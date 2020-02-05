Boys
Deshler 68, Rogers 53
ROGERS (53)
Wallace 14, Farris 10, Hendrix 10, Gray 9, Ward 5, Bradley 4, Maker 1
DESHLER (68)
R. Malone 17, Thirlkill 12, Wright 11, Minetree 10, Hester 10, M. Malone 4, Ricks 2, Anderson 2
Half: Deshler 36, Rogers 23
--
Wilson 70, Central 63
WILSON (70)
Flippo 20, Parrish 18, Cagle 16, Leahy 13, Buerhaus 2, C. Terry 1
CENTRAL (63)
McCay 16, C. Brewer 14, Hanback 13, Hall 13, Glover 4, Murphy 3
Half: Wilson 40, Central 35
--
Brooks 53, Elkmont 46
BROOKS (53)
Murks 18, Lewis 13, Ashley 6, Daniel 6, Wood 5, McCord 4, Vilalta 1
ELKMONT (46)
Robinson 13, L. Smith 11, Boyd 6, Parker 6, C. Smith 5, Broadway 3, Lowery 2
Halftime: Brooks 23, Elkmont 20
--
Lauderdale County 58, Clements 35
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (58)
Smith 16, Shanes 15, Mitchell 9, Fuqua 7, Stanfield 5, Wisdom 3, Romine 2, McIntyre 1
CLEMENTS (35)
Starnes 13, Patrick 13, Farrar 3, Crenshaw 2, Martin 2, Fleming 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 27, Clements 14
--
R.A. Hubbard 72, Whitesburg Christian 56
R.A. HUBBARD (72)
Cobb 20, Johnson 20, Kellogg 12, Hampton 10, Steward 2
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN (56)
Barker 13, Cox 10, Matthews 10, Bishop 9, Martin 9, Harper 5, Blackstone 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 34, Whitesburg Christian 32
--
Haleyville 66, Cordova 52
HALEYVILLE (66)
Blanton 36, Long 9, West 7, Dye 6, Tollison 3, Gilbert 2, Barry 1
CORDOVA (52)
Johnson 18, Lopez 9, Bates 8, Isbell 8, Hendrix 4, Smith 3, Williams 2
Halftime: Haleyville 33, Cordova 19
--
Perry County 54, Wayne County 39 (OT)
WAYNE COUNTY (39)
Baugus 13, Moser 12, Goss 5, Kelley 9, Crews 2.
PERRY COUNTY (54)
Dudley 21, Tatum 17, Matthews 6, Bradford 4, Bunch 1, Brown 4
--
--
Girls
Mars Hill 88, Shoals Christian 22
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (22)
Edwards 9, Cole 4, Turner 2, Davis 2, A.H. Rutledge 2, Manchester 2, M.E. Rutledge 1
MARS HILL (88)
Mitchell 24, Vaughn 22, Johns 17, Allen 10, Bowerman 5, Howton 4, Wright 3, Thigpen 2, O’Kelley 1
Half: Mars Hill 46, Shoals Christian 8
--
Wayne County 58, Perry County 41
WAYNE COUNTY (58)
Baugus 17, Gallien 15, Floyd 3, Camfield 5, Bryant 5, Lee 4.
PERRY COUNTY (41)
Monroe 23, Bradford 11, Klase 3, Tatum 4.
Halftime: Wayne County 21, Perry County 17.
--
Covenant Christian 48, Waterloo 39
WATERLOO (39)
Sisk 6, Peralta 3, McFall 6, Simmons 8, Scott 6, Summerhill 10.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (48)
Milligan 3, Ragan 8, Johnson 4, Scott 16, Gann 17.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 31, Waterloo 19
Records: Covenant Christian 17-6
