Girls
Rogers 62, Wilson 23
WILSON (23)
Liverett 5, Irons 5, Bevis 5, Carter 3, Peters 3, Shollenberger 2
ROGERS (62)
Hankins 15, Krieger 12, Jones 11, Brown 8, Davis 8, Rogers 2, Pounders 2, Jackson 2, Beavers 1, Gray 1
Halftime: Rogers 33, Wilson 9
Records: Wilson 12-16; Rogers 23-4
--
Deshler 46, Central 30
CENTRAL (30)
A.M. Keener 15, L.L. Keener 5, Mitchell 4, Fowlkes 3, Distefano 2, Broadfoot 1
DESHLER (46)
Ramson 9, H. Collinsworth 9, Crook 8, Thirlkill 6, Clemmons 5, E. Collinsworth 3, Sanford 3, Murner 2, Rickard 1
Halftime: Deshler 22, Central 10
Records: Central 16-12; Deshler 20-9
--
Lauderdale County 73, Westminster 36
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (73)
Smith 19, Maner 16, Putman 10, Childress 9, Dickerson 7, Belew 5, Marks 4, Adams 2, Tate 1
WESTMINSTER (36)
Plott 10, Weekley 7, Kelly 6, Deerman 5, Wilkerson 2, Moreland 2, Ramson 2, Presley 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 41, Westminster 9
Records: Lauderdale County 25-5
--
Shoals Christian 54, Cherokee 22
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (54)
Davis 8, M. Owens 8, Turner 7 G. Owens 6, Edwards 6, M. Rutledge 4 , A. Rutledge 4, Cole 3, Manchester 3, A. Owens 2
CHEROKEE (22)
Cole 6, Mason 6, Dean 2, Spencer 2, Wills 2, Qualls 2
Halftime: Shoals Christian 29, Cherokee 7
Records: Shoals Christian 11-15;
--
Red Bay 42, Winston County 35
RED BAY (42)
Faulkner 13, D. McCollister 10, Blackburn 8, M. Hester 3, M. Hester 2 Scott 2, E. McCollister 2, KuyKendall 2
WINSTON COUNTY (35)
Bella Wakefield 12, Wright 8, Kelly 6, Lindsey 4, Holt 3, B. Wakefield 2
Halftime: Red Bay 20, Winston County 14
Records: Red Bay 6-19
--
Boys
Waterloo 86, Cherokee 56
WATERLOO (86)
Hester 5, Godwin 7, Hinton 3, Kirkland 1, Chaney 2, Parker 44, Scott 5, Wood 14, Morris 3, Jenkins 2
CHEROKEE (56)
Williamson 3, Michael 5, Burress 14, Smith 4, Hayes 2, Cox 25, Broughman 2, Bradley 1
Records: Waterloo 11-18
