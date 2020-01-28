Boys

Sheffield 65, Central 48

SHEFFIELD (65)

Doss 22, Goodman 12, Smith 10, Jones 9, Bowling 7, Williams 4, Carroll 2

CENTRAL (48)

McCay 12, Palmer 9, C. Brewer 8, Glover 5, Lovelady 4, Massey 3, Hall 3, Hanback 2, K. Brewer 2

Halftime: Sheffield 32, Central 22

Records: Sheffield 16-7; Central 7-16

--

Russellville 61, Colbert County 45

COLBERT COUNTY (45)

Butler 15, Rowell 10, Merritt 5, Wisman 5, Bates 4, Berryman 3, Ellis 2, Nelms 1

RUSSELLVILLE (61)

Dyas 12, Scott 12, Gist 11, Pace 10, Bishop 8, Hubbard 4, Bonn 2, McCulloch 2

Halftime: Russellville 36, Colbert County 13

Records: Colbert County 6-16; Russellville 10-12

--

Brooks 49, Rogers 40

BROOKS (49)

Ashley 9, Lewis 3, Villalta 6, McCord 2, Murks 18, Doerflinger 2, Daniel 2

ROGERS (40)

Bradley 10, Farris 8, Wallace 2, Gray 4, Hendrix 14, Ward 2

Halftime: Brooks 22, Rogers 16

Records: Brooks 21-4, 2-2; Rogers 3-18, 0-6

--

Wilson 56, Colbert Heights 27

WILSON (56)

Flippo 18, Micah Beerhaus 4, Haywood 6, Leahy 2, Cagle 7, Hetrick 4, Silva 2, Parrish 11, Mason Beerhaus 2

COLBERT HEIGHTS (27)

Shaw 5, Balta 2, Castle 5, Milender 7, Seal 2, Oliva 6

Halftime: Wilson 30, Colbert Heights 15

Records: Wilson 8-14, 3-3; Colbert Heights 5-19, 2-2;

--

Tharptown 76, Falkville 69

THARPTOWN (76)

Nolen 28, Simmons 20, Garcia 13, Lopez 7, Gomez 3, Valdez 3

FALKVILLE (69)

Miller 19, Reid 11, Greenfield 11, Norwood 9, Ruiz 7, Tomlin 7, Wilson 3, Holmes 2

Halftime: Tharptown 30, Falkville 27

Records: Tharptown 12-15, 1-7

--

Muscle Shoals 69, Athens 47

MUSCLE SHOALS (69)

Smith 25, McIntosh 15, Griffith 12, Graham 8, Acklin 2, Ricks 2, Chaffee 2, Pritchard 1

ATHENS (47)

Jude 14, Porter 11, Gross 10, Patterson 5, Scott 4, Rice 2, Michaels 1

Halftime: Muscle Shoals 37, Athens 27

Records: Muscle Shoals 16-7, 3-1

--

Deshler 67, Red Bay 58

DESHLER (67)

Minetree 18, Wright 15, Thirlkill 14, M. Malone 6, hester 6, Ricks 4, Anderson 3, M. Malone 1

RED BAY (58)

Ray 21, Vinson 12, Allison 9, Mays 4, Hamilton 4, Kennedy 4, Burks 2, Hamilton 2

Halftime: Deshler 31, Red Bay 24

Records: Deshler 18-9, 5-1; Red Bay 16-5, 6-0

--

Covenant Christian 43, Westminster Christian 40

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (43)

Z. Griffin 14, T. Griffin 13, Livingston 7, Vess 6, McNatt 3

WESTMINSTER (40)

Gurley 12, Fancher 12, Brashier 8, Negast 4, Taylor 2, Allgood 2

Halftime: Westminster 29, Covenant Christian 19

Records: Covenant Christian 20-2

Girls

Rogers 59, Brooks 32

ROGERS (59)

Jones 17, Matthews 3, Rogers 1, Hankins 3, Pounders 12, Beavers 4, Brown 8, Krieger 7, Davis 4

BROOKS (32)

Alley 2, Mullins 4, Patterson 10, Garrett 4, Partrick 3, McAdams 6, McDaniel 2

Halftime: Rogers 34, Brooks 14

Records: Rogers 22-4, 6-0; Brooks 13-12, 4-0

--

Girls

Belgreen 70, Hackleburg 47

HACKLEBURG (47)

McCarley 15, Rivera 13, Steward 6, Cantrell 6, Gunnin 3, Cooper 2, Mitchell 2

BELGREEN (70)

G. Dempsey 16, Tate 14, Bragwell 9, K. Dempsey 9, E. Dempsey 8, Chandler 6, Willingham 4, Green 2, Blackburn 2

Halftime: Belgreen 41, Hackleburg 23

Records: Hackleburg 8-12; Belgreen 18-6

Deshler 72, Red Bay 26

DESHLER (72)

Siegel 17, Collinsworth 12, S. Thirlkill 8, T. Thirlkill 2, Ramson 2, E. Collinsworth 5, Crook 4, Bailey 2, Bates 2, Rickard 7, Clemmons 7, Murner 2, Mobley 2

RED BAY (26)

Faulkner 8, McCollister 5, Blackburn 4, Kuykendall 6, Hester 1, Ehler 1

Halftime: Deshler 30, Red Bay 18

Records: Deshler 18-8, 4-2; Red Bay 5-17, 4-2

--

--

Covenant Christian 35, Westminster Christian 21

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (35)

Gann 14, Scott 11, James 6, Ragan 2, Johnson 2

WESTMINISTER CHRISTIAN (22)

Deerman 14, Plott 7, Weekley 1

Halftime: Covenant Christian 22, Westminster 14

Records: Covenant Christian 15-6

