Rogers basketball celebration
The Rogers Pirates, shown here running to receive their Class 4A state championship trophy, return all five starters from last year's team. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Belgreen

Head coach: Chad Green

Career record/record at school: 198-176/69-53

Last year: 23-8, lost in Class 1A NW Regional semifinals

Returning starters: power forward Ansley Tate (8 ppg, 7 rpg), Emma Dempsey (13 ppg, 6 rpg), Katie Dempsey (8 ppg, 6 rpg), Gracie Dempsey (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.5 apg), Autumn Bragwell (7.5 ppg, 3 rpg)

Key newcomers: Kaley Chandler, Nora Castillo, Dulce Donagustin and Noelle Willingham

Key losses: Gabbie Moore, Emma Willingham, Megan Smith, and Cami Terrell

This year’s outlook: Solid and unselfish team

--

Brooks

Head coach: Jacob Fowler

Career record/record at school: First year

Last year: 7-19, lost in Class 4A sub-regional

Returning starters: guard Chloe Patterson (8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg), guard Brook Mullins (1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg), guard Erin McDaniel (4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg)

Key newcomers: guard Kendall Akins, forward Helena Alley, forward Katherine McAdams

This year’s outlook: We had a challenging preseason and the girls responded well. We have to replace a lot of minutes and points from last year’s team but look forward to seeing the players grow as the season progresses.

--

Central

Head coach: Jody Lanier

Career record/record at school: 30-49

Last year: 11-16, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior point guard Laura Lee Keener (1,087 career points, 13.75 per game, 244 career rebounds, 192 assists, 137 career steals); senior shooting guard Ann Margaret Keener (7 ppg, 78% FT, 40 assists, 39 steals); senior shooting guard Bryndall Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 66 assists, 38 steals), senior center Kenzie Shinault (3 ppg, 72 rebounds, 17 blocks); senior Taylor Folkes

Key newcomers: sophomore Amaya Ricks, junior Dixie Broadfoot

Key losses: senior center Callie Latham

This year’s outlook: We are senior heavy this year. I expect great leadership from this group and we should have good depth off the bench. Our goal is to compete at a high level this year in every game we play.

--

Cherokee

Head coach: James Miller

Last year: 0-20, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Raven Qualls (point guard), Kinsley Cole (center)

Key newcomers: power forward Laikyn Sanderson, shooting guard/small forward Kyla Dean, shooting guard Sylvia Terrell, shooting guard/small forward Lakon Bunt, center/power forward Desiree Willis

Key losses: Ashley Bass and Dorthey Patterson graduated; two others transferred

This year’s outlook: This year's team is going to be a very diverse group. I have two solid returning players in Kinsley Cole and Raven Qualls plus I see great things from newcomer Laikyn Sanderson. It will be a struggle early on as the inexperienced players mesh with the returning players to try and build a competitive squad. Low numbers will hurt us this year but I am confident that the work ethic of the team will begin to show as we continue through the season.

--

Colbert County

Head coach: Terry Bailey

Career record/record at school: 33-28

Last year: 5-21, lost in area tournament

Returning starters/contributors: point guard Keeara Ricks (14.8 ppg), guard Kairon Cooper, guard Ashley Fuller, guard Destini Pillar, center Treasure Nalls, forward LaDayia Fuqua (9.4 rpg)

Key newcomers: forward Kendyl Johnson

This year’s outlook: Still young (six freshmen), but having more depth will help to apply more pressure on defense

--

Colbert Heights

Head Coach: Brad James

Career record/record at school: 253-206

Last year: 21-7, lost in Class 3A sub-regional

Returning starters: guard Kaylee Jackson – guard Ally Fuller, forward Asya Williams

Key newcomers: RayAnna James and Karlee Foster

Key losses: Emma James and Katelyn Hand

This year’s outlook: We have three returning starters who are going to have to score as we lost 70 percent of our scoring to graduation.

