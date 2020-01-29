Boys
Sheffield 81, Shoals Christian 35
SHEFFIELD (81)
Smith 8, Jones 18, Doss 12, Goodman 10, Carroll 4, Hood 8, Williams 14, Michael 2, Bowling 5.
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (35)
S. Storie 6, Hughes 11, Edmonds 2, Lovett 1, J. Storie 7, Deaton 2, Shewbart 6
Halftime: Sheffield 44, Shoals Christian 25
Records: Sheffield 17-7; Shoals Christian 5-19
--
Muscle Shoals 56, Brooks 44
MUSCLE SHOALS (56)
Chaffee 2, Acklin 2, McIntosh 17, Smith 18, Graham 3, Ricks 2, Griffith 12
BROOKS (44)
Wood 15, Lewis 15, Villalta 4, Murks 2, Doerflinger 6, Daniel 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 25, Brooks 23
Records: Muscle Shoals 17-7; Brooks 21-5
--
Summertown 88, Wayne County 26
SUMMERTOWN (88)
Ediniston 15, Trotter 10, Smith 12, Clinton 10, Trowsdale 12, Akins 2, Chapman 3, Mattux 4, Higdon 2, Gavin Burleson 7, Grant Burleson 7, Gobble 2, Morrow 2
WAYNE COUNTY (26)
Baugus 13, Keaton 3, McClain 4, Moser 3, Whitson 2
Halftime: Summertown 55, Wayne County 15
Records: Wayne County 4-15, 1-6
--
Florence 77, James Clemens 58
FLORENCE (77)
Beckwith 13, Burge 6, Jones 4, Webster 19, Lee 7, Joplin 3, Watson 2, Anderson 16, Champagne 2
JAMES CLEMENS (58)
Walker 7, Brooks 10, Frazier 16, Roberts 7, Davis 12, Hunt 1, Davis 12
Halftime: Florence 33, James Clemens 21
Records: Florence 15-9
--
Wilson 73, Lexington 67
WILSON (73)
Leahy 9, Cagle 13, Hetrick 2, Silva 5, Parrish 38, Flippo 6
LEXINGTON (67)
West 13, Martin 19, Wiseman 2, Gray 9, Nash 8, White 3, Lamar 9, Green 4
Halftime: Wilson 33, Lexington 27
Records: Wilson 9-14; Lexington 11-13
--
Mars Hill 76, Deshler 73
MARS HILL (76)
Crowden 18, James 15, Bowerman 15, Hargett 8, White 8, Cox 6, Conner 4, Hanson 2
DESHLER (73)
Thirlkill 33, Hester 11, M. Malone 8, Minetree 8, Wright 5, Anderson 5, R. Malone 3
Halftime: Mars Hill 36, Deshler 34
Records: Mars Hill 15-9; Deshler 18-9
--
Athens Bible 74, Waterloo 62
WATERLOO (62)
Hester 9, Godwin 3, Hinton 2, Pendergraph 12, Parker 35, Wood 1.
ATHENS BIBLE (74)
Davis 16, Dutton 6, Brand 12, Pierce 26, Suggs 14.
Halftime: ABS 39, Waterloo 34
--
Perry County 76, Collinwood 63
PERRY COUNTY (76)
Tatum 13, Matthews 3, Braford 13, Dudley 13, Brown 16, Burney 2, Trull 3, Donaldson 13.
COLLINWOOD (63)
Chastain 7, Hensley 2, Scott 2, Ward 18, Hollis 6, Thompson 5, J. Thompson 14, Baskins 2, Holt 2, Rozinski 5.
Halftime: Perry County 34, Collinwood 29
--
Hatton 67, R.A. Hubbard 62
HATTON (67)
Mitchell 19, o'Dell 6, Harrison 16, Reed 8, Steadman 2, Bush 8, Taylor 3, Smth 5.
R.A. HUBBARD (62)
Cobb 10, Steward 8, Johnson 20, Perkins 6, Kellogg 4, Horton 2, Hampton 8, M Kellogg 4.
