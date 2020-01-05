Boys

Florence 54, Corinth (Miss.) 51

FLORENCE (54)

Lee 14, Webster 12, Beckwith 10, Jones 6, Anderson 6, Burge 2, Joplin 2, Watson 2

CORINTH (51)

Wimsatt 11, Crawford 10, Inman 10, Patterson 8, Windom 4, Jones 4, Gaines 2, Adams 2

Halftime: Corinth 26, Florence 20

Record: Florence 12-5

--

Russellville 63, Central 53

RUSSELLVILLE (63)

Scott 25, Bishop 17, Dyas 15, Gist 4, Trussell 2

CENTRAL (53)

McCay 19, Palmer 12, Hall 10, Brewer 8, Hanback 2, Glover 2

Halftime: Russellville 29, Central 23

--

Frank Hughes (Tenn.) 52, Waterloo 51

WATERLOO (51)

Parker 23, Pendegraph 12, Hester 5, Scott 4, Wood 4, Godwin 3

FRANK HUGHES (52)

Alley 27, Ai. Potts 11, AJ Potts 7, Davis 7

Halftime: Waterloo 19, Frank Hughes 19

Record: Waterloo 6-11

--

R.A. Hubbard 68, West Limestone 36

R.A. HUBBARD (68)

Cobb 12, Steward 3, Johnson 21, Perkins 10, T. Kellogg 2, McCoy 5, Hampton 2, M. Montoya 12

WEST LIMESTONE (36)

Parham 5, Kelly 11, Garner 6, Pointer 2, Hubbard 4, Hurst 2,

Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 33, West Limestone 9

Records: N/A

--

Covenant Christian 61, Mars Hill 53

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (61)

T. Griffin 25, Livingston 12, Z. Griffin 9, Vess 8, Alexander 7

MARS HILL (53)

Crowden 17, James 11, Cox 10, Hargett 9, Bowerman 4, Connor 2

Halftime: Mars Hill 27, Covenant Christian 24

Records: Covenant Christian (14-1)

--

Brooks 53, Wilson 37

BROOKS (53)

Wood 14, Quillen 1, Lewis 9, Villalta 11, McCord 4, Murks 8, Daniel 6

WILSON (37)

Beerhaus 3, Haywood 6, Leahy 10, Terry 4, Hetrick 4, Silva 2, Flippo 8

Halftime: Brooks 29, Wilson 16

Record: Brooks (15-3, 0-1), Wilson (6-10, 2-1)

---

Girls

Frank Hughes 35, Waterloo 26

FRANK HUGHES (35)

Johnson 4, Boyd 14, Surratt 13, Lineberry 4

WATERLOO (26)

Sisk 3, Lambert 3, Peralta 13, McFall 3, Simmons 4

Halftime: Frank Hughes 16, Waterloo 13

Records: Waterloo (6-10)

--

Hueytown 63, Haleyville 51, OT

HUEYTOWN (63)

Edwards 4, Powell 9, Speight 14, Hudson 5, Moss 14, Levert 17

HALEYVILLE (51)

Kutis 5, K.B. Boyles 2, Aaron 3, Boyles 13, Gilbert 8, Caine 3, Aldridge 17

Halftime: Hueytown 24, Haleyville 21

Records: Haleyville (5-13)

--

Central 44, Russellville 33

CENTRAL (44)

L.L. Keener 8, A.M. Keener 10, Broadfoot 3, Bryndall Mitchell 12, Fowlkes 3, Shinault 4, Huffaker 3

RUSSELLVILLE (33)

Murray 11, Whitfield 1, Cox 3, Sikes 3, Taylor 2, Glass 2, Logan 11

Halftime: Russellville 15, Central 12

Records: Central (13-5, 0-3)

--

Brooks 43, Wilson 39

BROOKS (43)

Alley 6, Mullins 9, Patterson 17, Garrett 3, Partrick 2, McAdams 2, McDaniel 4,

WILSON (39)

Wilson 4, Marks 5, Peters 8, Liverett 8, Irons 5, Bevis 9,

Halftime: Wilson 23, Brooks 21

Records: Brooks (10-10, 1-0), Wilson (9-10)

--

Hartselle 65, Deshler 61

HARTSELLE (65)

Marchbanks 16, Hollshouser 16, Alyssa McMineman 10, C. Hogan 9, K. Hogan 2, McCleskey 2, Cartee 10

DESHLER (61)

Collinsworth 20, Siegel 11, Murner 6, Clemmons 4, Ramson 4, Linville 4, Crook 2, Bates 2, Mobley 2, Stanford 2, Rickard 4

Halftime: Hartselle 29, Deshler 28

Records; Deshler (10-8)

Florence 51, Corinth (Miss.) 20

FLORENCE (51)

Weakley 13, Finch 11, Koger 6, Ingram 4, Thomas 4, Mad. Liner 3, Kennedi Hawkins 3, Lewis 2, Jones 2

CORINTH (20)

Wilbanks 5, Walker 4, Campbell 4, Greene 2, Selmon 2, Gwyth 1

Halftime: Florence 33, Corinth 12

Record: Florence 12-5

--

Mars Hill 79, Covenant Christian 29

MARS HILL (79)

Vaughn 24, Mitchell 20, Johns 13, Howton 10, O’Kelley 7, Bowerman 3, Thigpen 2

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (29)

Gann 15, Scott 7, Ragan 3, Johnson 2, Nicholson 2

Halftime: Mars Hill 39, Covenant Christian 21

Record: Covenant Christian 10-3

--

Spain Park 50, Rogers 40

ROGERS (40)

Krieger 12, Brown 11, Pounders 7, Hankins 6, Jones 4

SPAIN PARK (50)

Barker 21, Culpepper 9, Chase 9, Masdon 5, Russell 4, Pooler 2

Halftime: Spain Park 22, Rogers 18

Record: Rogers 14-4

Shoals Christian 40, Athens Bible 16

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (40)

Edwards 13, Turner 14, Cole 7, David 2, Rutledge 2, Manchester 2.

ATHENS BIBLE (16)

Blakely 6, Barksdale 4, Smith 2, Chumbley 2, Grovitt 2.

Halftime: Shoals Christian 20, Athens Bible 8

Records: Shoals Christian 5-14

--

Late

Girls

Hartselle 59, Florence 35

FLORENCE (35)

Kennedi Hawkins 10, Weakley 9, Finch 4, Thomas 3, Koger 3, Jones 2, Lewis 1, Kendyl Hawkins 1

HARTSELLE (59)

Marchbanks 25, Holshouser 15, C. Hogan 7, Evans 4, Cartee 4, McMineman 2, Jarrett 1, K. Hogan 1

Halftime: Hartselle 35, Florence 14

--

JV Boys

Brooks 46, Wilson 33

Leading scorers: B – Chase 16; W – Andrew Terry 11

gregg.dewalt@TimesDaily.com

or 256-740-5748. Twitter 

@greggdewalt.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.