--

Collinwood

Head coach: Bart Littrell

Last year: 12-16, lost in Class A regional

Returning starters: guard Kristen Retherford, center Emily Kautsky, forward Asia Kelly, forward Sophie Gobbell, guard A.C. Whitehead

Key newcomers: Brylee Harris, Gracie Saxon, Rihanna McWilliams, Alyssa Gray, Harlee Haddock, Kaycee Luker, Katy Robertson, Hayley Siems, and Addie Quilen

Key losses: Rosalinda Alvarado and Kylie Cross

--

Covenant Christian

Head Coach: Bill Deegan

Career record/record at school: 670-299/498-229

Last year: 18-7, lost in Class 1A sub-regional

Returning starters: center Sarah James, forward Maddie Scott, guard Olivia Ragan, guard Ashlee Gann

Key newcomers: Delaney Johnson, Rebekah Milligan, Kelsey Livingston and Anna Cate Nicholson

Key losses: Chaney Beth Black

This year’s outlook: Four starters back and looking forward to some tough area games. Great hardworking group of girls.

--

Deshler

Head coach: Jana Killen

Career record/record at school: 761-191

Last year: 23-10, lost in Class 4A NW Regional finals

Returning starters and contributors: Shamari Thirlkill, Donachia Ramson, Chloe Siegel, Destiny Sanford, Akilah Cook, Hannah Collinsworth

Key losses: Abbi Holley

This year’s outlook: We have a very exciting team this year with a lot of depth. Looking forward to the upcoming season.

--

Florence

Head coach: Will Copeland

Career record/record at school: 173-105/first year

Last year: 5-21, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Kennedi Hawkins (9.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg), Kya Weakley (7.3 ppg, 2.3 apg)

Key newcomers: Kendyl Hawkins, Amiah Lewis

Key losses: Claire Williams

This year’s outlook: We have to come to practice every day with a coachable attitude and a drive to work relentlessly to improve our basketball program.

--

Hackleburg

Head coach: Hope Hudson

Career record/record at school: 18-48

Last year: 1-19, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: junior guard Abbie Mitchell (12 ppg), junior guard Anna Rivera (10 ppg), junior Emily Bruns (good defender, rebounder), freshman Madison Browning (quick on defense)

Key newcomers: senior guard Alexis McCarley, 7th grade guard Macy Moore, 7th grade guard/post Saylor Cooper

This year’s outlook: We have the potential to have a better year after having a couple of rough seasons. If we get after it on defense and hustle, we could have a successful year. We are hoping our experienced players will mix well with our newcomers to result in a good year.

--

Haleyville

Head coach: Senn Williams

Career record/record at school: 42-46

Last year: 14-16, lost in Class 4A sub-regional

Returning starters: forward Reagan Kutis, center Molly Gilbert, guard Catie Aldridge, point guard Mae Boyles

Key newcomers: senior Ana Aaron, senior Karlie Carroll, sophomore Kaytee Beth Boyles, freshman Evelyn Kate Carroll

This year’s outlook: With four returning starters, we are very excited to about this year’s team. We have six seniors, which gives us some veteran leadership. We play in 4A Area 11 along with Cordova, Curry, and Fayette.

--

Hamilton

Head coach: Vess Hollingsworth

Last year: 14-15, lost in Class 5A sub-regional

Returning starters: guard Mia Hollingsworth (10 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 apg), guard AG Frost (9.7 ppg, 3 rpg), guard Paisley Sorrells (9.5 ppg, 3 apg) and forward Aubrey Sorrells (8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

Key newcomers: forward Lydia McLin and guard Jasmine Wilson

Key losses: Lexie Childers, Gracey Dezso and Katelyn Peoples

This year’s outlook: Still a pretty young team. A year of varsity play under their belts along with addition of two players that have experience will help us this year.

--

Hatton

Head coach: Chasta Chamness

Career record/record at school: 101-106

Last year: 23-8, lost in Class 2A NW Regional semifinals

Returning starters: guard Josie Harville (14.7 PPG), guard Mallory Lane (2 spg, 2 apg), forward Brianna Quails (6 ppg, 6 rpg), center Riley Grissom (6 rpg), guard Emma Czervionke (1 spg, 2 apg)

Key newcomers: Kamie Kirk

This year’s outlook: I have very high expectations for this team. They have set goals for the season and are working extremely hard to achieve them.

