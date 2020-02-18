West Limestone 54, Haleyville 38
WEST LIMESTONE (54)
Helms 22, Williams 14, White 9, Britt 6, Thorne 3
HALEYVILLE (38)
Gilbert 13, Blanton 12, Long 5, Yarbrough 4, Brantson 2, Grant 2
Half: West Limestone 29, Haleyville 10
Records: Haleyville 14-18
--
Brooks 62, West Limestone 41
BROOKS (62)
Murks 18, Daniel 17, Wood 10, Lewis 8, Doerflinger 5, Vilalta 4
WEST LIMESTONE (41)
Owens 15, Muse 12, Griffin 8, S. Hutto 4, C. Hutto 2
Half: Brooks 29, West Morgan 18
Records: Brooks 26-5
--
Rogers 61, Haleyville 17
ROGERS (61)
Krieger 16, Hankins 11, Jones 7, Pounders 6, Brown 6, Rogers 5, Clark 4, Thompson 2, Beavers 2, Biffle 2
HALEYVILLE (17)
Aldridge 6, Caine 5, Kutis 2, Gilbert 2, Carroll 2
Halftime: Rogers 41, Haleyville 9
Records: Rogers 26-4; Haleyville 14-15
--
Deshler 75, Priceville 64
DESHLER (75)
Siegel 22, Thirlkill 20, Sanford 7, Collinsworth 6, Crook 6, Ramson 4, E. Collinsworth 2, Rickard 2, Clemmons 2, Murner 2, Mobley 2
PRICEVILLE (64)
Walker 24, Benson 15, Johnson 12, Marquette 6, Gann 4, Garrison 3
Half: Priceville 33, Deshler 30
Records: Deshler 22-10; Priceville 21-10
--
Mars Hill 56, Phillips 33
PHILLIPS (33)
Temple 13, Hallman 12, McCollum 6, Hyde 2
MARS HILL (56)
Allen 20, Johns 13, Mitchell 12, Vaughn 5, O’Kelley 2, Wright 2, Howton 2
Half: Mars Hill 22, Phillips 16
Records: Phillips 17-13; Mars Hill 28-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.