TUSCUMBIA — Covenant Christian sophomore Haston Alexander has grown in more than one way since last season.
“Inches for one thing, that’s some growth for sure,” coach Bret Waldrep said with a chuckle Saturday night. “At least three I think. But he really worked hard this summer. He played a lot of summer ball, he did a lot of individual stuff on his own, he was in the gym all the time.
“And now as the season’s gone along, I think he’s growing in confidence.”
The 6-8 Alexander stood tall with 11 field goals – eight after halftime – for a game-high 22 points to go with several blocked shots as Covenant Christian edged Deshler 58-57 in the championship of the Bracy Invitational at the Deshler dome.
“I worked (on post moves) a little bit this morning at the gym,” Alexander said. “I was trying to play as big as I can.”
It capped a stretch of four wins in the tournament for the Eagles (12-1), who fell behind 10-8 on Tavaris Thirlkill’s 3-pointer in the second quarter and did not lead again until Zeke Griffin found Alexander near the basket with 3:41 left in the game. The Eagles went up 50-49.
“The Alexander kid is so much better than he was last year,” Deshler coach Brian Pounders said.
It was bad timing for Deshler, as the Tigers’ 6-7 senior post Sawyer Wright was attending his brother’s wedding.
“I hated that Sawyer couldn’t be here today, but I just felt like with him gone especially we needed to try to … it’s really an advantage we’re trying to exploit more and more,” Waldrep said.
Thirlkill’s layup and Jay Hester’s free throw put Deshler up 52-50, but Alexander scored twice more inside and then Zeke Griffin hit a short shot along the baseline with 1:14 left.
Brandon Green responded with a jumper for Deshler, and Covenant Christian twice missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Deshler couldn’t tie the game either time.
Titus Griffin hit two free throws with four seconds left for a 58-54 lead, rendering meaningless Green’s banked 3 at the buzzer.
Titus Griffin, who scored 25 in a semifinal win over R.A. Hubbard, had just six points in the first half Saturday but finished with 21. The 6-foot senior guard hit four 3-pointers.
“He’s faced (heavy pressure) for four years now, just him being our leading scorer,” Waldrep said. “And this year, especially going to the basket and handling the ball a little bit better, he has really shown a lot of growth in being able to handle that pressure.”
Green scored 18, Hester 13 and Thirlkill 10 for Deshler (10-6), which has played a challenging schedule.
“They’re a really good 1A team, really good 1A team. Bret does a great job with them,” Pounders said.
Waldrep hopes the tournament win boosts the confidence of Alexander and the rest of the Eagles, too. Covenant Christian lost to eventual state champ Decatur Heritage in last year’s Northwest Regional finals.
“Everybody’s back (from last year) except for one, so we have a good chance to do great things in the future,” Alexander said.
