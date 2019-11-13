H.S. Girls Basketball
Brooks 44, Decatur Heritage 40: Chloe Patterson hit two free throws on a one and one with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Lions (2-0) over Decatur Heritage.
Brooks led 25-18 at the half and won late thanks to 19 points from Patterson, along with seven points from both Erin McDaniel and Brooke Mullins, respectively.
Lexington 49, West Limestone 41: Emma Allen scored 16 points as Lexington won its season-opener over West Limestone.
Audrey Stults added 11 points and Lila Beth Turner 10 for the Bears (1-0).
Vina 44, Sulligent 39: Rayleigh Guin had 13 points, six assists and five steals to lead Vina past Sulligent, giving the Red Devils their first win of the season.
The Red Devils fell behind 17-12 and entered the fourth quarter down 30-28. But Vina went on 16-9 run the rest of the way to win.
Kaitlyn Athey had 10 points, including seven in the third quarter, Abbie Petree had six points and eight rebounds and Kaitlyn King added seven points.
Hatton 67, East Lawrence 30: Brianna Quails scored 16 points to help Hatton eased past East Lawrence.
Kamie Kirk added 14 points and Josie Harville 13 for Hatton, which led 42-17 at halftime. Mallory Lane chipped in eight points, hitting a pair of first-quarter 3s.
Makayla Goode and Alexandria Jackson each had eight points for East Lawrence.
Junior High Girls
Wilson 30, Belgreen 21
Leading scorers: W – Cayleigh Haley 17, Sarah Lauderdale 6; B – Dakota Green 10
7th/8th grade girls
Deshler 35, Russellville 34
Leading scorers: D – Cooper Thompson 13; R – A. James 10
