Boys
Covenant Christian 74, Colbert County 46
COLBERT COUNTY (46)
Butler 11, Powell 7, Berryman 6, Bates 5, Collins 4, Nelms 4, Merritt 3, s. Berryman 3, Ellis 3.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (74)
T. Griffin 22, Alexander 14, Vess 13, Z. Griffin 11, Livingston 10, McNatt 4.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 42, Colbert County 23
--
Muscle Shoals 73, Addison 26
ADDISON (26)
Wilkins 164, Hiller 7, McLamb 2, Mather 2, Willett 1
MUSCLE SHOALS (73)
McIntosh 27, Smith 20, Graham 12, Chaffee 4, Acklin 3, Griffith 3, Pritchard 2, Ricks 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 44, Addison 12
Record: Muscle Shoals 10-6
--
Red Bay 48, Belmont (Miss.) 32
BELMONT (32)
Rooker 12, Kuykendall 6, Bryan 6, Hogan 3, Ford 3, Williams 1, Deckley 1
RED BAY (48)
Ray 18, Allison 7, Bays 6, Glover 6, Shewbart 6, Hamilton 5
Halftime: Red Bay 27, Belmont 15
Record: Red Bay 11-7
--
Lawrence County (Ala.) 61, R.A. Hubbard 51
LAWRENCE COUNTY (61)
T. Strickland 18, M. Strickland 12, Hutton 9, Sparks 6, Humphries 6, Lee 6, Johnson 4
R.A. HUBBARD (51)
Johnson 16, Kellogg 12, Cobb 11, Steward 4, Hampton 4, Perkins 2, McCoy 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 28, Lawrence County 22
--
Girls
Colbert County 52, Covenant Christian 32
COLBERT COUNTY (52)
Ricks 25, Nalls 9, Cooper 8, Pillar 8, Howard 2
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (32)
Scott 11, Gann 5, James 5, Johnson 3, Cox 3, Livingston 2, Milligan 2, Cargile 1
Halftime: Colbert County 25, Covenant Christian 12
--
Lauderdale County 50, Elkmont 25
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (50)
Smith 17, Maner 10, Tate 9, Adams 5, Belew 5, Dickerson 4
ELKMONT (25)
Norman 7, Morris 7, Hand 5, Menefee 4, White 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 30, Elkmont 6
--
Belgreen 75, Vina 47
BELGREEN (75)
Bragwell 21, Tate 14, E. Dempsey 11, G. Dempsey 10, Willingham 8, K. Dempsey 6, Chandler 5
VINA (47)
Guin 18, King 9, Scott 8, Davis 2, Harper 2, Johnson 2
Halftime: Belgreen 41, Vina 16
--
Colbert Heights 51, Cherokee 9
CHEROKEE (9)
Dean 6, Spencer 2, Cole 1
COLBERT HEIGHTS (51)
James 16, Gooch 12, Williams 12, Fuller 2, Roberts 2, McGaughy 2, Olive 2, Jackson 2, Foster 1
Halftime: Colbert Heights 33, Cherokee 5
Record: Colbert Heights 9-8
--
Late scores
Boys
Central 57, Rogers 34
CENTRAL (57)
McCay 21, Palmer 21, Hall 5, Hanback 4, Glover 3, Brewer 2, Brewer 1
ROGERS (34)
Farris 14, Bradley 8, Hendrix 6, Chmura 4, Wallace 2.
Halftime score: Central 25, Rogers 25
