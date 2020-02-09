All sub-regional games are set for 7 p.m.
Class 7A has no sub-regional round. Northwest Regional matchups for the Florence High teams are listed below.
MONDAY
Girls sub-regionals
Class 6A
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
Class 5A
Hamilton at Madison Academy
Class 4A
Deshler at Brooks
West Limestone at Rogers
St. John Paul II at Haleyville
Class 3A
Lexington at Phil Campbell
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Class 2A
Red Bay at Hatton
Class 1A
Belgreen at Mars Hill
Covenant Christian at Phillips
R.A. Hubbard at Skyline
TUESDAY
Boys sub-regionals
Class 6A
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
Class 5A
Russellville at East Limestone
Class 4A
Wilson at Brooks
West Limestone at Deshler
Danville at Haleyville
Class 3A
Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County
Westminster Christian at Phil Campbell
Class 2A
Sheffield at Red Bay
Sulligent at Tanner
Class 1A
Mars Hill at Belgreen
Brilliant at Covenant Christian
R.A. Hubbard at Skyline
Class 7A Northwest Regional
Wallace State C.C., Hanceville
THURSDAY
Florence girls vs. Spain Park, 9 a.m. OR Noon
Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook/Spain Park winner, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
