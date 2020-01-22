MUSCLE SHOALS — Blair Woods walked into the locker room and saw something unusual.
The Muscle Shoals girls basketball team was about to start a practice during the 2015-16 season, and the Trojans were relaxing in the locker room before it was time to start. Except one.
Sara Puckett was jumping rope.
Puckett was the tall, skinny girl Woods asked about when she first took the Muscle Shoals head coaching job and watched middle school tryouts. That girl was a sixth-grader and told Woods she wanted to play Division I basketball. Woods had not yet learned how serious that goal was.
Now, Puckett was a seventh-grader Woods had just called up from the junior varsity who refused to let anybody believe she shouldn’t be there.
Puckett’s first varsity game was against rival Florence, a game that always draws a big crowd. She made 19 free throws and finished with 25 points.
Puckett was on the varsity to stay.
Puckett’s trainer, former Coffee High and Clemson standout Rayfield Ragland, was in the gym that night. He has worked with her since she was in elementary school.
“I will never forget that game,” Ragland said. “That’s when I knew. OK, this girl is going to be special.”
Puckett is now a 6-foot-2 junior forward and the top college prospect in her class in northwest Alabama. She projects as a small forward or perhaps a "stretch-4" power forward in college and has offers from 30 programs, the majority from either the SEC, ACC or Big Ten.
There are no longer doubts about whether she belongs on the varsity, if there ever were. But there is still work to do.
Ragland wants Puckett to try to be Miss Basketball in the state of Alabama. He wants her to be ready to play college basketball as a freshman. He wants her to surpass the goals she’s already accomplished.
“My angle is to keep her working and not be satisfied,” he said.
'You might be all right'
Puckett sat in the Muscle Shoals library on a recent Monday afternoon and took a break from her homework to talk hoops.
An excellent student who wants a career in physical therapy, Puckett said her hardest class at the moment is AP Chemistry.
“I like it, but it’s just brand new content. It’s way different from regular chemistry in my opinion. So that’s what’s kind of hard,” Puckett said. “I have a couple friends in that class. We study together and they help me understand. I help them understand. And I have a really good teacher.”
Class and basketball, in that way, are not so different.
“I’ve had good teammates every year I’ve been here, and so they’ve always helped me through that in just any way possible, if it’s just encouraging me, giving me a high five,” Puckett said. “Just saying something small that they know I might need to hear.”
Seated alongside her, Woods explained that she appreciates not only how dedicated Puckett is to helping the Trojans but also how inclusive she is.
Puckett is Muscle Shoals’ best player, and that has been obvious for some time. At a team workout one September day, so many college coaches came to Muscle Shoals that Woods had to pull the bleachers out – normally only necessary for a game.
When asked, Woods acknowledged she feared some teammates might be jealous as Puckett’s attention from college coaches increased.
But she credits Puckett for the fact it hasn’t been a problem. And she thinks Puckett's teammates gained an appreciation for what it’s like to have so many people scouting you.
“It’s never ‘Sara thinks she’s better than us.’ It has never been that way, and I think that happens on a lot of teams,” Woods said. “And she’s done a good job of making sure that that doesn’t happen by showing them that she’s just like them, and being humble.
“She doesn’t care if her name’s in the newspaper or if she scores 30 points. You know? She just doesn’t care about that. She’s just out there to play basketball.”
That’s how it’s always been for Puckett, who started the game at age 5. As a third grader she played on a fifth grade Tennessee Valley Basketball Association (TVBA) team and eventually tagged along with older brother Jacob to training sessions with Ragland.
She joined the AAU Southern Starz when she was about 10, and she started recognizing the future she might have in basketball the summer after eighth grade.
“I guess it was then, seeing all these big-time schools that you see on TV coming to watch you play basketball,” she said. “You think about the different things that go into the recruiting process. And they’re coming to watch our team, and I’m on that team. So they could like me if I put my best effort out there.”
