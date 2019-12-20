Boys
Florence 82, Russellville 54
RUSSELLVILLE (54)
Dyas 18, Scott 12, Pace 8, Gist 4, Brockway 4, Bishop 4, McCulloch 2, Trussell 2
FLORENCE (82)
Beckwith 24, Joplin 15, Burge 11, Jones 8, Watson 7, Champagne 6, Lee 5, Webster 4, Reid 2
Halftime: Florence 43, Russellville 30
Records: Russellville 7-3; Florence 7-3
--
Hamilton 69, Carbon Hill 61
CARBON HILL (61)
Jones 20, Atkins 13, Pace 13, Kilgore 5, Prince 5, Perry 5
HAMILTON (69)
Weeks 27, Steele 16, C. Loving 8, Brumley 4, Crane 4, J. Loving 4, Metcalf 3, B. Loving 3
Halftime: Hamilton 28, Carbon Hill 25
--
Phil Campbell 65, East Lawrence 56
EAST LAWRENCE (56)
Kelly 14, Parkham 9, Terry 9, Pointer 7, Graner 6, Hubbard 6, Davenport 5
PHIL CAMPBELL (65)
Garrison 23, Saint 15, Clay 9, Williams 8, McCulloch 4, Fisher 2, Goodman 2, Cummings 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 32, East Lawrence 28
--
R.A. Hubbard 79, Oakwood 55
R.A. HUBBARD (79)
Johnson 26, M. Kellogg 20, T. Kellogg 13, Steward 12, perkins 8, McCoy 4
OAKWOOD (55)
Joseph 12, K. Lucus 12, J. Lewis 8, Andrews 7, Williams 6, Bucknor 4, Middleton 4, Awonniy 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 46, Oakwood 21
--
Phillips 62, Hackleburg 50
PHILLIPS (62)
Copeland 16, Edwards 15, Grace 8, Markham 8, Coan 8
HACKLEBURG (50)
Pyburn 25, Limberakis 6, J. Cooper 5, D. Cooper 3, Jones 2
Halftime: Phillips 34, Hackleburg 30.
--
Covenant Christian 75, Whitesburg Christian 50
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (50)
Matthews 15, Barker 13, Cox 13, Martin 9
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (50)
Griffin 20, Vess 14, Glover 11, Alexander 10, Livingston 8, Z. Griffin 6, Richardson 3, McNatt 2, Glover 1.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 43, Whitesburg Christian 17
Records: Covenant 7-1; Whitesburg n/a
--
Central 72, Addison 60
CENTRAL (72)
Hall 26, Palmer 3, Dickerson 3, McCay 21, Brewer 6, Glover 6, Brewer 3, Montgomery 4.
Halftime: Central 35, Addison 17
Records: Central 2-8; Addison n/a
--
Lexington 56, Westminster Christian 38
WESTMINSTER (38)
Taylor 4, Negast 9, Hammond 15, Fancher 3, Gurley 1, Allgood 1, Kaufman 1, Breshire 3.
LEXINGTON (56)
West 14, Martin 8, Wiseman 1, Gray 9, Nash 3, White 9, Newton 3, Lamar 6.
Halftime: Lexington 17, Westminster 10
Records: Lexington 8-6; Westminster n/a
--
Girls
Phil Campbell 64, East Lawrence 35
EAST LAWRENCE (35)
Goode 10, Dutton 8, Jackson 8, Izquierdo 8, Liles 1
PHIL CAMPBELL (64)
Mills 20, Allen 17, Taylor 11, Thomas 8, Vandiver 4, Branch 2, Harris 2
Halftime: Phil Campbell 32, East Lawrence 16
--
Loretto 73, Colbert County 7
LORETTO (73)
Karly Weathers 11, Kensey Weathers 10, Chance 8, Fisher 8, Chadwell 7, Huntley 5, L. weathers 5, Urban 5, McBee 4, Buttrum 3, Tidwell 3, Clifton 2 Welch 2
COLBERT COUNTY (7)
Cooper 3, Nalls 2, Johnson 2
Halftime: Loretto 45, Colbert County 2
--
Brooks 57, Red Bay 37
BROOKS (57)
Patterson 22, McDaniel 14, McAdams 7, Garrett 7, Partrick 4, Akins 2, Mullins 1
RED BAY (37)
Faulkner 9, D. McCollister 8, E. McCollister 8, Blackburn 4, Kuykendall 4, James 2
Halftime: Brooks 27, Red Bay 14
--
Phillips 65, Hackleburg 42
PHILLIPS (65)
Temple 26, McCollum 15, Lauderdale 2, Hyde 2, Veal 2
HACKLEBURG (42)
McCarley 19, Mitchell 10, Moore 6, Cooper 4, Burns 2, Rivera 1
Halftime: Phillips 33, Hackleburg 23
Records: Phillips 4-6; hackleburg n/a
--
Clay-Chalkville 62, Florence 59
FLORENCE (59)
Weakley 6, Liner 4, Hawkins 5, Ingram 3, Finch 4, Thomas 4, Ke. Hawkins 30, Jones 2.
CLAY-CHALKVILLE (62)
Johnson 11, Muse 9, Tellis 14, Pearson 8, Wilson 16, Jones 4.
Halftime: Clay-Chalkville 43, Florence 22
Records: Florence 7-4; Clay-Chalkville n/a
--
Athens 43, Rogers 38
ROGERS (38)
Jones 12, Pounders 10, Brown 9, Hankins 5, Davis 2.
ATHENS (43)
Bailey 12, Bachus 15, Crutcher 8, Taylor 4, McDaniel 2, Timmons 1.
Halftime: Athens 24, Rogers 19
Records: Rogers 9-2; Athens n/a
--
Covenant Christian 54, Whitesburg Christian 13
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (13)
McGee 3, Perry 3, Blackstone 2, barker 1, Bailey 4.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (53)
Cook 1, Livingston 4, Johnson 3, Scott 2, James 2, Milligan 2, Nicholson 2, Gann 13, Ragan 18.
Halftime: Covenant 31, Whitesburg 8
--
Central 44, West Limestone 42 (3OT)
WEST LIMESTONE (42)
Winter 15, Ca. Winter 17, Rose 5, Kenyon 5.
CENTRAL (44)
L. Keener 21, A. Keener 7, Broadfoot 1, Mitchell 2, Fulks 3, Shenault 4, Ricks 6.
Halftime: n/a
Records: Central 7-4; West Limestone n/a
--
Belgreen 54, Russellville 41
RUSSELLVILLE (41)
Murray 18, Cox 6, Sikes 9, Taylor 2, Logan 6.
BELGREEN (54)
Bragwell 13, K. Dempsey 12, Chandler 5, G. Dempsey 5, Tate 20.
Halftime: Belgreen 26, Russellville 21
Records: Belgreen 11-3; Russellville n/a
--
Jr. High Boys
7th Grade
Wilson 38, Carver 9
Leading scorers: W - Freddy Franks 13' C - Tristan Crowden 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.