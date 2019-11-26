MUSCLE SHOALS — Neal Barker sat with Mikey McIntosh on the gym sideline a couple weeks ago as some of McIntosh’s non-football-playing teammates got some basketball work in during an officials’ camp.
Barker, the Muscle Shoals head basketball coach, casually asked his senior forward how he thought the team looked.
“Coach, don’t worry,” McIntosh said that day. “I won’t let us be bad.”
Though little can be gleaned from one game, Muscle Shoals was indeed not bad Tuesday in its season-opener. The Trojans pulled away in the third quarter to beat Loretto (Tenn.), 60-39.
McIntosh scored nine points in a 14-2 Muscle Shoals run to close the half ahead 30-20. He led the Trojans with 17 points. Seniors Nick Griffith and Ty Smith added 13 and 12, respectively.
Muscle Shoals had several blocked shots and other deflections, but McIntosh said he and his teammates have to do better defensively. As an example, he pointed out the Trojans jumping on some pump fakes instead of keeping their feet on the floor.
“I feel like I need to put the whole team on my shoulders, just being a leader, because I’m an older guy and I’ve been playing varsity for a while,” McIntosh said.
Muscle Shoals lost a good senior class from last year’s Class 6A semifinalist team. This was also the Trojans’ first game without all-state guard Mark Sears, who transferred to Hargrave Military Academy in the offseason.
Barker said people might not realize how capable players like Griffith, Smith and others are of handling the ball.
“Mark’s a big loss. Nobody’s denying that,” Barker said. “We’ll have to make some adjustments when we play certain teams that really get out and press us and challenge our ball handling, but we’ve got guys that can do it.”
Blade Tidwell scored 13 points and Amauri Young 10 for Loretto, which Barker acknowledged is a good team. The Mustangs traded leads through the first half but faded as Muscle Shoals stretched its lead to 22 by the early part of the fourth quarter.
The Trojans have had only practice with everyone because the football team reached the quarterfinals. McIntosh, Griffith, Smith, Markel Ricks and E.J. Jarmon all start for the football team.
“I like that their success in football … it gets us behind in basketball, but at the same time it gives them confidence,” Barker said. “I think that success breeds more success.”
--
Girls
Loretto 66, Muscle Shoals 48
Loretto's girls jumped out to an 18-5 lead and the closest Muscle Shoals got was within six points late in the first half as the Mustangs won, 66-48.
Loretto (4-0), last year’s Class A runner-up in Tennessee, scored 26 first-quarter points.
Karly Weathers, a sophomore and a Class A Miss Basketball finalist last year, led all scorers with 22 points. Morgan Welch scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter and Kensey Weathers added 10 points.
Loretto coach Ashley Rutledge recognizes her team has a lot of scoring options in addition to Karly Weathers, who will have to deal with each opponent’s best defender throughout the season.
“Offensively we’re seeing some good things,” Rutledge said. “Defensively we still need to get better. I guess you could look at stats and say defensively we’ve done pretty well, but we still want to strive to get better in that area.”
Sara Puckett, a junior forward who like Karly Weathers has scholarship offers from numerous Division I programs, scored 17 points to lead Muscle Shoals.
Both players not only led their respective teams in scoring but also helped in other ways.
Karly Weathers made consecutive wrap-around passes in the lane to Kensey Weathers for easy buckets in the second quarter, and Puckett had a great assist just before halftime to help Muscle Shoals cut the Loretto lead to six.
Muscle Shoals sophomore Tamia Hankins scored 12 points.
