In between the serious moments of game preparation, there’s an ongoing competition strictly for fun between the Loretto girls basketball players and head coach Ashley Rutledge.
The players will hide somewhere and then jump out and try to scare her, and Rutledge tries to do the same to them.
“One hundred percent, I’m better,” Rutledge joked Wednesday, noting she recently waited behind the bleachers for a couple minutes before successfully startling senior Mimi McBee. “I got her good!”
Loretto is not surprising anyone, however, when it comes to showing up to the Tennessee Class A state tournament.
The Mustangs (29-3) advanced to the state final last year before falling to Gibson County, so they enter today’s quarterfinal game at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro as a known name.
They’ll play at 4:30 p.m. against Oneida (29-6).
“Last year going into it, it was the first time for any of them to play (at state),” Rutledge said of her players.
No longer. And in addition to their familiarity with the state tournament environment, these Mustangs also should be confident based on their recent work.
Loretto has won 14 consecutive games, all but one of them by double digits. Saturday, they thumped Jo Byrns 81-54 in a sectional game to secure this state tournament berth.
Karly Weathers led Loretto in scoring that night, as she often does, with 21 points. The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard and two-time Miss Basketball finalist has numerous Division I scholarship offers and was named MVP of last year’s state tournament despite Loretto finishing runner-up.
But Rutledge cited the team’s improved depth as another important asset. She said the team is full of players who have consistently performed well. When asked to pick one whose growth has particularly stood out, she chose Raven Chance.
At 6-foot-1, Chance has started “kind of being a beast in the paint” with her strength and good hands. She had 18 points in the team’s sectional win over Jo Byrns.
“She’s elevated her game a whole lot the past two weeks,” Rutledge said.
McBee, Kensey Weathers, Victoria Chadwell, Morgan Welch and Autumn Buttrum are among numerous other Mustangs who have shown they can shine in a big spot.
Oneida features four seniors and shoots a lot of 3-pointers, so Loretto will have to make sure those shooters don’t have too much space.
Oneida, which is located in east Tennessee near the Kentucky border, has won 11 games in a row. Two of its six losses were to Clarkrange and one was to Pickett County, both of which are also in the eight-team field.
“They look more like a track team. They’re just so quick,” Rutledge said of Oneida.
If it wins today, Loretto will play either Gibson County or Pickett County in a Friday semifinal at 6 p.m. The championship - against either Greenfield, North Greene, Clarkrange or Huntingdon - will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.
We’re really grateful for the opportunity,” Rutledge said. “It’s something you work all season for.”
