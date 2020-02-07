Brooks 50, West Limestone 34

BROOKS (50)

Alley 4, Mullins 6, Partrick 6, McAdams 9, McDaniel 14

WEST LIMESTONE (34)

Carlie Winter 12, Craig 2, Cassidy Winter 11, Rose 5, Kennemer 2, Flannagan 1, Birdsong 1

Halftime: Brooks 23, West Limestone 18

Records: Brooks 15-13;

--

Belgreen 63, Vina 50

BELGREEN (63)

Bragwell 3, K. Dempsey 6, G. Dempsey 11, Tate 18, E. Dempsey 25

VINA (50)

Athey 9, Harper 3, Johnson 4, Scott 6, King 2, Guin 26

Halftime: Belgreen 30, Vina 18

Records: Belgreen 20-8; Vina 20-8

--

Florence 48, Bob Jones 45 (OT)

BOB JONES (45)

Rasberry 17, Guinn 9, Knight 7, Grant 6, Sieles 4, Walls 2

FLORENCE (48)

Kennedi Hawkins 25, Weakley 9, Mak. Liner 5, Kendyl Hawkins 4, Koger 3, Ingram 2

Half: Florence 19, Bob Jones 15

Record: Florence 21-8

--

Phillips 79, Hackleburg 61

PHILLIPS (79)

Hallman 25, Temple 23, McCollum 19, Hyde 10, Veal 2

HACKLEBURG (61)

McCarley 19, Browning 12, Mitchell 11, Cooper 8, Rivera 8, Cantrell 2, Lane 1

Halftime: Phillips 44, Hackleburg 29

Records: Phillips 14-12; Hackleburg 11-14

--

Rogers 59, Deshler 51

DESHLER (51)

Thirlkill 9, Ramson 9, Collinsworth 8, Crook 6, Siegel 6, Clemmons 5, Murner 4

ROGERS (59)

Jones 16, Krieger 13, Davis 10, Brown 7, Pounders 7, Hankins 6

Half: Rogers 29, Deshler 24

Records: Deshler 20-10; Rogers 24-4

--

Boys

Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 30

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (56)

Alexander 22, Vess 12, Livingston 8, Z. Griffin 6, McNatt 5, Richardson 2, Glover 1

WATERLOO (30)

Parker 11, Pendegraph 8, Hester 4, Hinton 2, Scott 2, Wood 2, Jenkins 1

Halftime: Covenant Christian 24, Waterloo 14

Records: Covenant Christian 23-2; Waterloo 11-19

--

Mars Hill 95, Shoals Christian 47

MARS HILL (95)

Crowden 25, Thompson 16, Hargett 11, D. James 10, Windham 7, Hanson 6, White 6, B. james 5, Cox 4, Heupel 3, Bowerman 2

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (47)

Storie 14, Deaton 7, Chaffin 6, Edmonds 5, Lovett 4, Gist 3, Shewbart 3, Hughes 1, Russ 1

Halftime: Mars Hill 49, Shoals Christian 18

Records: Mars Hill 17-10;

--

Phil Campbell 54, Colbert Heights 53

COLBERT HEIGHTS (53)

Shaw 23, Castle 12, Ward 6, Davis 5, Milender 4, Balta 2, Olive 1

PHIL CAMPBELL (54)

Garrison 16, Saint 8, Fisher 7, Williams 6, Jeane 5, Orrick 4, Goodson 4, Clay 3

Half: Phil Campbell 29, Colbert Heights 23

Records: Colbert Heights 6-21; Phil Campbell 6-16

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.