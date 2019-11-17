Belgreen
Head coach: Chad Green
Career record/record at school: 198-176/69-53
Last year: 23-8, lost in Class 1A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: power forward Ansley Tate (8 ppg, 7 rpg), Emma Dempsey (13 ppg, 6 rpg), Katie Dempsey (8 ppg, 6 rpg), Gracie Dempsey (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.5 apg), Autumn Bragwell (7.5 ppg, 3 rpg)
Key newcomers: Kaley Chandler, Nora Castillo, Dulce Donagustin and Noelle Willingham
Key losses: Gabbie Moore, Emma Willingham, Megan Smith, and Cami Terrell
This year’s outlook: Solid and unselfish team
--
Brooks
Head coach: Jacob Fowler
Career record/record at school: First year
Last year: 7-19, lost in Class 4A sub-regional
Returning starters: guard Chloe Patterson (8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg), guard Brook Mullins (1.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg), guard Erin McDaniel (4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg)
Key newcomers: guard Kendall Akins, forward Helena Alley, forward Katherine McAdams
This year’s outlook: We had a challenging preseason and the girls responded well. We have to replace a lot of minutes and points from last year’s team but look forward to seeing the players grow as the season progresses.
--
Central
Head coach: Jody Lanier
Career record/record at school: 30-49
Last year: 11-16, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior point guard Laura Lee Keener (1,087 career points, 13.75 per game, 244 career rebounds, 192 assists, 137 career steals); senior shooting guard Ann Margaret Keener (7 ppg, 78% FT, 40 assists, 39 steals); senior shooting guard Bryndall Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 66 assists, 38 steals), senior center Kenzie Shinault (3 ppg, 72 rebounds, 17 blocks); senior Taylor Folkes
Key newcomers: sophomore Amaya Ricks, junior Dixie Broadfoot
Key losses: senior center Callie Latham
This year’s outlook: We are senior heavy this year. I expect great leadership from this group and we should have good depth off the bench. Our goal is to compete at a high level this year in every game we play.
--
Cherokee
Head coach: James Miller
Last year: 0-20, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Raven Qualls (point guard), Kinsley Cole (center)
Key newcomers: power forward Laikyn Sanderson, shooting guard/small forward Kyla Dean, shooting guard Sylvia Terrell, shooting guard/small forward Lakon Bunt, center/power forward Desiree Willis
Key losses: Ashley Bass and Dorthey Patterson graduated; two others transferred
This year’s outlook: This year's team is going to be a very diverse group. I have two solid returning players in Kinsley Cole and Raven Qualls plus I see great things from newcomer Laikyn Sanderson. It will be a struggle early on as the inexperienced players mesh with the returning players to try and build a competitive squad. Low numbers will hurt us this year but I am confident that the work ethic of the team will begin to show as we continue through the season.
--
Colbert County
Head coach: Terry Bailey
Career record/record at school: 33-28
Last year: 5-21, lost in area tournament
Returning starters/contributors: point guard Keeara Ricks (14.8 ppg), guard Kairon Cooper, guard Ashley Fuller, guard Destini Pillar, center Treasure Nalls, forward LaDayia Fuqua (9.4 rpg)
Key newcomers: forward Kendyl Johnson
This year’s outlook: Still young (six freshmen), but having more depth will help to apply more pressure on defense
--
Colbert Heights
Head Coach: Brad James
Career record/record at school: 253-206
Last year: 21-7, lost in Class 3A sub-regional
Returning starters: guard Kaylee Jackson – guard Ally Fuller, forward Asya Williams
Key newcomers: RayAnna James and Karlee Foster
Key losses: Emma James and Katelyn Hand
This year’s outlook: We have three returning starters who are going to have to score as we lost 70 percent of our scoring to graduation.
