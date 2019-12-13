Devin Doss scored 23 points and Khori Bowling added 12 as the Sheffield boys basketball team stayed hot with a 57-50 win over Tanner.
The Bulldogs (9-2) led 28-23 at halftime. Sheffield's Rodney Goodman and Jaylen Jones added nine and seven points, respectively.
Tanner’s J.J. Jones led the Rattlers with 22 points.
• Mars Hill 92, Cherokee 35: Mars Hill roared to a 32-5 lead in one quarter and rolled past Cherokee.
Luke Crowden led four Panthers in double figures with 22 points. Drake James scored 15, Walker White 13 and Garrett Cox 12 for Mars Hill (2-2).
Cherokee’s C.J. Burress scored 15 points.
• Red Bay 65, Sulligent 49: Braden Ray scored 31 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead Red Bay over Sulligent on Friday.
Jalen Vinson also had 14 points, while Lane Shewbart finished with 10.
• Covenant Christian 60, Waterloo 36: Titus Griffin had 24 points to lead Covenant Christian (5-1) over Waterloo on Thursday.
Haston Alexander also had 12 points.
Campbell Parker was the leading scorer for Waterloo (3-3) with nine.
• Phil Campbell 60, Colbert Heights 44: Luke Garrison poured in 30 points – half his team’s total – to lead the Bobcats to a win over Colbert Heights.
Garrison was busy all night, scoring either seven or eight points in each quarter. Phil Campbell did not attempt a first-half free throw but made 15 of 19 foul shots in the second half.
Colbert Heights’ Carson Shaw scored 20 points.
--
Girls
• Covenant Christian 37, Waterloo 26: Covenant Christian outscored Waterloo 26-14 over the second and third quarters to pull away from Waterloo.
Sarah James had 10 points and Ashlee Gann nine for the Eagles.
Waterloo got a game-high 16 points from Alani Simmons.
• Phil Campbell 43, Colbert Heights 22: Phil Campbell raced to a 16-0 led in one quarter and took down Colbert Heights.
Kallie Allen led all scorers with 13 points for the Bobcats, 11 of those coming before halftime. Olivia Taylor added six and Caitlyn Mills five for Phil Campbell. Ten Bobcats scored.
Colbert Heights’ Fuller had eight points and James added five.
• Belgreen 52, Tharptown 46: Ansley Tate scored 17 points to lead Belgreen over Tharptown.
Tharptown led 29-27 at the half, but fell behind as the Bulldogs scored 11 third-quarter points, which gave them a lead to help secure the victory.
Emma Dempsey also scored 14 points for Belgreen, while Gracie Montgomery and Shaylee Wieting each finished with 16 for Tharptown.
• Vina 62, Brilliant 33: Vina picked up a win over Brilliant in the North Alabama Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Kaitlyn King scored 13 and Sara Scott finished with 12. Rayleigh Guin had 11 points and 10 assists, while Kaitlyn Athey had 10 points.
• Hackleburg 47, Lynn 24: Abbie Mitchell had 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist as Hackleburg toppled Lynn.
Anna Rivera added 14 points and two steals for Hackleburg, and Alexis McCarley had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Lynn’s Ashley Aldridge and Laney Uptain had 11 points each.
--
Late
Boys
• Muscle Shoals 55, Austin 50: Mikey MCintosh led the Trojans (5-1) with 14 points, as Muscle Shoals earned a close victory on Wednesday thanks to tough defense down the stretch.
The Trojans held Austin to only 17 points in the second after trailing 33-23 going into halftime.
--
Girls
• Hackleburg 40, Brilliant 34: Alexis McCarley scored 16 points and Abbie Mitchell added 10 as Hackleburg edged Brilliant.
Macy Moore added nine points for the Panthers, who led 20-10 at halftime but had their lead cut to four after three quarters.
Abby Humphres scored 15 points for Lynn.
