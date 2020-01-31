Boys
Phillips 64, Hubbertville 49
PHILLIPS (64)
Hulsey 8, Coan 2, Edwards 20, Copeland 20, Baldrich 4, Wright 3, Grace 3, Aragon 3
HUBBERTVILLE (49)
Hollinsworth 2, Betts 3, Key 24, Brody Porter 7, Morrow 6, Berryhill 3, Brady Porter 4
Halftime: Phillips 32, Hubbertville 24
Records: Phillips 9-10
--
Waterloo 81, Vina 51
WATERLOO (81)
Parker 37, Hester 10, Godwin 5, Hinton 6, Kirkland 2, Oakley 3, Pendgraph 13, Wood 5
VINA (51)
B. Moomaw 15, Miller 13, Griffith 7, Gann 3, Byrd 2, Stidham 2, Shelton 2, Shelton 4, Pardue 5
Halftime: Waterloo 40, Vina 36
Records: Waterloo 10-18; Vina 1-16
--
Lauderdale County 62, Central 54
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (62)
McIntyre 5, Smith 10, Shanes 12, Wisdom 7, Mitchell 6, Romine 6, Fuqua 16
CENTRAL (54)
Hanback 4, Hall 17, Palmer 17, McCay 11, Glover 3, Montgomery 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 32, Central 30
Records: Lauderdale County 19-7; Central 7-16
--
Mars Hill 70, Phil Campbell 44
MARS HILL (70)
Crowden 18, Cox 10, James 8, Conner 9, Hargett 6, Thompson 6, Bowerman 6, White 4, Swaner 3
PHIL CAMPBELL (44)
Garrison 21, Saint 10, Jeane 4, Goodson 3, clay 2, Williams 2, Warrick 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 43, Phil Campbell 16
Records: Mars HIll 16-9; Phil Campbell 5-15
--
Haleyville 77, Russellville 62
HALEYVILLE (77)
Long 13, Tollison 5, Barry 4, Lambert 5, West 8, Blanton 19, Gilbert 3, Yarbrough 14, Dye 6
RUSSELLVILLE (62)
Gist 4, McCulloch 2, Dyas 16, Hubbard 3, Trussell 2, Scott 16, Brockway 2, Bishop 13, Pace 4
Halftime: Haleyville 30, Russellville 23
Records: Haleyville 11-17; Russellville 10-14
--
Girls
Vina 45, Waterloo 29
VINA (45)
Guin 15, Scott 10, Johnson 5, Petree 4, King 3, Davis 2, Athey 2, Cantrell 1
WATERLOO (29)
Peralta 12, Summerhill 7, Simmons 5, Siks 1, Morris 1, Scott 1, McFall 2
Halftime: Vina 20, Waterloo 15
Records: Vina 19-7; Waterloo 10-16
--
Mars Hill 51, Phil Campbell 44
MARS HILL (51)
Mitchell 17, Johns 21, Thigpen 3, Wright 7, Allen 3
PHIL CAMPBELL (44)
Taylor 9, Mills 7, Branch 11, Thomas 15, Allen 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 24, Mars Hill 17
Records: Mars Hill 22-7; Phil Campbell 16-6
--
Phillips 57, Hubbertville 27
PHILLIPS (57)
Harris 2, Hallman 15, McCollum 17, Hyde 7, Temple 13, Lauderdale 2, Veal 1
HUBBERTVILLE (27)
FIsher 1, Wright 1, Dunavant 2, Cribb 4, Pollard 5, Watkins 6, Currington 2
Halftime: Phillips 25, Hubbertville 13
Records: Phillips 13-11
--
Lauderdale County 54, Central 40
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (54)
Smith 28, Tate 9,L. Childress 5, Maner 5, Belew 4, B. Childress 2
CENTRAL (40)
L.L. Keener 32, A.M. Keener 4, Shinault 2, Huffaker 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 19, Central 13
Records: Lauderdale County 23-5; Central 15-11
--
