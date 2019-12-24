GREENHILL — Sheyenne Hankins did her best work in the second half Monday night for Rogers.
Hankins scored 17 points, all in the second half, to lead the Pirates to a 54-35 win over Deshler in a key Class 4A, Area 16 girls matchup.
Hankins had 11 points in the third quarter to help the Pirates (10-3, 1-0) pull away. Rogers sealed the win by outscoring Deshler 15-4 in the fourth quarter.
Although Hankins excelled offensively, she credited the defense with sparking the win.
“Honestly, for me it was us getting defensive stops,” Hankins said. “The more stops we got, our momentum just kept it going.”
Hankins knocked down four 3-point shots and added another basket to cap a 20-12 run to end the third. That gave Rogers a 38-29 lead with eight minutes to play.
Coach Blake Prestage was happy to be able to pick up the first area win against Deshler, a perennial state power.
“It feels great,” Prestage said. “They are a great program because coach (Jana) Killen does a great job. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We played much better defensively in the second half and got some shots to fall for us to pull away. So I’m truly happy with this area win.”
The game was close for most of the first three quarters. Hankins hit a 3-pointer with 2:30 to play in the third quarter to give the Pirates the lead for good.
Both teams spent much of the game trying to solve the other’s defense. Rogers incorporated its 3-2 zone leading Deshler to find ways to score on the breaks and inside the paint. Deshler used a 2-3 zone to force Rogers to shoot a high amount of 3’s that eventually began to fall late in the second half.
Gloria Pounders also played a significant role for Rogers. She scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter.
Achia Ramson led Deshler with 10 points — eight in the first half.
• Lauderdale County 64, Brooks 35: Hannah Tate scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, as Lauderdale County beat Brooks.
Ruthie Smith added 10 of her 12 points in the first half, and Sydney Maner had 8 of her 11 points in the second half for the Tigers (11-3).
Chloe Patterson led Brooks (8-9) with 15 points.
• Addison 49, Waterloo 20: Addison improved to 7-1 with a win over Waterloo.
The Bulldogs jumped in front 13-2 after the first quarter. Mary Butler led Addison with eight points. Serenity Sisk and Valeria Peralta had eight points each for Waterloo (3-8).
• Wilson 44, Sheffield 6: Sidney Bevis scored 16 points, helping Wilson (7-6) beat Sheffield.
Aysia Brown scored five points for Sheffield.
--
Boys
Lauderdale County 45, Brooks 42: Juvonne Shanes scored 12 points and Connor Smith added 10 to lead Lauderdale County past Brooks.
The Tigers (8-4) trailed 22-17 at the half, but rallied to take the lead. Two free throws in the closing seconds gave the Tigers a three-point edge and they got a defensive stop with eight seconds left.
Knute Wood led Brooks (10-3) with 11 points.
• Deshler 62, Rogers 34: Brandon Green scored a game-high 22 points and Deshler picked up its first area win by beating Rogers.
The Tigers, playing their sixth game in seven days, jumped in front 37-11 at halftime.
Marq Malone added 12 points for the Tigers.
Eli Chmura led Rogers with 10 points.
• Sheffield 63, Wilson 45: Three players combined for 44 points as Sheffield beat Wilson.
Devin Doss led the way with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who led 32-22 at halftime. Rodney Goodman tossed in 12 and Jaylen Jones scored 11.
Keeton Hetrick led Wilson with 16 points.
• Waterloo 59, Addison 57: Campbell Parker scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, as Waterloo edged Addison.
Parker scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars rallied from a two-point deficit.
Hayden Hester added 16 points, including 14 in the first half, for Waterloo. Logan Wilkins had 19 points for Addison
• Brooks 63, Central 31 (late): Knute Wood and Carson Villalta each scored 11 to lead Brooks over Central on Saturday.
Nathan Murphy was the leading scorer for Central with 8, while Kyler Murks also had 10 for Brooks.
