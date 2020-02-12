TUESDAY’S SCORES

Boys sub-regionals

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals 67, Cullman 46

Class 5A

East Limestone 57, Russellville 46

Class 4A

Brooks 60, Wilson 45

West Limestone 53, Deshler 52 (3OT)

Haleyville 52, Danville 37

Class 3A

Lauderdale County 79, Colbert Heights 66

Westminster Christian 47, Phil Campbell 26

Class 2A

Red Bay 54, Sheffield 43

Class 1A

Belgreen 75, Mars Hill 48

Covenant Christian 70, Brilliant 52

Skyline 68, R.A. Hubbard 64

--

Class 7A Northwest Regional Schedule

Wallace State C.C., Hanceville

THURSDAY

Florence girls vs. Spain Park, Noon

Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook, 1:30 p.m.

Mars Hill girls vs. Falkville, 3 p.m.

Belgreen boys vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Phillips girls vs. Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian boys vs. Pickens County, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Muscle Shoals girls vs. McAdory, 9 a.m.

Muscle Shoals boys vs. Bessemer City, 10:30 a.m.

Hatton girls vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.

Red Bay boys vs. Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Lauderdale County girls vs. Winfield, 3 p.m.

Lauderdale County boys vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.

Phil Campbell girls vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Rogers girls vs. Haleyville, 9 a.m.

Haleyville boys vs. West Limestone, 10:30 a.m.

Deshler girls vs. Priceville, Noon

Brooks boys vs. West Morgan, 1:30 p.m.