--
Collinwood
Head coach: Bart Littrell
Last year: 12-16, lost in Class A regional
Returning starters: guard Kristen Retherford, center Emily Kautsky, forward Asia Kelly, forward Sophie Gobbell, guard A.C. Whitehead
Key newcomers: Brylee Harris, Gracie Saxon, Rihanna McWilliams, Alyssa Gray, Harlee Haddock, Kaycee Luker, Katy Robertson, Hayley Siems, and Addie Quilen
Key losses: Rosalinda Alvarado and Kylie Cross
--
Covenant Christian
Head Coach: Bill Deegan
Career record/record at school: 670-299/498-229
Last year: 18-7, lost in Class 1A sub-regional
Returning starters: center Sarah James, forward Maddie Scott, guard Olivia Ragan, guard Ashlee Gann
Key newcomers: Delaney Johnson, Rebekah Milligan, Kelsey Livingston and Anna Cate Nicholson
Key losses: Chaney Beth Black
This year’s outlook: Four starters back and looking forward to some tough area games. Great hardworking group of girls.
--
Deshler
Head coach: Jana Killen
Career record/record at school: 761-191
Last year: 23-10, lost in Class 4A NW Regional finals
Returning starters and contributors: Shamari Thirlkill, Donachia Ramson, Chloe Siegel, Destiny Sanford, Akilah Cook, Hannah Collinsworth
Key losses: Abbi Holley
This year’s outlook: We have a very exciting team this year with a lot of depth. Looking forward to the upcoming season.
--
Florence
Head coach: Will Copeland
Career record/record at school: 173-105/first year
Last year: 5-21, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Kennedi Hawkins (9.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg), Kya Weakley (7.3 ppg, 2.3 apg)
Key newcomers: Kendyl Hawkins, Amiah Lewis
Key losses: Claire Williams
This year’s outlook: We have to come to practice every day with a coachable attitude and a drive to work relentlessly to improve our basketball program.
--
Hackleburg
Head coach: Hope Hudson
Career record/record at school: 18-48
Last year: 1-19, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: junior guard Abbie Mitchell (12 ppg), junior guard Anna Rivera (10 ppg), junior Emily Bruns (good defender, rebounder), freshman Madison Browning (quick on defense)
Key newcomers: senior guard Alexis McCarley, 7th grade guard Macy Moore, 7th grade guard/post Saylor Cooper
This year’s outlook: We have the potential to have a better year after having a couple of rough seasons. If we get after it on defense and hustle, we could have a successful year. We are hoping our experienced players will mix well with our newcomers to result in a good year.
--
Haleyville
Head coach: Senn Williams
Career record/record at school: 42-46
Last year: 14-16, lost in Class 4A sub-regional
Returning starters: forward Reagan Kutis, center Molly Gilbert, guard Catie Aldridge, point guard Mae Boyles
Key newcomers: senior Ana Aaron, senior Karlie Carroll, sophomore Kaytee Beth Boyles, freshman Evelyn Kate Carroll
This year’s outlook: With four returning starters, we are very excited to about this year’s team. We have six seniors, which gives us some veteran leadership. We play in 4A Area 11 along with Cordova, Curry, and Fayette.
--
Hamilton
Head coach: Vess Hollingsworth
Last year: 14-15, lost in Class 5A sub-regional
Returning starters: guard Mia Hollingsworth (10 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 apg), guard AG Frost (9.7 ppg, 3 rpg), guard Paisley Sorrells (9.5 ppg, 3 apg) and forward Aubrey Sorrells (8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Key newcomers: forward Lydia McLin and guard Jasmine Wilson
Key losses: Lexie Childers, Gracey Dezso and Katelyn Peoples
This year’s outlook: Still a pretty young team. A year of varsity play under their belts along with addition of two players that have experience will help us this year.
--
Hatton
Head coach: Chasta Chamness
Career record/record at school: 101-106
Last year: 23-8, lost in Class 2A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: guard Josie Harville (14.7 PPG), guard Mallory Lane (2 spg, 2 apg), forward Brianna Quails (6 ppg, 6 rpg), center Riley Grissom (6 rpg), guard Emma Czervionke (1 spg, 2 apg)
Key newcomers: Kamie Kirk
This year’s outlook: I have very high expectations for this team. They have set goals for the season and are working extremely hard to achieve them.