Puckett’s mother, Christy, played basketball for a year at UNA. Her father, Joey, played basketball at Sheffield High. Joey is 6-2 and Christy 6-foot, and Sara was about 5-foot-8 in the fifth grade.
“I didn’t want to burn her out on it,” Joey Puckett said. “I didn’t want to push her too much. Never once has she wavered on that at all.”
When she was in seventh grade, they started traveling extensively for tournaments. North Carolina. Atlanta. Nashville. Louisville. She competed well.
Meanwhile, she continued to take on a bigger role at Muscle Shoals. Puckett is a good jump shooter, can score around the rim and has above-average ball handling skills for a player of her size. She can guard small, quick players and block shots. She gets teammates involved.
Sometimes, Puckett does something you just don’t see many high school players do. Woods might blurt out ‘Oh my gosh’ but tries not to say anything. It happened again recently.
“I can’t remember what she did, but I was like, whoa,” Woods said.
She motioned Puckett over to the bench and deadpanned an understated assessment.
“I said, ‘Sara,’” Woods remembered with a grin. “You really might be all right.”
'It's gonna come true'
As advised by Woods, Puckett started keeping a notebook as her recruiting picked up of all her conversations with college coaches. That way she could refer back to it to remember any big talking points and see which schools she’d communicated with the most.
It proved good advice. North Alabama was the first school to offer, before she was a freshman, and more schools followed after her freshman year.
Puckett went to a tournament in Chicago that summer and was sleeping in the car as midnight hit, opening up a contact period from coaches.
Doug Bush, the Southern Starz’ director, let her know a few minutes after midnight that an assistant coach from Louisville wanted to talk.
Puckett had eight or nine offers by the end of the day and within three days had nearly 20.
“It was exciting for her. She was giggly, smiling, all happy about it,” Joey Puckett said. “It was kind of a fun process for all of us.”
The offers continued to roll in after her sophomore year, with SEC powers Tennessee and Mississippi State among the group.
“I’ve seen them play on TV, like coach a team on TV, and they’re calling me and talking to me and coming to watch me. It was just really cool to think they want to call me and stuff,” Sara said of the coaches contacting her.
“It was exciting whenever they started to call, and it’s just been fun ever since.”
The Pucketts watch a lot of college basketball on TV and in recent years are still amazed to hear coaches at those schools say they want Sara to play for them.
“’Are you kidding me? This is surreal,’” Joey remembers he and Christy saying to each other as offers continued. “It was just mind blowing.”
Sara Puckett said she’s currently working to cut her list to 10 finalists and then go from there, but she does not have a deadline for making a decision.
Joey Puckett said his daughter getting to play major college basketball was “kind of one of my hidden dreams” but he didn’t tell her because he wanted her to want that for herself, not for him or anyone else.
“Knowing that she’s going to be able to play on TV one day, it’s pretty cool,” he said.
“That’s just one of the dreams I’ve had for her, and it’s gonna come true. It’s pretty awesome.”
Earning her success
One day recently, when Puckett could have slept in, Ragland – her trainer – had her run early in the morning on the Muscle Shoals track. Ragland likes these workouts because he knows college coaches might plan them, and he wants Puckett to be used to them.
A maintenance worker was getting the field ready for football activities, saw the two working out and said “Man, it’s too early!”
Ragland said “No it’s not,” and explained Puckett was getting better while others slept.
He respects how well she eats and stretches, and he noted she takes ice baths and makes sure to visit the doctor to make sure her knees and other joints are in alignment. These are tasks Ragland says are too often overlooked.
“A lot of people say she’s good, she’s tall, she’s a good basketball player, but they don’t see all the things she does to take care of her body,” he said.
Ragland likes to start training kids when they are young to form good habits, and some of his students are in kindergarten. He said Puckett does not mind if elementary school kids are in the gym with her while she works on her game, and he said she’s shown a willingness to work with them.
Ragland said he’s more proud of how Puckett carries herself in school, in the gym and around other people than any of her basketball skills.
He has faith in her basketball future but also her future overall.
Even outside of hoops, he said, “Sara Puckett will still be successful.”
