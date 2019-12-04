Note: Schedules subject to change. Compiled from C2Cschools.com
Today
Thursday
Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Florence
Lexington at Colbert County
Phil Campbell at Red Bay
Belgreen at Winfield
Vina at Phillips (boys)
Haleyville at Curry
Friday
Florence at Deshler
Westminster at Lauderdale County
Cherokee at Shoals Christian
Elkmont at Lexington
Colbert County at Lawrence County (Ala.)
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
Brilliant at Belgreen
Sheffield at Tharptown
Athens Bible at Waterloo
Vina at Phillips (girls)
Central at Wilson
Russellville at Hamilton
Brooks at Rogers
Red Bay at Addison
Muscle Shoals at West Point
Saturday
R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield
Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian
Austin at Muscle Shoals
West Limestone at Lauderdale County