--
Lauderdale County
Head coach: Brant Llewellyn
Career record/record at school: 607-108
Last year: 18-15, lost in Class 3A NW Regional final
Returning starters: guard Sydney Maner (10 ppg), forward Hannah Tate (8 ppg), center Ruthie Smith (12 ppg) and guard Larson Belew (4 ppg)
Key newcomers: Ryleigh Putman, Neely Lovvorn, Lydia Clemmons, Katelyn Dickerson, Bekah Childress, Mattie Adams
Key losses: Claudia Thompson, Callie Grisham
This year’s outlook: Young players will have to grow up quickly and provide depth. Really like the team. Tough schedule and will be tested early. Just need to keep improving to be where we want to be in the post season.
--
Lexington
Coaches: Melissa Hammond and Abby Stutts
Last year: 16-14, lost in Class 3A sub-regional
Returning starters; Lila Beth Turner (forward/guard), Sydney James (guard)
Key newcomers: Emma Allen, Macy Hanback, Sara Grossheim, Lily Hanback, Allie Pettus, and Audrey Stults
Key losses: Skylar Hammond and Anna Sims
This year’s outlook: We are excited to start this season. The majority of the team played on our volleyball team, which advanced to the Elite Eight. That season just finished, so that put us in a tough situation. We only got to practice for about a week before the season started but everyone is eager and dedicated to make this a great year.
--
Loretto
Head coach: Ashley Rutledge
Career record/record at school: 203-99/103-45
Last year: 33-2, lost in Class A state championship game
This year’s outlook: I am very excited about this year. We are deep. We have length and height. Coming up 1 game short of a championship title has really motivated this group of girls. Karly Weathers has had many D1 coaches coming down to watch her practice and play. This brings an excitement to our team. This group is very driven to make big things happen but we are focused on one day at a time. We have a tougher schedule this year and we are excited about the challenges that will come and look forward to this year.
--
Muscle Shoals
Head coach: Blair Woods
Last year: 18-12, lost in Class 6A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters senior point guard Fallon Halley, junior guard/forward Sara Puckett
--
Phil Campbell
Head Coach: Craig Thomas
Career Record/ record at Phil Campbell: 101-48
Last year’s record: 25-4, lost in Class 3A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: Kallie Allen (15 ppg, 5 spg, 6 rpg), Katie Thomas (8 ppg, 7 rpg), Caitlyn Mills (11 ppg, 3 spg) and Olivia Taylor (5 ppg, 5 rpg)
Key newcomers: Faith Cook, Kenner Scott, and Kaci Herris
Key losses: Abby Davis
This year’s outlook: Looking forward to this year. Playing one of the toughest schedules this year. Have many returning starters with lots of experience. One of the best shooting teams I’ve had.
--
R.A. Hubbard
Head coach: Gary Martin
Career record/record at school: First year
Last year: 21-10, lost in Class 1A NE Regional semifinals
Returning starters: junior guard Alex Orr (10 ppg, 5 rpg), senior forward Heaven Patton (4 ppg, 6 rpg) and junior forward Ja’Trica Crittidon (6 ppg, 3 rpg)
Key newcomers: sophomore guard Honesty Lee, senior forward/center Kineta Dukes
Key losses: A’Nautica Bibbs, Kee’Undria Bolden, Gabby King, Bobi Rose, Jada Smith, Indoeshia Nance and Madison Bynum
This year’s outlook: Very young but excited to begin this journey. Players are working hard to be competitive and disciplined. The ending depends on how aggressive and motivated we are to finish the task.
--
Red Bay
Head coach: Holly Kuykendall
Last year: 16-16, lost in Class 2A NW Regional final
Returning starters: Macy Faulkner, Lila Blackburn and Destiny McCollister
Key losses: Reagan Kuykendall, Mallori Miller
This year’s outlook: We are young this year. We will rebuild and just figure things out.
