Defending Class 4A girls champion Rogers opened its season Friday night with a 66-26 win over Colbert County in high school girls basketball.
The Pirates led 39-9 at the half.
Sheyenne Hankins led Rogers with 15 points and Brooke Jones tossed in 13. Keara Ricks led Colbert County with 12 and Treasure Nalls had 10.
Wilson 50, Clements 31: The Warriors trailed by two at halftime but outscored the Colts 34-13 over the final 16 minutes.
Karlee Liverett scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half to lead the comeback. Sidney Bevis scored 10.
Jenny Trent had 10 for Clements.
• Central 46, Lexington 27: Laura Lee Keener scored 24 point and Central pulled away late for a victory over Lexington.
Central led 29-24 going to the fourth quarter but outscored Lexington 17-3 the rest of the way.
• Colbert Heights 41, Covenant Christian 36: Colbert Heights trailed by one at halftime but outscored Covenant Christian 26-20 in the second half to get the win.
Asya Williams led Colbert Heights with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Kaylee Jackson added 12.
Olivia Ragan had 13 points and Madalyn Scott had 11 for Covenant Christian.
• Sheffield 49, Cherokee 8: Aysia Brown and Tamari Richardson each scored 12 points to lead Sheffield past Cherokee.
Brown scored 10 of her points in the first half.
Shoals Christian 36, Whitesburg Christian 15: Shoals Christian got 14 points from sophomore Meleah Turner and won its season opener over Whitesburg Christian.
The Flame led 23-6 at halftime and overcame a 6-minute scoring drought in the third quarter.
Amelia Blackstone led Whitesburg (0-3) with 5 points.
Boys
• Hamilton 77, Marion County 32: Hamilton jumped in front 29-9 after one quarter and went on to an easy win over Marion County.
Kenton Steele scored a game-high 21 points in the win, including 15 in the first half.
Caleb Weeks added 10 points.
Hunter Smith scored 13 points for Marion County.
• Sheffield 90, Cherokee 27: Four players hit double figures as the Bulldogs opened the season with an easy win.
Rodney Goodman scored a game-high 25 points for Sheffield, while Daxavier Smith added 21. Jaylen Jones added 11 and Devin Doss rounded out the double-figure scoring with 10 points.
C.J. Burress led Cherokee with 11 points.
• Whitesburg Christian 71, Shoals Christian 41: Luke Barker’s 22 points spoiled Shoals Christian’s season-opener as Whitesburg Christian picked up the win.
Joe Storie led Shoals Christian with 14 points and Sam Storie had 12 points.
• Rogers 47, Colbert County 44: Charlie Hendrix found Kutter Bradley for an easy layup with less than a minute remaining to put Rogers up by 3, and the Pirates held on to edge Colbert County in the season opener for both teams.
Denton Gray led all scorers with 19 points for Rogers, while Hendrix added 10.
Jajuan Rowell posted 15 points for Colbert County.
• Wilson 61, Clements 53: Brycen Parrish poured in a game-high 24 points as Wilson claimed its season opener by downing Clements.
Dakota Cagle added 10 points for Wilson, which lead 28-23 at halftime.
Shane Starnes led Clements (1-2) with 21 points, while Dylan Patrick added 11 and Deontae Crenshaw had 10.
• Lexington 64, Central 57: Kayne West tallied 27 points and Lexington knocked off Central for its first win of the season.
Lexington (1-2) got 9 points from Trey Martin.
Lane McCay scored 25 points for Central (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.