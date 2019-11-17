Sara Puckett had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Muscle Shoals opened its season Saturday with a win over Mortimer Jordan, 53-37, in girls basketball.
Makiyah Horrison added 13 points and K.K. Harvey 11 for the Trojans (1-0), who look to return to the Class 6A NW Regionals this year.
Mortimer Jordan’s Isabellah Machen scored 10.
• Wilson 44, Sheffield 14: Sidney Bevis scored a game-high 19 points as Wilson rolled past Sheffield.
Chaney Peters added eight points and Karlee Liverett six for the Warriors (2-0).
KeAna Wright led Sheffield with seven points.
• Mars Hill 62, Decatur 30: Neely Johns scored 21 points and Emily O’Kelley added 12 as Mars Hill dominated Decatur.
Mars Hill led 33-19 at halftime. K’Tlyn Taylor led the Red Raiders with eight points.
• Belgreen 55, Marion County 28: Autumn Bragwell continued her strong offensive play so far this season with 28 points as Belgreen cruised past Marion County.
Ansley Tate added 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-0).
Erin Culp led Marion County with 11 points.
• Marion County 45, Vina 44: Sara Scott had 15 points and Rayleigh Guin 14, but Vina (3-1) fell short in an early-season tournament.
Cara Sullivan led Marion County (2-2) with 20 points and Madison Stewart added 15.
• Marion County 45, Red Bay 32: Madison Stewart scored 23 points to lead Marion County to a win.
Destiny McCollister scored 11 and Macy Faulkner nine for Red Bay.
• Vina 53, Shoals Christian 22: Rayleigh Guin scored 19 points and Kaitlyn King had 15 points as Vina beat Shoals Christian.
• Vina 51, Waterloo 35: Kaitlyn Athey led the Red Devils with 16 points, Sarah Johnson added 13 and Guin had 12 in the win
Kiara Summerhill scored 10 for Waterloo.
--
Boys
Covenant Christian 83, Colbert Heights 54: Titus Griffin led all scorers with 31 points and Covenant Christian gradually pulled away for a win in its first game of the season.
Jacob Livingston added 17 points and Haston Alexander 12 for the Eagles (1-0), who reached the Class 1A NW Regional final last season.
Carson Shaw scored 28 points for Colbert Heights (0-1).
• Sheffield 61, Wilson 47: Devin Doss and Rodney Goodman each scored 19 points as the Bulldogs took down Wilson.
Daxavier Smith added 10 points for Sheffield (2-0), which led 31-20 at halftime.
Brycen Parrish led Wilson with 20 points.
