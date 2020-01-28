Boys
Sheffield 65, Central 48
SHEFFIELD (65)
Doss 22, Goodman 12, Smith 10, Jones 9, Bowling 7, Williams 4, Carroll 2
CENTRAL (48)
McCay 12, Palmer 9, C. Brewer 8, Glover 5, Lovelady 4, Massey 3, Hall 3, Hanback 2, K. Brewer 2
Halftime: Sheffield 32, Central 22
Records: Sheffield 16-7; Central 7-16
--
Russellville 61, Colbert County 45
COLBERT COUNTY (45)
Butler 15, Rowell 10, Merritt 5, Wisman 5, Bates 4, Berryman 3, Ellis 2, Nelms 1
RUSSELLVILLE (61)
Dyas 12, Scott 12, Gist 11, Pace 10, Bishop 8, Hubbard 4, Bonn 2, McCulloch 2
Halftime: Russellville 36, Colbert County 13
Records: Colbert County 6-16; Russellville 10-12
--
Brooks 49, Rogers 40
BROOKS (49)
Ashley 9, Lewis 3, Villalta 6, McCord 2, Murks 18, Doerflinger 2, Daniel 2
ROGERS (40)
Bradley 10, Farris 8, Wallace 2, Gray 4, Hendrix 14, Ward 2
Halftime: Brooks 22, Rogers 16
Records: Brooks 21-4, 2-2; Rogers 3-18, 0-6
--
Wilson 56, Colbert Heights 27
WILSON (56)
Flippo 18, Micah Beerhaus 4, Haywood 6, Leahy 2, Cagle 7, Hetrick 4, Silva 2, Parrish 11, Mason Beerhaus 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS (27)
Shaw 5, Balta 2, Castle 5, Milender 7, Seal 2, Oliva 6
Halftime: Wilson 30, Colbert Heights 15
Records: Wilson 8-14, 3-3; Colbert Heights 5-19, 2-2;
--
Tharptown 76, Falkville 69
THARPTOWN (76)
Nolen 28, Simmons 20, Garcia 13, Lopez 7, Gomez 3, Valdez 3
FALKVILLE (69)
Miller 19, Reid 11, Greenfield 11, Norwood 9, Ruiz 7, Tomlin 7, Wilson 3, Holmes 2
Halftime: Tharptown 30, Falkville 27
Records: Tharptown 12-15, 1-7
--
Muscle Shoals 69, Athens 47
MUSCLE SHOALS (69)
Smith 25, McIntosh 15, Griffith 12, Graham 8, Acklin 2, Ricks 2, Chaffee 2, Pritchard 1
ATHENS (47)
Jude 14, Porter 11, Gross 10, Patterson 5, Scott 4, Rice 2, Michaels 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 37, Athens 27
Records: Muscle Shoals 16-7, 3-1
--
Deshler 67, Red Bay 58
DESHLER (67)
Minetree 18, Wright 15, Thirlkill 14, M. Malone 6, hester 6, Ricks 4, Anderson 3, M. Malone 1
RED BAY (58)
Ray 21, Vinson 12, Allison 9, Mays 4, Hamilton 4, Kennedy 4, Burks 2, Hamilton 2
Halftime: Deshler 31, Red Bay 24
Records: Deshler 18-9, 5-1; Red Bay 16-5, 6-0
--
Covenant Christian 43, Westminster Christian 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (43)
Z. Griffin 14, T. Griffin 13, Livingston 7, Vess 6, McNatt 3
WESTMINSTER (40)
Gurley 12, Fancher 12, Brashier 8, Negast 4, Taylor 2, Allgood 2
Halftime: Westminster 29, Covenant Christian 19
Records: Covenant Christian 20-2
Girls
Rogers 59, Brooks 32
ROGERS (59)
Jones 17, Matthews 3, Rogers 1, Hankins 3, Pounders 12, Beavers 4, Brown 8, Krieger 7, Davis 4
BROOKS (32)
Alley 2, Mullins 4, Patterson 10, Garrett 4, Partrick 3, McAdams 6, McDaniel 2
Halftime: Rogers 34, Brooks 14
Records: Rogers 22-4, 6-0; Brooks 13-12, 4-0
--
Girls
Belgreen 70, Hackleburg 47
HACKLEBURG (47)
McCarley 15, Rivera 13, Steward 6, Cantrell 6, Gunnin 3, Cooper 2, Mitchell 2
BELGREEN (70)
G. Dempsey 16, Tate 14, Bragwell 9, K. Dempsey 9, E. Dempsey 8, Chandler 6, Willingham 4, Green 2, Blackburn 2
Halftime: Belgreen 41, Hackleburg 23
Records: Hackleburg 8-12; Belgreen 18-6
Deshler 72, Red Bay 26
DESHLER (72)
Siegel 17, Collinsworth 12, S. Thirlkill 8, T. Thirlkill 2, Ramson 2, E. Collinsworth 5, Crook 4, Bailey 2, Bates 2, Rickard 7, Clemmons 7, Murner 2, Mobley 2
RED BAY (26)
Faulkner 8, McCollister 5, Blackburn 4, Kuykendall 6, Hester 1, Ehler 1
Halftime: Deshler 30, Red Bay 18
Records: Deshler 18-8, 4-2; Red Bay 5-17, 4-2
--
--
Covenant Christian 35, Westminster Christian 21
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (35)
Gann 14, Scott 11, James 6, Ragan 2, Johnson 2
WESTMINISTER CHRISTIAN (22)
Deerman 14, Plott 7, Weekley 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 22, Westminster 14
Records: Covenant Christian 15-6