--

Lauderdale County

Head coach: Brant Llewellyn

Career record/record at school: 607-108

Last year: 18-15, lost in Class 3A NW Regional final

Returning starters: guard Sydney Maner (10 ppg), forward Hannah Tate (8 ppg), center Ruthie Smith (12 ppg) and guard Larson Belew (4 ppg)

Key newcomers: Ryleigh Putman, Neely Lovvorn, Lydia Clemmons, Katelyn Dickerson, Bekah Childress, Mattie Adams

Key losses: Claudia Thompson, Callie Grisham

This year’s outlook: Young players will have to grow up quickly and provide depth. Really like the team. Tough schedule and will be tested early. Just need to keep improving to be where we want to be in the post season.

--

Lexington

Coaches: Melissa Hammond and Abby Stutts

Last year: 16-14, lost in Class 3A sub-regional

Returning starters; Lila Beth Turner (forward/guard), Sydney James (guard)

Key newcomers: Emma Allen, Macy Hanback, Sara Grossheim, Lily Hanback, Allie Pettus, and Audrey Stults

Key losses: Skylar Hammond and Anna Sims

This year’s outlook: We are excited to start this season. The majority of the team played on our volleyball team, which advanced to the Elite Eight. That season just finished, so that put us in a tough situation. We only got to practice for about a week before the season started but everyone is eager and dedicated to make this a great year.

--

Loretto

Head coach: Ashley Rutledge

Career record/record at school: 203-99/103-45

Last year: 33-2, lost in Class A state championship game

This year’s outlook: I am very excited about this year. We are deep. We have length and height. Coming up 1 game short of a championship title has really motivated this group of girls. Karly Weathers has had many D1 coaches coming down to watch her practice and play. This brings an excitement to our team. This group is very driven to make big things happen but we are focused on one day at a time. We have a tougher schedule this year and we are excited about the challenges that will come and look forward to this year.

--

Muscle Shoals

Head coach: Blair Woods

Last year: 18-12, lost in Class 6A NW Regional semifinals

Returning starters senior point guard Fallon Halley, junior guard/forward Sara Puckett

--

Phil Campbell

Head Coach: Craig Thomas

Career Record/ record at Phil Campbell: 101-48

Last year’s record: 25-4, lost in Class 3A NW Regional semifinals

Returning starters: Kallie Allen (15 ppg, 5 spg, 6 rpg), Katie Thomas (8 ppg, 7 rpg), Caitlyn Mills (11 ppg, 3 spg) and Olivia Taylor (5 ppg, 5 rpg)

Key newcomers: Faith Cook, Kenner Scott, and Kaci Herris

Key losses: Abby Davis

This year’s outlook: Looking forward to this year. Playing one of the toughest schedules this year. Have many returning starters with lots of experience. One of the best shooting teams I’ve had.

--

R.A. Hubbard

Head coach: Gary Martin

Career record/record at school: First year

Last year: 21-10, lost in Class 1A NE Regional semifinals

Returning starters: junior guard Alex Orr (10 ppg, 5 rpg), senior forward Heaven Patton (4 ppg, 6 rpg) and junior forward Ja’Trica Crittidon (6 ppg, 3 rpg)

Key newcomers: sophomore guard Honesty Lee, senior forward/center Kineta Dukes

Key losses: A’Nautica Bibbs, Kee’Undria Bolden, Gabby King, Bobi Rose, Jada Smith, Indoeshia Nance and Madison Bynum

This year’s outlook: Very young but excited to begin this journey. Players are working hard to be competitive and disciplined. The ending depends on how aggressive and motivated we are to finish the task.

--

Red Bay

Head coach: Holly Kuykendall

Last year: 16-16, lost in Class 2A NW Regional final

Returning starters: Macy Faulkner, Lila Blackburn and Destiny McCollister

Key losses: Reagan Kuykendall, Mallori Miller

This year’s outlook: We are young this year. We will rebuild and just figure things out.

