All sub-regional games are set for 7 p.m.

Class 7A has no sub-regional round. Northwest Regional matchups for the Florence High teams are listed below.

MONDAY

Girls sub-regionals

Class 6A

Hartselle at Muscle Shoals

Class 5A

Hamilton at Madison Academy

Class 4A

Deshler at Brooks

West Limestone at Rogers

St. John Paul II at Haleyville

Class 3A

Lexington at Phil Campbell

East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Class 2A

Red Bay at Hatton

Class 1A

Belgreen at Mars Hill

Covenant Christian at Phillips

R.A. Hubbard at Skyline

TUESDAY

Boys sub-regionals

Class 6A

Cullman at Muscle Shoals

Class 5A

Russellville at East Limestone

Class 4A

Wilson at Brooks

West Limestone at Deshler

Danville at Haleyville

Class 3A

Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County

Westminster Christian at Phil Campbell

Class 2A

Sheffield at Red Bay

Sulligent at Tanner

Class 1A

Mars Hill at Belgreen

Brilliant at Covenant Christian

R.A. Hubbard at Skyline

Class 7A Northwest Regional

Wallace State C.C., Hanceville

THURSDAY

Florence girls vs. Spain Park, 9 a.m. OR Noon

Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook/Spain Park winner, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.