--
Rogers
Head coach: Blake Prestage
Career Record/record at school: 64-27
Last year: 32-2, won Class 4A state championship
Returning starters/contributors: forward Gabby Davis, guard Gloria Pounders, forward/guard Brooke Jones, guard Sheyenne Hankins, guard Madie Krieger, guard Erin Brown
Key newcomers: Bradi Beavers and Jaycee Biffle
Key losses: Avery Glover, Sydney Baskins, Callie King and Karlie Hankins
This year’s outlook: We are excited for another basketball season. This team has worked hard in the offseason to improve their skill level and strength. Hopefully we can continue to improve over the course of the season to be the team we want to become.
--
Russellville
Head coach: Jermaine Groce
Career record/record at school: First season
Last year: 4-23, lost in area tournament first round
Returning starters: guard Madison Murray, guard Krista Sikes, guard A.J. Taylor, guard Fallin Cox, forward Makala O’Neal, center Lexie Glass, center Autumn Logan
Key newcomers: forward Silvia Salgado
This year’s outlook: This team returns a lot of experience as we have seven returning players led by seven seniors that have put a lot of sweat and tears in this program. We will have to depend on the experience of those players in order to make a deep push in the playoffs. This team has shown a lot of resiliency throughout fall camp as we have attempted to push the limits of our physical and mental capabilities. Our vision is to embrace the underdog role and fight to overcome the challenges and losses that have haunted this program in years past.
--
Vina
Head Coach: Richie Hester
Career record: 157-153
Last year: 17-9, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Rayleigh Guin, Kaitlyn King, Sara Scott and Sarah Johnson
Key newcomers: Abbie Petree, Hailey Cantrell, Kaitlyn Athey, Lexie Collum, Greta Raper, Maddie Mills, Kassidie Gesler
Key losses: Emma Humphres, Annabelle Humphres
This year’s outlook: In the last two seasons, Vina has lost two players (Abby Hester and Humphres) who had scored a combined 3500-plus points in high school. The 2019-2020 Vina Girls Basketball season will depend on an injury-free season from returning starters Rayleigh Guin, Kaitlyn King, Sarah Johnson and Sara Scott. Guin has the ability to score on anyone and she has really improved as assist leader. King, Johnson and Scott will have to pick up some of the scoring and a lot on rebounds. If new starters and newcomers do their part in scoring and rebounding it could be a really good season for the Lady Red Devils.
--
Waterloo
Head Coach: Jerome Lambert
Career record/record at school: 15-37
Last year’s record: 10-15, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Savana Caddell, Kiara Summerhill, Torri McFall, Alani Simmons and Valeria Peralta
This year’s outlook: We return all of our starters and several key bench players. With these experienced players, we look to continue to build on the improvement we’ve made the past two seasons. Hopefully we can challenge for a spot deeper in the playoffs.
--
Wayne County
Head Coach: Molly Ashley
Career record/record at school: 146-96/10-19
Last year: 10-19, lost in first round of Class A regional tournament
Returning starters: guard Kelly Baugus (10 ppg, 4 rpg), forward Michaela Gallian (7.5 ppg, 4 rpg), guard Henley Ford (5.1 ppg)
Key newcomers: Lauren Bryant, Alexis Maghielse
Key losses: Gracie Hampton and Morgan Bevis
This year’s outlook: The girls have worked extremely hard. They are going to be a fun group to watch play this year and I am very excited about the upcoming season.
--
Wilson
Head Coach: Eric Oakley
Career record/record at Wilson: 34-23
Last year’s record: 20-10, lost in area tournament
Returning contributors: center Freya Collier, forward Michaela Faires, guard Karlee Liverett, guard Aili Risner, forward Hope Marks, forward Chelsea Thorn and guard Olivia Nester
Key losses: Tori Walker, Emma Nester, Liza Storie, Ashton Wilson, Abby Webb and Jenna Webb
This year’s outlook: Although we graduated a lot of key players last year, we have much talent returning and coming up in our program. We plan to continue building upon success we have had the last two seasons. Returning players and new faces are going to have to step up and fill roles in order for us to compete in our county and area. Leadership will also be key from our five seniors. The goal, like always, is to be playing our best basketball come February.
