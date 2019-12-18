Boys

Red Bay 50, Belgreen 42

BELGREEN (42)

C. Bonner 12, W. Bonner 11, Bragwell 7, Donahoe 6, Willingham 4, Hubbert 2

RED BAY (50)

Allison 21, Ray 6, Burks 5, Shewbart 5, Vinson 4, T. Hamilton 4, Wright 3, A. Hamilton 2

Halftime: Belgreen 29, Red Bay 26

Records: Belgreen 11-3; Red Bay 7-2

--

Sheffield 51, Brooks 47

BROOKS (47)

Murks 16, Wood 9, Villalta 9, Lewis 6, Daniel 4, Ashley 3

SHEFFIELD (51)

Smith 10, Goodman 10, Doss 8, Bowling 8, Carroll 7, Jones 4, Hood 4

Halftime: Brooks 26, Sheffield 22

Records: Brooks 8-2; Sheffield 10-3

--

Mars Hill 69, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 41

MARS HILL (69)

Crowden 12, Hargett 6, James 14, Conner 10, Hanson 2, Cox 13, White 8, Bowerman 4

LAWRENCE COUNTY (Tenn.) (41)

Vaughn 4, Coleman 3, Cobb 1, Reynolds 13, M. Shultz, K. Shultz, Boswell 6, Hagan 6, Nichols 8

Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 18

Records: Mars Hill (5-2)

--

Russellville 69, Colbert Heights 51

RUSSELLVILLE (69)

Gist 6, McCulloch 8, Bonn 2, Dyas 19, Hubbard 6, Trussell 7, Scott 7, Brockway 4, Bishop 11, Pace 1

COLBERT HEIGHTS (51)

Shaw 16, Castle 6, Ward 9, Davis 2, Milender 1, Seal 10, Olive 5

Halftime: Russellville 40, Colbert Heights 29

Records: Russellville (6-2), Colbert Heights (2-10)

--

Haleyville 51, Wilson 40

HALEYVILLE (51)

Tollison 10, Lambert 3, West 15, Blanton 20, Gilbert 2, Yarbrough 1

WILSON (40)

Buerhaus 2, Haywood 5, Cagle 1 Silva 1, Parrish 29, Flippo 2

Halftime: Haleyville 23, Wilson 15

Records: Haleyville (4-8), Wilson (4-6)

--

Tharptown 65, Phil Campbell 51

PHIL CAMPBELL (51)

Garrison 22, Saint 11, Goodson 8, Clay 6, Fishers 2, Saint 2.

THARPTOWN (65)

Simmons 20, Edwin Garcia 16, Nolen 14, Edward Garcia 13, Amos 2.

Halftime: Tharptown 24, Phil Campbell 20

Records: Tharptown 4-8; Phil Campbell n/a

--

R.A. Hubbard 61, Athens Bible 38

ATHENS BIBLE (38)

Davis 10, Dutton 9, Suggs 8, Wilson 2, Brand 7, Ulrich 2.

R.A. HUBBARD (61)

Cobb 6, steward 5, Johnson 20, Perkins 3, T. Kellogg 6, Hampton 8, M. Kellogg 13.

Halftime: r.a. Hubbard 32, Athens Bible 19

Records: n/a

-- 

Girls

Hackleburg 59, Shoals Christian 46

HACKLEBURG (59)

McCarley 13, Mitchell 17, Rivera 11, Moore 14, Saylor 2, Browning 2.

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (46)

Edward 13, Cole 10, Owens 7, Manchester 6, Turner 6, Rutledge 2, Rutledge 2.

Halftime: Hackleburg 28, Shoals Christian 46

Records: Hackleburg n/a; Shoals Christian 4-7

--

Vina 54, Russellville 53

VINA (54)

Guin 31, King 9, Cantrell 3, Scott 7, Mills 2, Athey 2.

RUSSELLVILLE (53)

Murray 17, Cox 7, Logan 8, Taylor 6, Sikes 4, Glass 5, Whitfield 2, Poss 2, Rushing 2.

Halftime: Vina 26, Russellville 24

Records: Vina 10-3; Russellville n/a

--

Phillips 63, Brilliant 22

BRILLIANT (22)

Handley 8, Humphries 10, Barton 4

PHILLIPS (63)

McCollum 8, Temple 19, Hallman 22, Hyde 7, Lauderdale 2, Veal 5

Halftime: Phillips 38, Brilliant 11

Records: Brilliant n/a; Phillips 3-6

--

Wilson 37, Red Bay 28

RED BAY (28)

McCollister 12, Faulkner 8, Blackburn 4, Kuykendall 2.

WILSON (37)

Wilson 7, Peters 7, Carter 8, Liverett 2, Bevis 10, Collier 2, Nester 1.

Halftime: Wilson 20, Red Bay 14

Records: Red Bay 2-6, Wilson 6-4

--

Loretto 64, Mars Hill 27

MARS HILL (27)

Vaughn 6, Mitchell 6, Johns 7, Killen 2, Wright 2.

LORETTO (64)

Welch 5, Chadwell 2. Ka. Weathers 17, McBea 8, Tidwell 5, Buttrum 3, Chance 4, k. Weathers 8, Fisher 2.

Halftime: Loretto 31, Mars Hill 6

Records: n/a

--

Jr. High girls

Shoals Christian 38, Hackleburg 28

Leading scorers: SC – Maggie Owens 12, Ella Manchester 10; H – Jill Guinen 9

