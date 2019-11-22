Belgreen
Head coach: Marty Cooper
Career record: First year
Last year: 16-12, lost in Class 1A sub-regional game
Returning starters: None
Key newcomers: Will Bonner, Colin Bonner, and Bryant Hubbert
This year’s outlook: Young but competitive. Potential for January/February push.
--
Brooks
Head coach: Brian Wright
Career record/record at school: 147-66
Last year: 28-4, lost in NW Regional final
Returning Starters: None; returners Carson Daniel, Carson Villalta, and Nate McCord all played significant minutes.
Key Newcomers: Knute Wood, Kyler Murks, Connor Lewis, Cameron Doerflinger, Zach Ashley, Caleb Quillen, Jackson Condon, and Eli McDonald
Key Losses: Brett Urban, Clay Miller, Dusty Quillen, Jacob Bange, Blaine Roberson, Noah Turbyfill
This year’s outlook: Somewhat young and inexperienced with enough pieces to be a pretty solid basketball team. Comes down to how well we defend and rebound. Hopeful for continued development in toughness and being a team we can all be proud of.
--
Central
Head coach: Josh Bryant
Last year: 13-14, lost in Class 4A sub-regional
Returning Starters: Dalton Hanback (9 ppg, 5 apg), Lane McCay (20 ppg, 3 apg), Payton Palmer (7 ppg) and Carter Lovelady (4 rpg)
Key newcomers: Jake Hall, Kenley Brewer, Brodie Montgomery, Carson Brewer
Key losses: Jaden Carter and Tyler Inman
This year’s outlook: Experienced team returning with eight seniors. Close-knit group that will play hard every night. We will once again play a challenging schedule that will prepare us for the post season. We will look to play fast offensively and be more aggressive on defense.
--
Cherokee
Head coach: Kenny Aycock
Last year: lost in area tournament
Returning starters: guard Willie Cox, forward Justin Bass, forward CJ Burress
Key newcomers: guard Tyler Lefan, guard Josh Michael
This year’s outlook: All coaches say it but we approach each day as a chance to improve. We have to practice hard in order to compete on game night. We want to compete every possession down to the final horn.
--
Covenant Christian
Head coach: Bret Waldrep
Career record/record at school: 111-56
Last year: 23-8, lost in Class 1A NW Regional final
Returning starters: Wyatt Vess (7.1 ppg, 3.7 apg), Titus Griffin (20.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.4 apg), Zeke Griffin (9.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg) and Jacob Livingston (7 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Key losses: Garrett Vess
--
Deshler
Head coach: Brian Pounders
Career record/record at school: 143-74
Last year: 24-7, lost in Class 4A sub-regional
Returning starters: post player Sawyer Wright (6 ppg, 6 rpg), guard Matthew Minetree (9 ppg, 36% 3-point)
Key newcomers: Jay Hester, Rece Malone, and Brandon Green.
Key losses: JP Robinson, Kevon Summerhill, Jalin Johnson
This year’s outlook: Very inexperienced in different areas of the team. Lost seven seniors off last year’s team, and three are playing college basketball right now. Three players with a lot of varsity experience in Sawyer, Matthew and Marq Malone. Smaller team and more guard oriented than we have been in a long time. We will try and play fast and push the ball hard on the fast break. Our guards will speed up the game. We will also rely on the three-point shot this year than we have in the past. We feel that we have a really good true post player in Sawyer and our offense will revolve around him getting the ball in the post and our guards making the open three.
--
Florence
Head coach: Anthony Reid
Last year: 29-4, lost in Class 7A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: forward Damarcus Beckwith (14 ppg, 6 rpg) and forward Jatavion Anderson (6 ppg, 3 rpg)
Key newcomers: guard Kortez Burge, forward Jaeden Webster, forward Will Champagne
Key losses: Charlie Champagne, Cadarrius Thompson and Kareem Thompson
This year’s outlook: This team will have depth but not very much varsity experience. We have to become a more physical team and improve in every aspect as the season progresses. This team will have the potential to be a very good team. This team is very close and hard working. Those attributes will help us get through a tough schedule.