--
BOX SCORES
Boys
Sheffield 57, Tanner 50
TANNER (50)
Jones 22, Atkins 10, Jackson 6, McNabb 6, Brown 6, Thompson 2
SHEFFIELD (57)
Doss 23, Bowling 12, Goodman 9, Jones 7, Smith 2, Hood 2, Williams 2
Halftime: Sheffield 28, Tanner 23
--
Mars Hill 92, Cherokee 35
CHEROKEE (35)
Burress 15, Buss 7, Cox 5, Bradley 4, Smith 2, Lefan 2
MARS HILL (92)
Crowden 22, James 15, White 13, Cox 12, Hanson 8, Hargett 7, Bowerman 7, Conner 4, Thompson 2, Fields 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 50, Cherokee 23
--
Phil Campbell 60, Colbert Heights 44
PHIL CAMPBELL (60)
Garrison 30, Goodson 7, Fisher 6, Jeane 5, Orrick 4, Clay 4, Williams 3, Cummings 1
COLBERT HEIGHTS (44)
Shaw 20, Castle 8, Davis 7, Olive 5, Ward 2, Seal 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 29, Colbert Heights 21
--
Red Bay 65, Sulligent 49
RED BAY (65)
Allison 8, Vinson 14, T. Hamilton 1, Burks 1, Ray 31, Shewbart 10
SULLIGENT (49)
Stephens 2, Cockerham 9, Flippo 2, Hollis 5, Strickland 11, Parker 3, Hampton 4, Parker 13
Halftime: Red Bay 32, Sulligent 26
Records: Red Bay (4-2)
--
Covenant Christian 60, Waterloo 36
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (60)
T. Griffin 24, Alexander 12, Z. Griffin 6, Livingston 7, Vess 5, Glover 2, Lawson 2, LeFan 2
WATERLOO (36)
Parker 9, Wood 8, Pendergraph 6, Godwin 3, Scott 4, Morris 2, Hester 2, Hinson 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 37, Waterloo 18
Record: Covenant Christian 5-1, Waterloo 3-3
--
Girls
Covenant Christian 37, Waterloo 26
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (37)
James 10, Gann 9, Ragan 7, M. Scott 6, D. Johnson 5
WATERLOO (26)
Simmons 16, Peralta 6, Bond 2, Hutcheson 2
Halftime: Covenant Christian 16, Waterloo 10
--
Phil Campbell 43, Colbert Heights 22
PHIL CAMPBELL (43)
Allen 13, Taylor 6, Mills 5, Branch 4, Scott 3, Thomas 3, Vandiver 3, Herring 3, Cook 2, Vickory 1
COLBERT HEIGHTS (22)
Fuller 8, James 5, Williams 3, Gooch 2, Olive 2, A. Roberts 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 26, Colbert Heights 8
--
Hackleburg 47, Lynn 24
LYNN (24)
Aldridge 11, Uptain 11, Benson 2
HACKLEBURG (47)
Mitchell 16, Rivera 14, McCarley 9, Moore 4, Bruns 2, Skinner 2
Halftime: Hackleburg 25, Lynn 12
--
Belgreen 52, Tharptown 46
BELGREEN (52)
Bragwell 7, K. Dempsey 6, G. Dempsey 8, A. Tate 17, E. Dempsey 14
THARPTOWN (46)
Daily 2, A. Montgomery 7, Wieting 16, G. Montgomery 16, Vaqndiver 2, Borden 2, Gaston 1
Halftime: Tharptown 29, Belgreen 27
Records: Belgreen (10-2), Tharptown (4-4)
--
Vina 62, Brilliant 33
VINA (62)
King 13, Scott 12, Guin 11, Athey 10, Johnson 3, Petree 2, Cantrell 2, Mills 9
BRILLIANT (33)
Handler 13, Humphries 12, Barton 2, Barnett 2, Koin 2, Bensley 2
Halftime: Vina 34, Brilliant 19
Records: Vina (9-2)
--
Late
Muscle Shoals 55, Austin 50
MUSCLE SHOALS (55)
Chaffee 2, Acklin 18, McIntosh 14, Smith 10, Pritchard 2, Griffith 9
AUSTIN (50)
Petty 17, Carter13, Gardner 7, Crittendon 2, Barrett 2, Lyle 3, Harris 1, Smith 2, Mitchell 3
Halftime: Austin 33, Muscle Shoals 23
Records: Muscle Shoals (5-1)
--
Girls
Hackleburg 40, Brilliant 34
BRILLIANT (34)
Humphres 15, Barnett 8, Kois 6, Handley 3, Barton 2
HACKLEBURG (40)
McCarley 16, Mitchell 10, Moore 9, Cooper 3, Rivera 2
Halftime: Hackleburg 20, Brilliant 10
--
Junior high girls
Wilson 23, Central 19
Leading scorers: W - Cayleigh Hale 16, Sarah Lauderdale 5; C - Izzy Haddock 10
Hackleburg 34, Lynn 19
Leading scorers: H - Jill Gunnin 10, Madison Moore 10; L - Tittle 8
Hackleburg 32, Brilliant 14
Leading scorers: H - Jill Gunnin 11, Kate Cantrell 11; B - Brianna O'Mary 5
