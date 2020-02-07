Brooks 50, West Limestone 34
BROOKS (50)
Alley 4, Mullins 6, Partrick 6, McAdams 9, McDaniel 14
WEST LIMESTONE (34)
Carlie Winter 12, Craig 2, Cassidy Winter 11, Rose 5, Kennemer 2, Flannagan 1, Birdsong 1
Halftime: Brooks 23, West Limestone 18
Records: Brooks 15-13;
--
Belgreen 63, Vina 50
BELGREEN (63)
Bragwell 3, K. Dempsey 6, G. Dempsey 11, Tate 18, E. Dempsey 25
VINA (50)
Athey 9, Harper 3, Johnson 4, Scott 6, King 2, Guin 26
Halftime: Belgreen 30, Vina 18
Records: Belgreen 20-8; Vina 20-8
--
Florence 48, Bob Jones 45 (OT)
BOB JONES (45)
Rasberry 17, Guinn 9, Knight 7, Grant 6, Sieles 4, Walls 2
FLORENCE (48)
Kennedi Hawkins 25, Weakley 9, Mak. Liner 5, Kendyl Hawkins 4, Koger 3, Ingram 2
Half: Florence 19, Bob Jones 15
Record: Florence 21-8
--
Phillips 79, Hackleburg 61
PHILLIPS (79)
Hallman 25, Temple 23, McCollum 19, Hyde 10, Veal 2
HACKLEBURG (61)
McCarley 19, Browning 12, Mitchell 11, Cooper 8, Rivera 8, Cantrell 2, Lane 1
Halftime: Phillips 44, Hackleburg 29
Records: Phillips 14-12; Hackleburg 11-14
--
Rogers 59, Deshler 51
DESHLER (51)
Thirlkill 9, Ramson 9, Collinsworth 8, Crook 6, Siegel 6, Clemmons 5, Murner 4
ROGERS (59)
Jones 16, Krieger 13, Davis 10, Brown 7, Pounders 7, Hankins 6
Half: Rogers 29, Deshler 24
Records: Deshler 20-10; Rogers 24-4
--
Boys
Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 30
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (56)
Alexander 22, Vess 12, Livingston 8, Z. Griffin 6, McNatt 5, Richardson 2, Glover 1
WATERLOO (30)
Parker 11, Pendegraph 8, Hester 4, Hinton 2, Scott 2, Wood 2, Jenkins 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 24, Waterloo 14
Records: Covenant Christian 23-2; Waterloo 11-19
--
Mars Hill 95, Shoals Christian 47
MARS HILL (95)
Crowden 25, Thompson 16, Hargett 11, D. James 10, Windham 7, Hanson 6, White 6, B. james 5, Cox 4, Heupel 3, Bowerman 2
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (47)
Storie 14, Deaton 7, Chaffin 6, Edmonds 5, Lovett 4, Gist 3, Shewbart 3, Hughes 1, Russ 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 49, Shoals Christian 18
Records: Mars Hill 17-10;
--
Phil Campbell 54, Colbert Heights 53
COLBERT HEIGHTS (53)
Shaw 23, Castle 12, Ward 6, Davis 5, Milender 4, Balta 2, Olive 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (54)
Garrison 16, Saint 8, Fisher 7, Williams 6, Jeane 5, Orrick 4, Goodson 4, Clay 3
Half: Phil Campbell 29, Colbert Heights 23
Records: Colbert Heights 6-21; Phil Campbell 6-16