--
Haleyville
Head coach: Dylan Burleson
Career record/record at school: 10-19.
Last year: 10-19, lost in Class 4A sub-regional
Returning starters: point guard Grayson Long (11 ppg, 297 total points), shooting guard Clay Blanton (10.9 ppg, 39.6% 3-point) and center Jon Tyler Gilbert (led team in blocks, 2nd in rebounds)
Key newcomers: shooting guard Braxtan Tollison, shooting guard Gavin West, center Grant Dye, power forward Brantson Lambert, power forward Rome Yarbrough
Key losses: Ben Lowman and Rusty Frost
This year’s outlook: We have worked extremely hard in the offseason and preseason. We have six guys back off last year’s area championship team. We’ve got a culture and an identity in place that we abide by every single day. Grayson Long and Clay Blanton were two of our work horses last year as juniors and both have improved their level of skill and leadership since last season. Being a part of this program means you must be unselfish, fearless and willing to outwork your opponent, and we’ve got 11 guys that are willing to do all three of those things.
--
Hamilton
Head coach: Ethan Lawler
Career record/record at school: 40-18
Last year: 24-6, lost in Class 5A sub-regional
Returning Starters: forward Jordan Cross (6.3 ppg, 3 rpg)
Key newcomers: Luke Brumley, Kenton Steele, Brandon Metcalf, Jayden Loving, Audie Crane, and Bryant Loving
Key Losses: Justin Webb, Ethan Brumley, and Chaston McCarley (top three scorers).
This year’s outlook: This team is young and does not have much varsity experience with only three players returning. There is a lot of talent and potential with this group. We just have to grow up quickly and play our brand of basketball.
--
Hatton
Head coach: Tanner Tesney
Career record/record at school: 10-17
Last year: 10-17, lost in area tournament second round
Returning starters: forward Cade Smith, forward Trey Steadman, guard Ridge Harrison, guard Jaxson Mitchell, guard Carter Reed
--
Lauderdale County
Head coach: Mark Newton
Last year: 21-11, lost in Class 3A NW Regional final
Returning starters: Luke McIntyre, Juvonne Shanes, Connor Smith, Daniel Romine, Blade Wisdom (did not start but played a lot of quality minutes)
Key newcomers: Xavier Mitchell, Eric Fuqua, Nathan Grisham, Holden Stanfield, Tristan Hammell
Key losses: Wyatt Newton
This year’s outlook: Very experienced. Hard working group and easy to coach
--
Lexington
Head coach: David Hill
Career record/record at school: 80-42
Last year: 7-20, lost in first round of area tournament
Returning starters: Kane West (12.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 1.1 spg), Marshall White (4.7 ppg), Austin Gray (6.8 ppg, 2.2 apg), Trey Martin (6.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Key newcomers: Trent Lamar, Nick newton, Joseph Wiseman, Hunter Nash, CJ Stricklin, Jay Chang, Lucas Davis
Key losses: Tyler Cruse
This year’s outlook: I am extremely excited about this new opportunity to work with Lexington. Coach Jake Herrera has done a great job of improving their skills and each year his team improved. I hope to build off of the foundation he has laid the past few years. This group has worked extremely hard and I feel we have seen improvement through the offseason. If we play as a team, continue to buy in and have the right mentality in competition we will have an opportunity to be successful. Our boys must take pride in the school and community we represent. My hope and goal is that every night we compete that we play for each other with more focus, toughness, and intensity than the other team.
--
Loretto
Head coach: Greg Tipps
Career record/record at school: 336 wins/51-12
Last year: 22-7, lost in Class A sectional
Returning starters: Amauri Young (19 ppg), Blade Tidwell (16 ppg)
Key newcomers: Shayler Hankins
This year’s outlook: really excited about this year’s team when we get everyone healthy and back in flow following football season. Really proud of our growth from a leadership standpoint since last season. Amauri Young and Blade Tidwell are two really good guards and we think we have some good players with size to put around them when they get on the floor in a few weeks. We have some shooters that have had strong off-seasons.
