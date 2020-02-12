KILLEN — Wilson’s Brandon Leahy hit a long, game-tying 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, but Brooks coach Brian Wright had decided before then something needed to change.
Thirty points is more than Brooks is comfortable allowing in one half. But the Lions made up for it in the second half, playing the type of defense on which they pride themselves.
Brooks held Wilson scoreless for a nine-minute span starting early in the third quarter Tuesday and pulled away for a 60-45 win in the Class 4A sub-regional round.
The Lions (25-5) will play West Morgan in a Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Hanceville. Wilson closed its year at 10-17.
Brooks sophomore guard Knute Wood scored 25 points, opening the first half with a 3-point play and a spin in the lane and opening the second half with a pair of 3-pointers, the latter on an assist from Cameron Doerflinger.
Wood did not play on the varsity last year but has quickly adapted and said he wasn’t nervous Tuesday.
“No sir, I just trust my teammates. That’s all I can do,” Wood said. “Hopefully we can go further than last year. Every game we play is going to get harder. We’ve just got to trust each other and go out and play.”
Wilson senior Brycen Parrish, who will pitch for the North Alabama baseball team, is capable of scoring 30-plus points in a game.
Wright called Parrish, who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half, a “lethal player” his team respected and knew could cause problems from multiple spots on the court.
“I thought we didn’t do too good a job of that first half, just letting him penetrate to the middle of the lane. We just tried our best to keep him on one side of the court,” Wright said.
“(Carson Villalta) and Knute and Doerflinger did a great job of just pestering him (in the second half). You’re not going to really stop him because he can get a shot anytime he wants, but they did a pretty good job of just pestering him a little bit.”
Micah Buerhaus scored nine points and Koby Flippo eight for Wilson, which was in a sub-regional for the first time in six years.
“As patient as we were the first half, we weren’t the second,” Wilson coach Jeremy Pounders said. “I think we rushed ourselves a little bit, and that was to (Brooks’) credit. I think they forced us to be a little more rushed.”
Wilson’s seniors include Parrish, Buerhaus, Flippo, Leahy, Dakota Cagle and Chris Silva.
“I talked to them about leaving your legacy and leaving a mark for the guys coming up behind you, and I think they’ve done a good job trying to get our program back where it’s supposed to be,” Pounders said.
Carson Daniel scored 11 points for Brooks. Connor Lewis had eight, Doerflinger seven, Kyler Murks five and Nate McCord four.
Brooks now turns toward West Morgan, which the Lions beat 60-43 in late November and 58-55 in late December.
“An advantage of being young … they just go play basketball,” Wright said. “We just treat it like it’s another game. They just want to go play basketball.”
