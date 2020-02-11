FLORENCE — It appeared for most of the first three quarters Monday the girls basketball teams from Belgreen and Mars Hill were – just like last year – headed for another tight finish in a must-win sub-regional game.
Then Riley Vaughn happened.
The sophomore guard set up on the left side behind the 3-point line to start the fourth quarter Monday night and with four consecutive shots put Mars Hill into the Class 1A Northwest Regional.
Mars Hill avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Belgreen with a 68-43 win and advanced to play Falkville at 3 p.m. Thursday in Hanceville.
Down 25-22 at half, Mars Hill (26-7) outscored Belgreen 46-18 in the second half. Vaughn’s 3-point binge turned 40-32 to 52-32, and that was that.
“The thing about Riley is she’s never not going to shoot the open shot,” Mars Hill coach Jay Mitchell said. “They always say great shooters shoot, and she does. Boy, she filled it up tonight.”
An All-State pitcher, Vaughn displayed her trademark mid-May dominance three months early. She hit one 3 with 7:30 to go, hit another off a great pass from Kylie Thigpen at the 6:34 mark, drilled another at 5:39 and hit one more at 4:36.
All she was missing was the sunglasses.
“She’s played so many big softball games, this is nothing to her,” Mitchell said. “She’s just a calm, cool kid.”
Said Vaughn: “It was nice because Coach told me to shoot ‘em, and I was doing it for my seniors … It felt great, knowing that we made it further than we did last year for these seniors.”
Vaughn led Mars Hill with 23 points and senior guard Neely Johns added 19. Belgreen beat Mars Hill on the same floor in last year’s sub-regional, 59-56 in overtime, and Mars Hill had not forgotten.
“We really wanted revenge on them,” Johns said.
E.K. Wright had a strong first half and scored eight points for Mars Hill. Erika Mitchell added six and Thigpen scored five in addition to several smart passes.
It was a tough finish for Belgreen (20-9), which had a strong year but had to travel to Mars Hill thanks to a narrow area championship game loss to reigning 1A state champ Phillips.
“We were trying to knock (Mars Hill) out of their tempo a little bit, and I thought we did a good job in the first half and even about halfway through the third quarter,” Belgreen coach Chad Green said. “ … But we got down and had to extend our defense and had to start pushing the ball a little bit more, and I know that favors them.”
Mars Hill now prepares for Falkville and hopes for some more games after that.
“We’ve just been trying to get better,” Jay Mitchell said. “We’ve talked about how we believe we can compete with people if we play defense, and I believe we can. How far does that take us? I don’t know. We’ll just see.
“We’ve got to play four quarters. Belgreen shut us down in the first half, so that means other teams can, too. So we’re going to have to score like we scored in the second half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.