Halftime: Hatton 30, R.A. Hubbard 26
Records: Hatton 14-9; Hubbard 14-11
--
Girls
Shoals Christian 30, Sheffield 26
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (30)
Edwards 8, Cole 7, Davis 5, Turner 5, Owens 4, Manchester 1
SHEFFIELD (26)
Steele 7, Brown 5, Flores 5, wright 5, Macdonald 3, Richardson 1
Halftime: Shoals Christian 10, Sheffield 7
Records: Shoals Christian 10-14; Sheffield 2-18
--
Waterloo 37, Athens Bible 26
WATERLOO (37)
Summerhill 12, Sisk 7, Peralta 7, Simmons 7, Bond 1
ATHENS BIBLE (26)
Barksdale 7, Blakely 7, Chumbley 7, Philllips 3, Graviett 2
Halftime: Waterloo 24, Athens Bible 10
Records: Waterloo 10-17
--
Muscle Shoals 66, Brooks 34
MUSCLE SHOALS (66)
Puckett 25, Harvey 9, Horrison 8, Haley 7, Whiteside 7, Hankins 6, Pruitt 2, Chandler 2
BROOKS (34)
Patrick 11, Akins 7, McDaniel 7, Patterson 6, Alley 3
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 36, Brooks 24
Records: Muscle Shoals 16-10, 2-2
--
Florence 67, James Clemens 44
FLORENCE (67)
Kennedi Hawkins 28, Weakly 10, Makayla Liner 8, Kendyl Hawkins 4, Jones 4, Finch 4, Ingram 4, Madison Liner 2,
JAMES CLEMENS (44)
Jackson 21, Meyers 7, Spivey 7, Yancey 5, Jefferson 4
Halftime: Florence 40, James Clemens 26
Records: Florence 18-8, 5-2
--
Summertown 58, Wayne County 33
SUMMERTOWN (58)
Burdett 17, Jones 15, Burleson 12, J. Brazier 9, E. Brazier 2, Wilson 3
WAYNE COUNTY (33)
Gallian 10, McClain 10, Camfield 5, Baugus 3, Lee 3, Bryant 2
Halftime: Summertown 25, Wayne County 18
Records: Wayne County (10-8, 2-5)
--
Mars Hill 54, Deshler 52
DESHLER (52)
Siegel 14, Thirlkill 7, H. Collinsworth 6, Sanford 6, Crook 5, Ramson 4, Bates 3, Clemmons 3, Linville 2, Murner 2
MARS HILL (54)
Johns 16, Mitchell 13, Allen 13, Vaughn 3, Thigpen 3, Wright 2, O’Kelley 2
Halftime: Deshler 28, Mars Hill 23
Records: Deshler 18-9; Mars Hill 21-7
--
Colbert County 57, Covenant Christian 51
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (51)
Gann 24, Ragan 8, James 8, Scott 5, Johnson 4, Milligan 2
COLBERT COUNTY (57)
Pillar 24, Jones 14, Ricks 7, Nalls 6, Taylor 3, Fuller 2
Halftime: Colbert County 29, Covenant Christian 18
Records: Covenant Christian 15-7; Colbert County 5-20
--
Collinwood 66, Perry County 30
PERRY COUNTY (30)
Bradford 13, Tatum 1, Monroe 3, Trott 3, Roberts 3, Casrill 2, Casrill 3, Dabbs 2.
COLLINWOOD (66)
Harris 3, Retherford 19, McWilliams 1, Haddock 2, Whitehead 13, Gobbell 9, Kautsky 9, Kelly 7, siems 3.
Halftime: Collinwood 40, Perry County 17
--
Wilson 58, Lexington 52
LEXINGTON (52)
Turner 18, James 10, Stults 9, Allen 9, Grossheim 4, Hanback 2.
WILSON (58)
Bevis 18, Marks 10, Wilson 8, Peters 8, Liverett 7, Irons 4, Risner 2, Collier 1.
Halftime: Wilson 27, Lexington 24
Records: Wilson 11-15