--
Mars Hill
Head coach: Jim South
Record at school: 39-20
Last year: 19-10, lost in Class 1A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: Garrett Cox (6 ppg)
Key newcomers: Luke Crowden, Joshua Bowerman, Drake James, Hugh Hargett, Damian Thompson, Griffin Hanson
Key losses: Jayce Thornton, Avery Thrasher, Joseph Hanson, Boone Carter
This year’s outlook: 2019/2020 team will have to replace 59 points per game from our 67-point average from the last year. We will have to rely heavily on leadership from Garrett Cox, Walker White, and Luke Crowden. This year’s team will feature many young players including a pair of freshmen and a pair of 8th graders. We will look to try and establish our identity early offensively and defensively.
--
Muscle Shoals
Head coach: Neal Barker
Career record/record at school: 189-89/87-36
Last year: 25-8, lost in Class 6A state semifinals
Returning starters: senior Mikey McIntosh (12.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 27 blocks), senior Nick Griffith (5.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 36 steals) and senior Ty Smith (6.5 ppg, 3 rpg, 29 steals)
Key newcomers: Jamal Acklin, Markel Ricks, EJ Jarmon, Mitchell Chaffee, Jason Graham, Jordan Reed
Key losses: Jhamai Devonish, Greg Flint, Avery Dilworth, Jared Tittle, Braden Jhin
This year’s outlook: This year’s team returns six seniors and three starters from last year’s Final Four run. We have size and athleticism. I expect us to be very good defensively. We will rely on newcomers at the point guard position and in the post. May take a little time to gel in our new roles and with a late start, but I expect us to be clicking by tournament time.
--
Phil Campbell
Head coach: Shane Clay
Record at school: First year
Last year: 9-18
Returning starters: guard Luke Garrison (15 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg), guard Brett Saint (11 ppg, 4 apg) and guard Ben Williams (4 ppg, 2 rpg)
Key newcomers: Jonah Fisher, John Randall Herring, Blain Goodson, Dylan Jeane, Nathan Orrick, Trenton McCulloch
Key losses: Issac Riddle and Nate Owens
This year’s outlook: Really good offseason of lifting, conditioning, and skill development. Each week, we continued to grow as basketball players and as a team. Looking forward to building off last year’s mark.
--
Red Bay
Head coach: John Torisky
Career record/record at school: 52-60
Last year: 27-6, lost in Class 2A NW Regional semifinals
Returning starters: Clay Allison (7.8 ppg) and Braden Ray (9.5 ppg)
Key newcomers: Tanner Hamilton, Arden Hamilton, Lane Shewbart, Jalen Vinson, Gage Bays, Hunter Barks, and Alex Kennedy
Key losses: Gath Weatherford, Colton Corum, Hunter Bays, and Noah Brewer
This year’s outlook: We lost three starters from last year’s team, but there is a wealth of talent and experience returning.
--
Rogers
Head coach: Chris Krieger
Last year: 10-14, lost in first round of area tournament
Returning starters: Chandler Farris (7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg)
Key newcomers: Kutter Bradley, Benton Gray, Charlie Hendrix, Peyton Peoples, and Ahmed Alammari
Key losses: Cole Childress, Harris Anerton, Clay Crafton, Zion Black, Nick Canfield, Wesley Wisdom, and Jaxon Moye
--
Russellville
Head coach: Patrick Odom
Career record/record at school: 310-224/54-46
Last year: 20-8, lost in Class 5A sub-regional game
Returning starters: small forward Chandler Dyas (12 PPG and 7 RPG); also returning after playing quality minutes are forward Brooks Scott (4.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and forward/center Jeb Bishop (4.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
Key newcomers: Jamaal Hubbard, Levi Gist, Airreon McCulloch, Sam Pace, and Nathan Brockway
Key losses: Lucas McNutt and Devin Buckhalter
This year’s outlook: Our juniors are the most experienced players so we are looking for leadership from our seniors and fast maturity from our young players. Toughness and togetherness will be a key for this group as we pursue another area championship and playoff run.
