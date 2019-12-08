Shoals Christian’s girls basketball team pulled away in the third quarter after holding a 19-15 halftime lead to beat Whitesburg Christian, 39-25, on Saturday.
Ella-Ross Edwards and Meleah Turner each scored 11 for the Flame (4-5) while Anne Houston Rutledge finished with eight points.
• Collinwood 61, Cornersville 20: A.C. Whitehead scored 14 points and Kristen Retherford 13 as Collinwood cruised past Cornersville.
The Trojans did not let up on defense, holding Cornersville to five second-half points – none in the fourth quarter. Gobbell added nine points for Collinwood.
Alicia Polk led Cornersville with seven points.
Boys
• West Limestone 58, Lauderdale County 52: Connor Smith scored 32 points, but the Tigers (5-2) fell to West Limestone on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed 30-19 at halftime after a 19-2 run in the first quarter by West Limestone. River Helms scored 23 points for the Wildcats and Camryn Williams finished with 22.
Eric Fuqua and Daniel Romine each added five for Lauderdale County.
• Collinwood 56, Cornersville 43: Collinwood outscored Cornersville 17-7 in the first quarter and earned a double-digit win.
Aidan Baskins led Collinwood with 12 points. Noah Hollis and Bryan Rozkinski each scored nine.
Michael Ashley scored 14 and Bryce Woodard 12 for Cornersville.
Late
• Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 28: Joe Storie finished with 14 points to lead the Flame over Cherokee.
Shoals Christian led 28-20 at halftime and carried it over into the second half to win. Jaylen Akin scored 10 points and Clarke Hughes had 8. Justin Bass was the leading scorer for Cherokee with seven.
Box scores
Girls
Shoals Christian 39, Whitesburg Christian 25
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (39)
Edwards 11, Turner 11, Cole 4, A. Rutledge 8, G. Owens 5
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (25)
Blackstone 11, Alley 8, Gannett 2, Barker 2, Bailey 2
Halftime: Shoals Christian 19, Whitesburg Christian 15
Records: Shoals Christian (4-5)
Collinwood 61, Cornersville 20
COLLINWOOD (61)
(AC) Whitehead 14, Retherford 13, Gobbell 9, Haddock 7, Kelly 6, Harris 5, McWilliams 3, Robertson 2, Siems 2
CORNERSVILLE (20)
(alicia) Polk 7, Woodard 5, Walker 3, Salsman 3, Finch 2
Halftime: Collinwood 39-15
Boys
Collinwood 56, Cornersville 43
COLLINWOOD (56)
Baskins 12, Hollis 9, Rozinski 9, J. Thompson 7, Scott 6, Ward 6, T. Thompson 5, Holt 2
CORNERSVILLE (43)
Ashley 14, Woodard 12, Santini 6, Mitchell 4, Canty 3, Reese 2, Wilson 2
Halftime: Collinwood 29-21
West Limestone 58, Lauderdale County 52
WEST LIMESTONE (58)
Helms 23, White 1, Camryn 22, Thorne 6, Brett 6
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (52)
Smith 32, Shanes 4, Wisdom 3, Stanfield 3, Romine 5, Fuqua 5
Halftime: West Limestone 30, Lauderdale County 19
Records: Lauderdale County (5-2)
Late score
Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 28
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (40)
J. Storie 14, Akin 10, Hughes 8, Lovett 3, S. Storie 3, Edmonds 2
CHEROKEE (28)
Bass 7, Cox 6, Michaels 5, Burress 5, Bradley 3, Lefan 1
Halftime: Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 28
Record: Shoals Christian 3-4
7th/8th grade girls
Deshler 20, Colbert Heights 11
Leading scorers: D - McKinsley Sims 6, Cooper Thompson 6; CH - Katie Dickerson 6
