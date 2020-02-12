200210 Belgreen vs Mars Hill gbb 3
Buy Now

Mars Hill's Neely Johns goes to the basket against Belgreen's Gracie Dempsey in the first half of the Class 1A, sub-regional game at Mars Hill Bible School. Mars Hill plays Falkville at 3 p.m. today in Hanceville at the Northwest Regional tournament. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Wallace State C.C., Hanceville

THURSDAY

Florence girls vs. Spain Park, Noon

Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook, 1:30 p.m.

Mars Hill girls vs. Falkville, 3 p.m.

Belgreen boys vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Phillips girls vs. Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian boys vs. Pickens County, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Muscle Shoals girls vs. McAdory, 9 a.m.

Muscle Shoals boys vs. Bessemer City, 10:30 a.m.

Hatton girls vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.

Red Bay boys vs. Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Lauderdale County girls vs. Winfield, 3 p.m.

Lauderdale County boys vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.

Phil Campbell girls vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Rogers girls vs. Haleyville, 9 a.m.

Haleyville boys vs. West Limestone, 10:30 a.m.

Deshler girls vs. Priceville, Noon

Brooks boys vs. West Morgan, 1:30 p.m.

gregg.dewalt@TimesDaily.com

or 256-740-5748. Twitter 

@greggdewalt.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.