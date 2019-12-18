Boys
Red Bay 50, Belgreen 42
BELGREEN (42)
C. Bonner 12, W. Bonner 11, Bragwell 7, Donahoe 6, Willingham 4, Hubbert 2
RED BAY (50)
Allison 21, Ray 6, Burks 5, Shewbart 5, Vinson 4, T. Hamilton 4, Wright 3, A. Hamilton 2
Halftime: Belgreen 29, Red Bay 26
Records: Belgreen 11-3; Red Bay 7-2
--
Sheffield 51, Brooks 47
BROOKS (47)
Murks 16, Wood 9, Villalta 9, Lewis 6, Daniel 4, Ashley 3
SHEFFIELD (51)
Smith 10, Goodman 10, Doss 8, Bowling 8, Carroll 7, Jones 4, Hood 4
Halftime: Brooks 26, Sheffield 22
Records: Brooks 8-2; Sheffield 10-3
--
Mars Hill 69, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 41
MARS HILL (69)
Crowden 12, Hargett 6, James 14, Conner 10, Hanson 2, Cox 13, White 8, Bowerman 4
LAWRENCE COUNTY (Tenn.) (41)
Vaughn 4, Coleman 3, Cobb 1, Reynolds 13, M. Shultz, K. Shultz, Boswell 6, Hagan 6, Nichols 8
Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 18
Records: Mars Hill (5-2)
--
Russellville 69, Colbert Heights 51
RUSSELLVILLE (69)
Gist 6, McCulloch 8, Bonn 2, Dyas 19, Hubbard 6, Trussell 7, Scott 7, Brockway 4, Bishop 11, Pace 1
COLBERT HEIGHTS (51)
Shaw 16, Castle 6, Ward 9, Davis 2, Milender 1, Seal 10, Olive 5
Halftime: Russellville 40, Colbert Heights 29
Records: Russellville (6-2), Colbert Heights (2-10)
--
Haleyville 51, Wilson 40
HALEYVILLE (51)
Tollison 10, Lambert 3, West 15, Blanton 20, Gilbert 2, Yarbrough 1
WILSON (40)
Buerhaus 2, Haywood 5, Cagle 1 Silva 1, Parrish 29, Flippo 2
Halftime: Haleyville 23, Wilson 15
Records: Haleyville (4-8), Wilson (4-6)
--
Tharptown 65, Phil Campbell 51
PHIL CAMPBELL (51)
Garrison 22, Saint 11, Goodson 8, Clay 6, Fishers 2, Saint 2.
THARPTOWN (65)
Simmons 20, Edwin Garcia 16, Nolen 14, Edward Garcia 13, Amos 2.
Halftime: Tharptown 24, Phil Campbell 20
Records: Tharptown 4-8; Phil Campbell n/a
--
R.A. Hubbard 61, Athens Bible 38
ATHENS BIBLE (38)
Davis 10, Dutton 9, Suggs 8, Wilson 2, Brand 7, Ulrich 2.
R.A. HUBBARD (61)
Cobb 6, steward 5, Johnson 20, Perkins 3, T. Kellogg 6, Hampton 8, M. Kellogg 13.
Halftime: r.a. Hubbard 32, Athens Bible 19
Records: n/a
--
Girls
Hackleburg 59, Shoals Christian 46
HACKLEBURG (59)
McCarley 13, Mitchell 17, Rivera 11, Moore 14, Saylor 2, Browning 2.
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (46)
Edward 13, Cole 10, Owens 7, Manchester 6, Turner 6, Rutledge 2, Rutledge 2.
Halftime: Hackleburg 28, Shoals Christian 46
Records: Hackleburg n/a; Shoals Christian 4-7
--
Vina 54, Russellville 53
VINA (54)
Guin 31, King 9, Cantrell 3, Scott 7, Mills 2, Athey 2.
RUSSELLVILLE (53)
Murray 17, Cox 7, Logan 8, Taylor 6, Sikes 4, Glass 5, Whitfield 2, Poss 2, Rushing 2.
Halftime: Vina 26, Russellville 24
Records: Vina 10-3; Russellville n/a
--
Phillips 63, Brilliant 22
BRILLIANT (22)
Handley 8, Humphries 10, Barton 4
PHILLIPS (63)
McCollum 8, Temple 19, Hallman 22, Hyde 7, Lauderdale 2, Veal 5
Halftime: Phillips 38, Brilliant 11
Records: Brilliant n/a; Phillips 3-6
--
Wilson 37, Red Bay 28
RED BAY (28)
McCollister 12, Faulkner 8, Blackburn 4, Kuykendall 2.
WILSON (37)
Wilson 7, Peters 7, Carter 8, Liverett 2, Bevis 10, Collier 2, Nester 1.
Halftime: Wilson 20, Red Bay 14
Records: Red Bay 2-6, Wilson 6-4
--
Loretto 64, Mars Hill 27
MARS HILL (27)
Vaughn 6, Mitchell 6, Johns 7, Killen 2, Wright 2.
LORETTO (64)
Welch 5, Chadwell 2. Ka. Weathers 17, McBea 8, Tidwell 5, Buttrum 3, Chance 4, k. Weathers 8, Fisher 2.
Halftime: Loretto 31, Mars Hill 6
Records: n/a
--
Jr. High girls
Shoals Christian 38, Hackleburg 28
Leading scorers: SC – Maggie Owens 12, Ella Manchester 10; H – Jill Guinen 9