--

Rogers

Head coach: Blake Prestage

Career Record/record at school: 64-27

Last year: 32-2, won Class 4A state championship

Returning starters/contributors: forward Gabby Davis, guard Gloria Pounders, forward/guard Brooke Jones, guard Sheyenne Hankins, guard Madie Krieger, guard Erin Brown

Key newcomers: Bradi Beavers and Jaycee Biffle

Key losses: Avery Glover, Sydney Baskins, Callie King and Karlie Hankins

This year’s outlook: We are excited for another basketball season. This team has worked hard in the offseason to improve their skill level and strength. Hopefully we can continue to improve over the course of the season to be the team we want to become.

--

Russellville

Head coach: Jermaine Groce

Career record/record at school: First season

Last year: 4-23, lost in area tournament first round

Returning starters: guard Madison Murray, guard Krista Sikes, guard A.J. Taylor, guard Fallin Cox, forward Makala O’Neal, center Lexie Glass, center Autumn Logan

Key newcomers: forward Silvia Salgado

This year’s outlook: This team returns a lot of experience as we have seven returning players led by seven seniors that have put a lot of sweat and tears in this program. We will have to depend on the experience of those players in order to make a deep push in the playoffs. This team has shown a lot of resiliency throughout fall camp as we have attempted to push the limits of our physical and mental capabilities. Our vision is to embrace the underdog role and fight to overcome the challenges and losses that have haunted this program in years past.

--

Vina

Head Coach: Richie Hester

Career record: 157-153

Last year: 17-9, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Rayleigh Guin, Kaitlyn King, Sara Scott and Sarah Johnson

Key newcomers: Abbie Petree, Hailey Cantrell, Kaitlyn Athey, Lexie Collum, Greta Raper, Maddie Mills, Kassidie Gesler

Key losses: Emma Humphres, Annabelle Humphres

This year’s outlook: In the last two seasons, Vina has lost two players (Abby Hester and Humphres) who had scored a combined 3500-plus points in high school. The 2019-2020 Vina Girls Basketball season will depend on an injury-free season from returning starters Rayleigh Guin, Kaitlyn King, Sarah Johnson and Sara Scott. Guin has the ability to score on anyone and she has really improved as assist leader. King, Johnson and Scott will have to pick up some of the scoring and a lot on rebounds. If new starters and newcomers do their part in scoring and rebounding it could be a really good season for the Lady Red Devils.

--

Waterloo

Head Coach: Jerome Lambert

Career record/record at school: 15-37

Last year’s record: 10-15, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Savana Caddell, Kiara Summerhill, Torri McFall, Alani Simmons and Valeria Peralta

This year’s outlook: We return all of our starters and several key bench players. With these experienced players, we look to continue to build on the improvement we’ve made the past two seasons. Hopefully we can challenge for a spot deeper in the playoffs.

--

Wayne County

Head Coach: Molly Ashley

Career record/record at school: 146-96/10-19

Last year: 10-19, lost in first round of Class A regional tournament

Returning starters: guard Kelly Baugus (10 ppg, 4 rpg), forward Michaela Gallian (7.5 ppg, 4 rpg), guard Henley Ford (5.1 ppg)

Key newcomers: Lauren Bryant, Alexis Maghielse

Key losses: Gracie Hampton and Morgan Bevis

This year’s outlook: The girls have worked extremely hard. They are going to be a fun group to watch play this year and I am very excited about the upcoming season.

--

Wilson

Head Coach: Eric Oakley

Career record/record at Wilson: 34-23

Last year’s record: 20-10, lost in area tournament

Returning contributors: center Freya Collier, forward Michaela Faires, guard Karlee Liverett, guard Aili Risner, forward Hope Marks, forward Chelsea Thorn and guard Olivia Nester

Key losses: Tori Walker, Emma Nester, Liza Storie, Ashton Wilson, Abby Webb and Jenna Webb

This year’s outlook: Although we graduated a lot of key players last year, we have much talent returning and coming up in our program. We plan to continue building upon success we have had the last two seasons. Returning players and new faces are going to have to step up and fill roles in order for us to compete in our county and area. Leadership will also be key from our five seniors. The goal, like always, is to be playing our best basketball come February.

