall and he doesn’t want summer work to be wasted.
But coaches still value time together during the summer on the bus, at team meals and elsewhere.
“I think that’s important being around each other and not in the heat of the battle,” Bryant said.
Oakley, the Wilson girls coach, agrees.
“Just the bonding I think, hanging out as a team. It’s a good time for them to get out and see different things, work on some things on the court and off the court,” Oakley said. “It’s a good time for everybody.”
What’s next?
Like seemingly every aspect of life affected by this coronavirus pandemic, one major challenge is not knowing when things can resume as normal.
Bryant said the worst-case scenario would be getting no summer work at all. While coaches would miss out on watching players develop over the summer, Central’s varsity and B-team practice together and the team identity and strategies are shared.
“I think from a system standpoint we could figure that out,” Bryant said.
Pounders and Walker both mentioned text message groups they have going with their players. Even though they can’t be together in person, they can try to answer players’ questions and offer encouragement.
Coaches are staying optimistic about when decision-makers feel like it’s safe for everyone to interact again.
“We’ve all heard different things,” Pounders said. “I don’t think anybody really knows. We’re all sort of guessing.”
Pounders misses being at the school with students but is enjoying spending extra time with his wife and two children.
He got to take his daughter fishing the other day, and he feels like he’s “playing catch-up” with his family for all the days he was so busy with school and basketball he couldn’t be home much.
“I try to bring out the positive of the situation,” he said.
