Note: Schedules subject to change. Compiled from C2Cschools.com

Today

Thursday

Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Florence

Lexington at Colbert County

Phil Campbell at Red Bay

Belgreen at Winfield

Vina at Phillips (boys)

Haleyville at Curry

Friday

Florence at Deshler

Westminster at Lauderdale County

Cherokee at Shoals Christian

Elkmont at Lexington

Colbert County at Lawrence County (Ala.)

Colbert Heights at East Lawrence

Brilliant at Belgreen

Sheffield at Tharptown

Athens Bible at Waterloo

Vina at Phillips (girls)

Central at Wilson

Russellville at Hamilton

Brooks at Rogers

Red Bay at Addison

Muscle Shoals at West Point

Saturday

R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield

Shoals Christian at Whitesburg Christian

Austin at Muscle Shoals

West Limestone at Lauderdale County