--
Sheffield
Head coach: Pervis Key
Career record/record at school: 24-31
Last year: 17-11, lost in Class 2A sub-regional game
Returning starters: Devin Doss, Jaylen Jones, Daxavier Smith, Rodney Goodman, and AJ Cherry
Key newcomers: Jatavion Carroll, Derrick Hood and Trey Williams
Key losses: Amarius King, Jadarius Armstead, and Tyricus Carroll.
This year’s outlook: This team is eager to pick up from last year. It was tough losing to Red Bay in the sub-regionals and we are ready to redeem ourselves and push forward. We have a good group of guys that are committed to hard work and the rest will take care of itself.
--
Shoals Christian
Head coach: Skyler McFall
Career record/record at school: First year
Last year: 8-19, lost in area tournament semifinals
Returning Starters: guard Jaylen Akin, forward Joe Storie, forward Jacob Deaton
Key newcomers: Austin Gist, Nick Edmonds, Parker Lovett, Ben Russ, Griffin Shewbart, Kyle Wilson, Clark Hughes, and Sam Storie
This year’s outlook: This year’s team will be different from the teams in years past. This year’s team will have more scoring production and more depth than last year. If there is one thing we want to accomplish this season, it will be to install a winning mentality within our basketball program. These next two years will be focused on what it takes to win. The years after, we expect to win. It all falls back on the head coach. So I have to do my part and make sure these guys are prepared to take our program to the next level.
--
Tharptown
Head coach: Shannon Benford
Career record/record at school: 19-35
Last year: 8-18
Returning starters: forward Edward Lopez (10.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and guard Winston Nolen (18.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4 apg), guard Hayden Moss and forward Colton Summers
Key newcomers: Luis Valdez and Tyler Amos
Key losses: Les Montgomery, Carson Petree
This year’s outlook: I am excited about this year’s team. They are a fun group of guys to coach and have worked really hard in the offseason. Our area is stacked with Tanner, Colbert County, Sheffield and Hatton. It will provide a great challenge for us.
--
Waterloo
Head coach: Barry McFall
Career record/record with school: 305-385
Last year: 15-12
Returning starters: forward Junior Summerhill (14.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg), forward Hayden Hester (5.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and guard Campbell Parker (10.6 ppg)
Key losses: Bryce Palmer and Christian Irons
This year’s outlook: As always I’m looking forward to another year. I do feel that this team can be very good. We return five players with a lot of game experience. Hopefully, we can shoot the ball and rebound this season. 1A basketball will again be strong in North Alabama this year and I hope we can fit in there somewhere at the end.
--
Wayne County
Head coach: Ryan Franks
Career record/record at school: 246-119
Last year: 17-8
Returning starters: none
Key losses: Owen Risner, Tucker Pyle, Carson Ray, Rylan Ray and Chandler Stegall
This year’s outlook: We will be very inexperienced with really only one player, Clay Baugus, with significant experience. We will have to rely on young and inexperienced players to mature quickly for us to compete this year. We hope to speed the rebuilding process up so we can continue the past success of this program.
--
Wilson
Head coach: Jeremy Pounders
Career record/record at school: 106-162
Last year: 6-22, lost in first round of area tournament
Returning starters: forward Brycen Parrish (18.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and shooting guard Koby Flippo (4.3 ppg, 2.3 apg)
Key newcomers: Dakota Cagle, Brandon Leahy
Key losses: Landon English, Cody Ticer, Colby Scott
This year’s outlook: We have six seniors on this year’s team that includes two returning starters from last year. I am excited about the possibilities that this team has, and I look forward to seeing how they play together. They play hard, and we take pride in giving max effort on every play.
