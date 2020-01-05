Boys
Florence 54, Corinth (Miss.) 51
FLORENCE (54)
Lee 14, Webster 12, Beckwith 10, Jones 6, Anderson 6, Burge 2, Joplin 2, Watson 2
CORINTH (51)
Wimsatt 11, Crawford 10, Inman 10, Patterson 8, Windom 4, Jones 4, Gaines 2, Adams 2
Halftime: Corinth 26, Florence 20
Record: Florence 12-5
--
Russellville 63, Central 53
RUSSELLVILLE (63)
Scott 25, Bishop 17, Dyas 15, Gist 4, Trussell 2
CENTRAL (53)
McCay 19, Palmer 12, Hall 10, Brewer 8, Hanback 2, Glover 2
Halftime: Russellville 29, Central 23
--
Frank Hughes (Tenn.) 52, Waterloo 51
WATERLOO (51)
Parker 23, Pendegraph 12, Hester 5, Scott 4, Wood 4, Godwin 3
FRANK HUGHES (52)
Alley 27, Ai. Potts 11, AJ Potts 7, Davis 7
Halftime: Waterloo 19, Frank Hughes 19
Record: Waterloo 6-11
--
R.A. Hubbard 68, West Limestone 36
R.A. HUBBARD (68)
Cobb 12, Steward 3, Johnson 21, Perkins 10, T. Kellogg 2, McCoy 5, Hampton 2, M. Montoya 12
WEST LIMESTONE (36)
Parham 5, Kelly 11, Garner 6, Pointer 2, Hubbard 4, Hurst 2,
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 33, West Limestone 9
Records: N/A
--
Covenant Christian 61, Mars Hill 53
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (61)
T. Griffin 25, Livingston 12, Z. Griffin 9, Vess 8, Alexander 7
MARS HILL (53)
Crowden 17, James 11, Cox 10, Hargett 9, Bowerman 4, Connor 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 27, Covenant Christian 24
Records: Covenant Christian (14-1)
--
Brooks 53, Wilson 37
BROOKS (53)
Wood 14, Quillen 1, Lewis 9, Villalta 11, McCord 4, Murks 8, Daniel 6
WILSON (37)
Beerhaus 3, Haywood 6, Leahy 10, Terry 4, Hetrick 4, Silva 2, Flippo 8
Halftime: Brooks 29, Wilson 16
Record: Brooks (15-3, 0-1), Wilson (6-10, 2-1)
---
Girls
Frank Hughes 35, Waterloo 26
FRANK HUGHES (35)
Johnson 4, Boyd 14, Surratt 13, Lineberry 4
WATERLOO (26)
Sisk 3, Lambert 3, Peralta 13, McFall 3, Simmons 4
Halftime: Frank Hughes 16, Waterloo 13
Records: Waterloo (6-10)
--
Hueytown 63, Haleyville 51, OT
HUEYTOWN (63)
Edwards 4, Powell 9, Speight 14, Hudson 5, Moss 14, Levert 17
HALEYVILLE (51)
Kutis 5, K.B. Boyles 2, Aaron 3, Boyles 13, Gilbert 8, Caine 3, Aldridge 17
Halftime: Hueytown 24, Haleyville 21
Records: Haleyville (5-13)
--
Central 44, Russellville 33
CENTRAL (44)
L.L. Keener 8, A.M. Keener 10, Broadfoot 3, Bryndall Mitchell 12, Fowlkes 3, Shinault 4, Huffaker 3
RUSSELLVILLE (33)
Murray 11, Whitfield 1, Cox 3, Sikes 3, Taylor 2, Glass 2, Logan 11
Halftime: Russellville 15, Central 12
Records: Central (13-5, 0-3)
--
Brooks 43, Wilson 39
BROOKS (43)
Alley 6, Mullins 9, Patterson 17, Garrett 3, Partrick 2, McAdams 2, McDaniel 4,
WILSON (39)
Wilson 4, Marks 5, Peters 8, Liverett 8, Irons 5, Bevis 9,
Halftime: Wilson 23, Brooks 21
Records: Brooks (10-10, 1-0), Wilson (9-10)
--
Hartselle 65, Deshler 61
HARTSELLE (65)
Marchbanks 16, Hollshouser 16, Alyssa McMineman 10, C. Hogan 9, K. Hogan 2, McCleskey 2, Cartee 10
DESHLER (61)
Collinsworth 20, Siegel 11, Murner 6, Clemmons 4, Ramson 4, Linville 4, Crook 2, Bates 2, Mobley 2, Stanford 2, Rickard 4
Halftime: Hartselle 29, Deshler 28
Records; Deshler (10-8)
Florence 51, Corinth (Miss.) 20
FLORENCE (51)
Weakley 13, Finch 11, Koger 6, Ingram 4, Thomas 4, Mad. Liner 3, Kennedi Hawkins 3, Lewis 2, Jones 2
CORINTH (20)
Wilbanks 5, Walker 4, Campbell 4, Greene 2, Selmon 2, Gwyth 1
Halftime: Florence 33, Corinth 12
Record: Florence 12-5
--
Mars Hill 79, Covenant Christian 29
MARS HILL (79)
Vaughn 24, Mitchell 20, Johns 13, Howton 10, O’Kelley 7, Bowerman 3, Thigpen 2
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (29)
Gann 15, Scott 7, Ragan 3, Johnson 2, Nicholson 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 39, Covenant Christian 21
Record: Covenant Christian 10-3
--
Spain Park 50, Rogers 40
ROGERS (40)
Krieger 12, Brown 11, Pounders 7, Hankins 6, Jones 4
SPAIN PARK (50)
Barker 21, Culpepper 9, Chase 9, Masdon 5, Russell 4, Pooler 2
Halftime: Spain Park 22, Rogers 18
Record: Rogers 14-4
Shoals Christian 40, Athens Bible 16
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (40)
Edwards 13, Turner 14, Cole 7, David 2, Rutledge 2, Manchester 2.
ATHENS BIBLE (16)
Blakely 6, Barksdale 4, Smith 2, Chumbley 2, Grovitt 2.
Halftime: Shoals Christian 20, Athens Bible 8
Records: Shoals Christian 5-14
--
Late
Girls
Hartselle 59, Florence 35
FLORENCE (35)
Kennedi Hawkins 10, Weakley 9, Finch 4, Thomas 3, Koger 3, Jones 2, Lewis 1, Kendyl Hawkins 1
HARTSELLE (59)
Marchbanks 25, Holshouser 15, C. Hogan 7, Evans 4, Cartee 4, McMineman 2, Jarrett 1, K. Hogan 1
Halftime: Hartselle 35, Florence 14
--
JV Boys
Brooks 46, Wilson 33
Leading scorers: B – Chase 16; W – Andrew Terry 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.