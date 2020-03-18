Talk about an up-and-down season for Loretto basketball.
Five days after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association abruptly suspended its state basketball tournaments due to COVID-19, the organization’s Board of Control voted unanimously Tuesday to try to complete the tournaments later this semester.
Loretto’s girls team (30-3) won its state tournament quarterfinal game against Oneida 58-33 last Thursday afternoon in Murfreesboro, but the TSSAA suspended the tournaments later that night.
Loretto’s boys (27-5) were originally scheduled for a state quarterfinal this Thursday against Hampton, but that event never got started.
In a Tuesday afternoon board meeting streamed online, TSSAA director Bernard Childress recommended the tournaments be postponed until May based on a Sunday release from the CDC asking people to refrain from holding events with 50 or more people for eight weeks.
“I think (players) need to know that we’re trying,” Childress said as part of his recommendation to delay as oppose to cancel the tournaments. “We’re trying to save this season as much as possible.”
Loretto boys basketball coach Greg Tipps recognizes many questions must be answered but is pleased the TSSAA chose to reschedule, and he knows the Mustangs will be glad, too. He tweeted a picture Friday of two players practicing in the school’s gym in case the tournaments weren't canceled.
“They kind of get a second chance at life here, if they get to play it,” Tipps said.
Childress suggested the girls tournaments could resume on a Monday in mid-May and be completed the next day. The boys tournaments would follow immediately in the traditional Wednesday-through-Saturday format. Tennessee's public school division (Division I) features three classes.
The move would likely require moving back the state’s spring sports championships — held in a one-week “Spring Fling.”
High school basketball tournaments in many states have been postponed, with their futures uncertain. New laws and guidelines designed to protect people from COVID-19 have been implemented in different parts of the country every day, so there is still no guarantee the Tennessee tournaments will be played.
“There may come a point where we have to say ‘We can’t get it done,’” Childress said in the meeting.
Four members of the Loretto boys basketball team also play baseball, including Tennessee commit and MLB draft prospect Blade Tidwell.
Assuming sports resume in April, Tipps wants those multi-sport athletes to play in their baseball games and increase their involvement in basketball preparation as the state hoops tournament nears.
Loretto is currently on spring break, but it and other Tennessee schools will be closed through the end of March. There will be no team practices in that time, though Tipps said he sent a text to his players about things they can do at home to stay in shape.
No matter what, Loretto’s girls are state semifinalists and have reached the 30-win mark. The boys are also state tournament qualifiers and have a 22-game win streak going. But state championships are the big prize.
“They just hope to get a chance to play it out,” Tipps said.
