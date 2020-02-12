Wallace State C.C., Hanceville
THURSDAY
Florence girls vs. Spain Park, Noon
Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook, 1:30 p.m.
Mars Hill girls vs. Falkville, 3 p.m.
Belgreen boys vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips girls vs. Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian boys vs. Pickens County, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Muscle Shoals girls vs. McAdory, 9 a.m.
Muscle Shoals boys vs. Bessemer City, 10:30 a.m.
Hatton girls vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.
Red Bay boys vs. Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Lauderdale County girls vs. Winfield, 3 p.m.
Lauderdale County boys vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell girls vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Rogers girls vs. Haleyville, 9 a.m.
Haleyville boys vs. West Limestone, 10:30 a.m.
Deshler girls vs. Priceville, Noon
Brooks boys vs. West Morgan, 1:30 p.m.
